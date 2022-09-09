Venezuelan authorities locate 16 people who followed a woman into the Andes Mountains after she told them she received a revelation from the Virgin Mary

Authorities in western Venezuela located 16 people who were reported missing after they were led into the Andes Mountains by a spiritual leader who claimed she had a revelation from the Virgin Mary that the world would be coming to an end.

The group was found Thursday afternoon in a mountainous village in Tovar, Mérida, 35 miles from the Táchira city of La Grita where they reside.

Táchira Governor Freddy Bernal said the individuals, around five children including an infant who is less than a month old, were in good health.

Bernal said a unit with the Penal and Criminal Investigation Service Corps discovered the group praying at a farm in the Tovar village of La Negra.

A group photo tweeted by the governor showed authorities posing with the group, which included six children, among them an infant who is less than 30 days old.

Rosa García, 57, persuaded as many as 40 people to abandon their homes in La Grita, a town of 90,000 residents, to join her on a spiritual retreat to Juan Pablo Peñaloza National Park on August 22.

García told the group that they would be having an encounter with God and the Virgin Mary.

However, some members of the group dropped out of the trip after they noticed a change in the pattern of the woman's behavior.

She reportedly instructed them that they could no longer pray to the Holy Christ of La Grita, that they were not to make eye contact with the Virgin Mary, and that they had to discard their cellular phones.

During a press conference Wednesday, La Grita Mayor Juan Escalante said the spiritual retreat had been in the works for several months.

Escalante added that the group had been camping out at a farm visibility from a nearby dirt road was impaired because of the number of trees that surrounded it.

The mayor revealed that a couple opened their home to the group and also joined them in their prayer sessions.

'The (man) approached them on one occasion and they were praying the rosary,' Escalante said. 'The husband of the owner of the house came to the site to bring them something and they also invited him to the rosary. They said to keep praying because difficult times are coming.'

Escalante said the group was not a religious sect, rather a prayer group that went on a retreat and did not commit a crime.

'They disappeared and put the entire city and their families in a difficult situation.'