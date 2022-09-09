ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

kinyradio.com

University of Alaska Board of Regents sets FY24 budget priorities

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - During its two-day meeting in Juneau, the University of Alaska Board of Regents addressed Alaska’s critical needs for a qualified workforce, dual enrollment programs across the system, and investments in the university to improve the student experience, faculty capacity, research, and innovation. On Thursday, regents...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

NOTN 9-14 AM

Mary Peltola has made history after being sworn in as the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress. Capital City Fire and Rescue was on the scene last night of a structure fire at 365 South Franklin in Juneau. The Alaska Health Fair is coming to Juneau next month in...
JUNEAU, AK
Must Read Alaska

Anchorage Assembly shoots down confirmation of Anchorage Attorney, giving no reason

The leftist majority of the Anchorage Assembly has denied the mayor’s pick for the new Anchorage municipal attorney. Mario Bird, a conservative appointed by Mayor Dave Bronson, was not confirmed by the Assembly, which gave no real reason. No matters were brought up during the committee process earlier this month that would have indicated Bird’s confirmation was in trouble.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Unit 3 elk permit area is closed by federal regulation

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Etolin Island Area Unit 3 is closed to the harvest of elk under the new Federal General Elk Permit. The permit conditions allow for the harvest of one elk from Units 1, 2, 3-Remainder, and 4, excluding Zarembo, Bushy, Shrubby, and Kashevarof Islands and the Etolin Island Area in Unit 3.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

UAS to receive $2.3M to support mariculture workforce development

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The University of Alaska Southeast will be receiving $2.3 million dollars to support its mariculture workforce development program, operated through the Applied Fisheries program at UAS. On Sept. 2, President Joe Biden announced the 21 winners of the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge, which...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

CBJ Assembly takes on mammoth agenda on Monday night

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The CBJ Assembly met on Monday night to discuss more than 30 individual items that were on the agenda. Deputy Mayor Maria Gladziszewski spoke to News of the North about some topics that highlighted the three-hour-long meeting. Incentivizing housing and an alternative development overlay for downtown...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Juneau's ballot processing center is now open ahead of October election

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau's Municipal Clerk's Office has launched its Juneau Ballot Processing Center. For the last two years, CBJ has partnered with the Municipality of Anchorage to process municipal election ballots. With the opening of the Thane center, CBJ will now be able...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger near Chatham Strait

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Coast Guard medevaced a cruise ship passenger at the entrance to Chatham Strait near Juneau, Alaska, Tuesday. Coast Guard watchstanders in Juneau received the initial request for the medevac from Ovation of the Seas at 2:18 p.m., stating the passenger was reportedly experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.
JUNEAU, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Jewel Lake Tastee Freez, a community staple, to see new ownership

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Twenty eight years ago, Rich Owens was entrusted with running the ever-popular, nostalgia-inducing Jewel Lake Tastee Freez, a place that — at the time — had been under the same owners for more than three decades. “I show up in Alaska in 1986,” Owens...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Dividend checks will be just more than $3.2K for eligible residents

Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be $3,284 for each eligible Alaskan. Governor Mike Dunleavy has announced that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284. That makes this year’s dividend the largest in the program’s 41-year history. Alaskans who selected direct deposit...
kinyradio.com

PFD amount to be announced by Gov. Dunleavy on Thursday

Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be announced Thursday in Palmer. At 1 p.m., Gov. Mike Dunleavy will announce the amount of the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend in Palmer. The event will be held at Three Bears Alaska, 8151 East Palmer-Wasilla Hwy. The governor's Facebook...
PALMER, AK
kinyradio.com

State Trooper K9 in Alaska locates wandering elderly woman in Houston

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A woman was located safe Saturday after a report that she had wandered away from home. On Saturday afternoon at 4:55, Alaska State Troopers received a report from a male that his 92-year-old mother with severe Alzheimer’s and dementia had wandered away from their home in the Houston area.
JUNEAU, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police suspected illegal gambling at arcade but closed the case

Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected. Since taking office in July of 2021, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and the Anchorage Assembly have clashed over a variety of issues, but the mayor says his often-rocky relationship with the assembly isn’t affecting the bedrock of city business.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska’s new eviction diversion program would resolve disputes before court and, maybe, keep people in their homes

Alaska’s court system is launching an eviction diversion program, aimed at resolving disputes between landlords and tenants before they end up in court. The grant-funded initiative will provide landlords and tenants with information on things like legal assistance, mediation, financial counseling and rental assistance. The goal is to help reach an agreement both sides are satisfied with, and for people to avoid spending time and money going to court to plead their case in front of a judge.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

CCFR tackles fire at historic downtown building Tuesday night

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue responded to 365 South Franklin Street on Tuesday night to douse a small structure fire. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, at approximately 10 p.m., CCFR was dispatched to a water-flow alarm at the nearly 130-year-old commercial structure on South Franklin Street. Upon arrival,...
JUNEAU, AK
The Associated Press

Former Alaska lawmaker Kohring dies in vehicle crash

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Victor Kohring, a former Alaska lawmaker who was caught up in a corruption scandal that roiled the state Legislature more than 15 years ago, has died in a vehicle crash. Alaska State Troopers said Kohring, 64, of Wasilla, was driving a van that collided head-on with a semi-truck “after crossing the center line for unknown reasons” on the Glenn Highway north of Palmer on Tuesday evening. The driver of the truck was not injured, said Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the troopers. He did not immediately have more information to provide around circumstances surrounding the collision. An autopsy was planned.
alaskasnewssource.com

Landslide forces evacuation of northwest Anchorage apartment complex

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An apartment complex in the North Star neighborhood in Anchorage was evacuated late Thursday night due to a small landslide. The portion of earth collapsed near West 22nd Avenue and Arctic Boulevard, where the Ladera Villa Apartment Homes are located. Officials from Alaska Water and Wastewater Utility said the landslide occurred where the apartment complex’s sewer and water main lines are located, in a wooded area adjacent to the building.

