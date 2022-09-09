ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
weaa.org

Teachers Union Presses Baltimore County On Raises

(Towson, MD) -- The Teachers Association of Baltimore County is putting pressure on the Baltimore County Public Schools over the issue of pay raises. TABCO says it is delivering an open letter to the Baltimore County Board of Education demanding county officials fully fund negotiated salary increases for thousands of county public school employees.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Sports
Baltimore County, MD
Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
weaa.org

Prosecutors Seek More Evidence In Mosby Trial

(Baltimore, MD) -- Federal prosecutors are asking for statements Marylin Mosby made about her businesses. Their request comes ahead of the Baltimore City State's Attorney's perjury trial next week. Mosby faces two charges related to withdrawals she made from her retirement account. She's also accused of making false statements on...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Officer-involved incident in Baltimore County, suspect shot

(Rosedale, MD) -- An investigation continues this morning into an officer-involved incident Saturday evening in Rosedale. Police were called to investigate an incident near the intersection of Philadelphia Road and Hamilton Avenue. That is where officials stopped a vehicle when the driver began to ram her car into a police...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

Morgan State University-Produced Documentary, ‘The Calvin Tyler Story'

BALTIMORE — Before stepping down from his post as the inaugural dean of Morgan State University’s School of Global Journalism and Communication, DeWayne Wickham, now dean emeritus, worked with University President David K. Wilson to establish the Center for New Media and Strategic Initiatives. Under the leadership of...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy