New Orleans, LA

Comments / 57

Facts matter more than your feelings
5d ago

Will Sutton, you are a fool who writes inflammatory opinion articles and uses race as a divisive tactic. This is nothing short of a pitiful last ditch attempt to keep an even bigger fool in the Mayor's office. This article in no way, shape, or form should ever be attempted to be passed off as anything remotely close to journalism. Everyone who read this article has wasted precious moments of their life sifting through the racist and biased rhetoric you vomited onto a piece of paper. The people deserve a much better Mayor and journalism that reports facts, not biased, race baiting, divisive word salad. Do better 🤦🏻‍♂️

Sterling Mitchell
5d ago

She already failed. Carjackings everyday in New Orleans. By the way, keep using the race card. Seems effective cause no one wants to speak out against it!

Stephanie Armstrong
5d ago

she is a horrible mayor. I hope the recall goes through and she is outed. waste tax payers money, sides with criminals, city is fall apart literally.

theadvocate.com

Letters: Voters need to do better

A recent letter about the New Orleans mayor explains why the country is in such a sorry state. The writer stated that he knew LaToya Cantrell needed more leadership skills, but voted for her anyway because he is a liberal progressive. We left New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, but still...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

New Orleans mayor addresses recall effort

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is talking about the effort to get her out of office in the form of a recall. Fresh off last week’s announcement of more than $80 million in incentives to keep and recruit police officers some critics have questioned whether the city could continue to incentives once the American Rescue Plan money runs out.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Not happy with Cantrell performance, but would recall improve things?

If our mayor, LaToya Cantrell, is recalled, who will take her place? Are we assured that things will change? How will this change, if it happens, affect us, the citizens?. A large number of us are really disgusted about the crime, physical conditions in the city, seeming lack of interest in the needs of the citizens, the streets, the mayor’s travels, no movement on fixing the municipal auditorium, etc.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

New Orleans councilman criticizes some new NOPD plans

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans councilman took issue on Wednesday with some recently introduced New Orleans Police Department plans, including pay raises for officers and a proposed police district shutdown. Councilman Joe Giarrusso III specified his positions on a number of new NOPD policies that were part of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Society
theadvocate.com

Guest column: To better fight crime, it's time to end the NOPD consent decree

New Orleans, the city where we grew up and have lived our 77 years; where we met and raised our children; the New Orleans that means so much to us, and to so many others who live and visit here, is on the precipice of catastrophic and systemic failure due to an unprecedented amount of crime. Our disseminated police force has been rendered ineffective.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Cantrell and City Council don't have their eyes on the ball

As a relatively new resident of New Orleans, I read with interest about the City Council’s finalization of the BioDistrict agency to be established in our city. While I admittedly don’t know a great deal about the history of this initiative, on the surface it reminded me of a scene from the 1988 minor league baseball movie “Bull Durham.” When the young pitching phenom Ebby Calvin “Nuke” LaLoosh (Tim Robbins) has been told he is wasting his talent, he responds, “I’m not wasting anything. I got a Porsche, already. A 911, with a quadrophonic Blaupunkt.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Uptown landmark reopens with wheelchair lift, a win for activists

NEW ORLEANS — The Nix Library on South Carrollton Avenue is back open, and for the first time in its 92-year-history, anyone can come inside and browse. Thursday afternoon, Mayor Latoya Cantrell and New Orleans Public Library leaders held a ribbon cutting at the library to celebrate the completion of $591,000 in renovations. The goal was to make the historic building ADA-compliant. There is now a wheelchair lift and bigger bathrooms.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Poll: Over 50% of voters support a recall of Mayor Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new poll shows strong support for recalling Mayor Latoya Cantrell and the crime problem may be a big part of public perceptions of Cantrell. The robocall poll was conducted by political scientist and pollster Ed Chervenak, Ph.D., of Edgewater Research, and Tony Licciardi, the developer of the “My People Vote” which is a campaign canvassing app.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

6 Candidates for the St. Tammany Chamber Board

COVINGTON, La. — The nominating committee of the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce has presented a slate of six candidates to serve on the organization’s board of directors for a three-year term. The 2023-2025 nominees are:. Chris Abadie, Stirling Properties. Mary Byrd, New Orleans Fireman’s Federal Credit Union...
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

Funeral arrangements for the MSY employee has been set

NEW ORLEANS — The funeral arrangments for the woman who was killed while unloading baggage at the New Orleans International Airport on Aug. 30 are set. The funeral for Jermani Thompson will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace. Thompson, who...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Chief Credit Officer of Failed Louisiana Bank Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy and Faces Up to 30 Years in Prison and a $1 Million Fine

Chief Credit Officer of Failed Louisiana Bank Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy and Faces Up to 30 Years in Prison and a $1 Million Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that William J. Burnell (“Burnell”), age 72, a resident of Kenner, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on September 13, 2022, to conspiracy to defraud First NBC Bank (“ Bank “), the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017.
KENNER, LA

