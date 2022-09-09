Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
University of Alaska Board of Regents sets FY24 budget priorities
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - During its two-day meeting in Juneau, the University of Alaska Board of Regents addressed Alaska’s critical needs for a qualified workforce, dual enrollment programs across the system, and investments in the university to improve the student experience, faculty capacity, research, and innovation. On Thursday, regents...
kinyradio.com
NOTN 9-14 AM
Mary Peltola has made history after being sworn in as the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress. Capital City Fire and Rescue was on the scene last night of a structure fire at 365 South Franklin in Juneau. The Alaska Health Fair is coming to Juneau next month in...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Health Fair will be held for 2 days next month in Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Health Fair is coming to Juneau Oct. 14-15 in the Mendenhall Valley. The fair will be held at the Nugget Mall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 14, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 15. Alaska Health Fair is a...
Anchorage Assembly shoots down confirmation of Anchorage Attorney, giving no reason
The leftist majority of the Anchorage Assembly has denied the mayor’s pick for the new Anchorage municipal attorney. Mario Bird, a conservative appointed by Mayor Dave Bronson, was not confirmed by the Assembly, which gave no real reason. No matters were brought up during the committee process earlier this month that would have indicated Bird’s confirmation was in trouble.
kinyradio.com
Winter hours at Southeast Alaska Discovery Center to begin Oct. 2
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Winter hours at the Southeast Alaska Discovery Center will begin on October 2, with the center open on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Discovery Center, located in Ketchikan, has no entry fee from Oct. 1 to April 30, 2023. The staff of the...
kinyradio.com
Unit 3 elk permit area is closed by federal regulation
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Etolin Island Area Unit 3 is closed to the harvest of elk under the new Federal General Elk Permit. The permit conditions allow for the harvest of one elk from Units 1, 2, 3-Remainder, and 4, excluding Zarembo, Bushy, Shrubby, and Kashevarof Islands and the Etolin Island Area in Unit 3.
kinyradio.com
UAS to receive $2.3M to support mariculture workforce development
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The University of Alaska Southeast will be receiving $2.3 million dollars to support its mariculture workforce development program, operated through the Applied Fisheries program at UAS. On Sept. 2, President Joe Biden announced the 21 winners of the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge, which...
kinyradio.com
CBJ Assembly takes on mammoth agenda on Monday night
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The CBJ Assembly met on Monday night to discuss more than 30 individual items that were on the agenda. Deputy Mayor Maria Gladziszewski spoke to News of the North about some topics that highlighted the three-hour-long meeting. Incentivizing housing and an alternative development overlay for downtown...
kinyradio.com
Juneau's ballot processing center is now open ahead of October election
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau's Municipal Clerk's Office has launched its Juneau Ballot Processing Center. For the last two years, CBJ has partnered with the Municipality of Anchorage to process municipal election ballots. With the opening of the Thane center, CBJ will now be able...
Mayor Bronson says Golden Lion Hotel will likely be claimed by State of Alaska DOT for highway improvements
While liberal Anchorage Assembly members are pressuring the Mayor’s Office to use the Golden Lion hotel property to house homeless people, the mayor says that the Alaska Department of Transportation is going to take the property via imminent domain, in all likelihood, to improve traffic patterns at 36th Avenue and New Seward Highway.
kinyradio.com
Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger near Chatham Strait
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Coast Guard medevaced a cruise ship passenger at the entrance to Chatham Strait near Juneau, Alaska, Tuesday. Coast Guard watchstanders in Juneau received the initial request for the medevac from Ovation of the Seas at 2:18 p.m., stating the passenger was reportedly experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.
alaskasnewssource.com
Jewel Lake Tastee Freez, a community staple, to see new ownership
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Twenty eight years ago, Rich Owens was entrusted with running the ever-popular, nostalgia-inducing Jewel Lake Tastee Freez, a place that — at the time — had been under the same owners for more than three decades. “I show up in Alaska in 1986,” Owens...
kinyradio.com
Dividend checks will be just more than $3.2K for eligible residents
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be $3,284 for each eligible Alaskan. Governor Mike Dunleavy has announced that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284. That makes this year’s dividend the largest in the program’s 41-year history. Alaskans who selected direct deposit...
kinyradio.com
PFD amount to be announced by Gov. Dunleavy on Thursday
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be announced Thursday in Palmer. At 1 p.m., Gov. Mike Dunleavy will announce the amount of the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend in Palmer. The event will be held at Three Bears Alaska, 8151 East Palmer-Wasilla Hwy. The governor's Facebook...
kinyradio.com
State Trooper K9 in Alaska locates wandering elderly woman in Houston
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A woman was located safe Saturday after a report that she had wandered away from home. On Saturday afternoon at 4:55, Alaska State Troopers received a report from a male that his 92-year-old mother with severe Alzheimer’s and dementia had wandered away from their home in the Houston area.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police suspected illegal gambling at arcade but closed the case
Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected. Since taking office in July of 2021, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and the Anchorage Assembly have clashed over a variety of issues, but the mayor says his often-rocky relationship with the assembly isn’t affecting the bedrock of city business.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s new eviction diversion program would resolve disputes before court and, maybe, keep people in their homes
Alaska’s court system is launching an eviction diversion program, aimed at resolving disputes between landlords and tenants before they end up in court. The grant-funded initiative will provide landlords and tenants with information on things like legal assistance, mediation, financial counseling and rental assistance. The goal is to help reach an agreement both sides are satisfied with, and for people to avoid spending time and money going to court to plead their case in front of a judge.
kinyradio.com
CCFR tackles fire at historic downtown building Tuesday night
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue responded to 365 South Franklin Street on Tuesday night to douse a small structure fire. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, at approximately 10 p.m., CCFR was dispatched to a water-flow alarm at the nearly 130-year-old commercial structure on South Franklin Street. Upon arrival,...
Former Alaska lawmaker Kohring dies in vehicle crash
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Victor Kohring, a former Alaska lawmaker who was caught up in a corruption scandal that roiled the state Legislature more than 15 years ago, has died in a vehicle crash. Alaska State Troopers said Kohring, 64, of Wasilla, was driving a van that collided head-on with a semi-truck “after crossing the center line for unknown reasons” on the Glenn Highway north of Palmer on Tuesday evening. The driver of the truck was not injured, said Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the troopers. He did not immediately have more information to provide around circumstances surrounding the collision. An autopsy was planned.
alaskasnewssource.com
Landslide forces evacuation of northwest Anchorage apartment complex
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An apartment complex in the North Star neighborhood in Anchorage was evacuated late Thursday night due to a small landslide. The portion of earth collapsed near West 22nd Avenue and Arctic Boulevard, where the Ladera Villa Apartment Homes are located. Officials from Alaska Water and Wastewater Utility said the landslide occurred where the apartment complex’s sewer and water main lines are located, in a wooded area adjacent to the building.
