Watertown, SD

134-year-old wooden water main unearthed in construction of Third Avenue bridge in Watertown

By Kerry Kulkarni, Watertown Public Opinion
 5 days ago

As several city streets in Watertown are being torn out and replaced, history is being uncovered.

Work done at the Third Avenue Northwest bridge unearthed several feet of 134-year-old wooden pipe that once served as the city’s water main.

“They were redoing the new bridge, installing the sewer when they came across these wooden water mains,” said Watertown resident and business owner Doug Block.

Block asked if he could have a few feet of local history and was granted two pieces. A section of the water main was also given to the Codington County Museum. Executive Director Christy Lickei researched how old the wooden water mains were.

“When the town started, a couple of wells served as the water source for the city. So, if you needed water, you had to go to the well with a bucket,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPPj1_0hol6g8u00

Having only wells as water sources posed a fire safety concern as the town continued to grow. Wanting to encourage more people to call Watertown home, the mayor and several business owners brainstormed ways they could make clean water more readily available to residents, Lickei said.

“They went to an opening of waterworks in Pierre, Dakota Territory, in 1887,” said Lickei. “They tried a few different things, but decided on a pumping station at Lake Kampeska.”

A standpipe was installed on the hill next to the Mellette School. It was the highest point within the city and provided the pressure needed to supply water to hydrants throughout town.

In 1888, Watertown residents grabbed shovels and began digging a 5-mile trench from the pumping station at Lake Kampeska to the standpipe near the Mellette schoolhouse.

“If you ever feel like you’re having a bad day at work, just think about these guys digging a 5-mile trench with a shovel,” Lickei said.

The wooden pipes placed within the trench were carved to fit together, then wrapped in wire.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

