Public Safety

Venezuelan authorities locate 16 people who followed a woman into the Andes Mountains after she told them she received a revelation from the Virgin Mary

By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com
 5 days ago

Authorities in western Venezuela located 16 people who were reported missing after they were led into the Andes Mountains by a spiritual leader who claimed she had a revelation from the Virgin Mary that the world would be coming to an end.

The group was found Thursday afternoon in a mountainous village in Tovar, Mérida, 35 miles from the Táchira city of La Grita where they reside.

Táchira Governor Freddy Bernal said the individuals, around five children including an infant who is less than a month old, were in good health.

Bernal said a unit with the Penal and Criminal Investigation Service Corps discovered the group praying at a farm in the Tovar village of La Negra.

A group photo tweeted by the governor showed authorities posing with the group, which included six children, among them an infant who is less than 30 days old.

Venezuelan authorities pose for a photo Thursday after they located the 16 people who were reported missing after they were convinced by a 57-year-old spiritual leader to join her on a trip to the Andes Mountains to have an encounter with God and the Virgin Mary
A woman holds her child who is less than 30 days old after authorities found her and 14 other people who abandoned their homes in the Venezuelan town of La Grita to join a spiritual leader for a retreat in the Andes Mountains

Rosa García, 57, persuaded as many as 40 people to abandon their homes in La Grita, a town of 90,000 residents, to join her on a spiritual retreat to Juan Pablo Peñaloza National Park on August 22.

García told the group that they would be having an encounter with God and the Virgin Mary.

However, some members of the group dropped out of the trip after they noticed a change in the pattern of the woman's behavior.

She reportedly instructed them that they could no longer pray to the Holy Christ of La Grita, that they were not to make eye contact with the Virgin Mary, and that they had to discard their cellular phones.

All of the 16 individuals, including a spiritual leader, were found safe at a farm in Páramo de La Negra, a mountainous village in Tovar, Mérida, 35 miles from the Táchira city of La Grita where they reside
La Grita Mayor Juan Escalante said the group had been staying at a home on a farm owned by a couple and were praying when the police discovered them
Authorities first initiated a search in the Andes Mountain region in La Grita, Venezuela, this week after 16 people, including a spiritual advisor, were reported missing 
The group consisted around five children, including a baby (pictured being carried by a woman) who was less that 30 days old

During a press conference Wednesday, La Grita Mayor Juan Escalante said the spiritual retreat had been in the works for several months.

Escalante added that the group had been camping out at a farm visibility from a nearby dirt road was impaired because of the number of trees that surrounded it.

The mayor revealed that a couple opened their home to the group and also joined them in their prayer sessions.

'The (man) approached them on one occasion and they were praying the rosary,' Escalante said. 'The husband of the owner of the house came to the site to bring them something and they also invited him to the rosary. They said to keep praying because difficult times are coming.'

Escalante said the group was not a religious sect, rather a prayer group that went on a retreat and did not commit a crime.

'They disappeared and put the entire city and their families in a difficult situation.'

Comments / 99

BLACK N BOLD
5d ago

A wise man once said "When you believe in things that you don't understand, then you suffer".Perfect example rt here. Maybe research where your religion came from so you'll realize you've been (and continue to be) fooled...or just remain in your ignorance & believe in idiocy like this. Good luck

Reply(3)
13
just me
5d ago

Only God knows that ,better stop listening to people, no man knows ,the bible says , not even the angels know !

Reply(3)
26
Anna Lewis
5d ago

The bible warns not to follow these ppl who warn of signs of the end of the world.

Reply(6)
26
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
The Virgin Mary
Person
Virgin Mary
Person
Rosa García
Daily Mail

Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964

A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Andes Mountains#Venezuelan
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: South Sudanese diplomat accused of raping his neighbor is shown passed out in the street as neighbors reveal he's a married 'drunk' with four young kids who police let go after he invoked immunity... and now he's nowhere to be found

The South Sudanese diplomat accused of rape is a drunk who is often passed out in the street outside the Bronx building where he is accused of forcing his way into a neighbor's apartment and sexually assaulting her, DailyMail.com can reveal. Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46, lives in the building...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body of Canadian tourist found in Mexico next to his crying and shocked five-year-old son

A five-year-old Canadian boy was found crying beside the decomposing body of his father at their vacation rental just north of the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, according to reports.The ex-wife of John Poulson, 44, raised the alarm after she was unable to get in touch with him from Canada, Mexico News Daily reported.She contacted a neighbour who went to check on Mr Poulson at the rental in Jarretaderas, in Nayarit state, and found the boy sobbing and in shock beside his father’s body on 14 August, the news site reported.Police told Tribuna de la Bahia that Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified

The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun

This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

