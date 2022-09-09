Read full article on original website
Illegal guns, drugs and cash seized by Lubbock TAG; 1 arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On 09-13-2022 Investigators with the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) conducted a residential search warrant in the 5000 block of 40th Street directly related to illicit narcotic sales, weapons, and gang activity. During the execution of the search warrant, one male was taken in...
Lubbock weekend shooting suspect identified, arrested for unrelated 2021 warrant
LUBBOCK, Texas— The gunshot victim from an incident Saturday afternoon was arrested on an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault from 2021, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to a police report, the shooting took place in the 5600 block of Slide Road. LPD believed there were no injuries...
DPS: 2 arrested in Post on felony drug charges Monday
POST, Texas — Two people were arrested on Monday after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Post, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The incident occurred in the 100 block of South Avenue F. Loida Eladesma Rodriguez and Salvador Silva-Rodriguez were both charged with...
Four masked suspects assault, rob couple at gunpoint in apartment, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock couple was robbed at gunpoint in their apartment on Thursday, according to Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the couple was watching television when four individuals wearing masks entered the apartment armed with a shotgun and a “Draco”, a variant of an AK-47.
LPD: Arrest made in connection to Sunday death investigation
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — 45-year-old Sammy Vidales is in custody following a Sunday morning Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit Investigation in Central Lubbock. Vidales was taken into custody on charges of Aggravated Assault at 9:45 a.m. on September 12th in the 2800 block of 37th Street with the assistance of the Texas Anti-Gang Center.
Teen arrested following fatal I-27 crash in Plainview early Sunday
The following is a press release from the Plainview Police Department:. PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Sunday September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the City of Plainview Police, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services responded to a major accident on Interstate 27. This crash is still being investigated with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates that an Infiniti SUV with a driver and two passengers was southbound on the I-27 West Service Road approaching Southwest 3rd Street when the driver lost control, crossed the median, and rolled over several times on the Interstate southbound lanes of traffic. One passenger was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to injuries at Covenant Hospital in Plainview.
Stolen car pulled from lake at Clapp Park, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A stolen car was pulled out of the lake at Clapp Park on Sunday, according to Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, officers found a vehicle “partially submerged” in the lake at Clapp Park in 4500 block of Ave U. LPD located the...
Found Mission is feeding students in schools throughout Lubbock
Found Mission is helping fight food insecurity by providing snack bags to schools across the community through it’s Fuel in the School initiative. They are accepting donations and helping hands. For more information visit the website, or drop off snack items at 8207 Ithaca Ave Suite B.
LFR responds to apartment fire, 11 adults and 10 children displaced, no ‘fire-related’ injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Lubbock Police Department responded to a fire Wednesday, around 2:30 a.m., at Mission Villa Apartments on 5128 Aberdeen Ave. The Fire Marshall’s Office confirmed that 21 people – 11 adults and 10 children – were displaced and being assisted by Red Cross.
Centennial Elementary School receives water bottles from partner school
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Wayland Baptist University’s Lubbock campus put the biblical principle of sharing to meet a need into action recently with the delivery of 600 WBU-branded water bottles to Centennial Elementary School. “We have been a partner school for Centennial Elementary for many years, so...
KLBK’s Ag Journal Forecast: Monday, September 12th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag Journal weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 62°. Winds SSE 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and warm. High of 90°. Winds S 12-18 MPH. A mostly clear and calm evening and overnight period...
Texas Tech and the USDA cut ribbon on Cotton Classification Complex
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas Tech University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today (Sept. 14) cut the ribbon on a first-of-its-kind cotton classing facility on Texas Tech’s campus. The 30,000-square-foot facility, located across the street from The Rawls Course, is equipped with the latest automated...
KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: September 14th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: Increasing clouds, with storms possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High of 86°. Winds S 15-20 MPH. Tonight:. Calm and cool, a few lingering showers. Chance of rain: 20% Low of 65°....
KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: September 13th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 66°. Winds S 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. P.M. storms west. High of 87°. Winds S 15-20 MPH. A stray shower or storm will be possible across eastern...
Hockley County Elections Office to host voter registration event on Sept. 20
The following is a press release from the Hockley County Elections Office:. LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, the Hockley County Elections Office will join with thousands of other election officials across the country to take part in the 10th anniversary celebration of National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan civic holiday that aims to help all eligible voters participate in our democracy. The national day of action will involve coordinated field, technology, and media efforts to register voters and raise awareness of state-specific registration policies, deadlines, and voting information.
Chunk is KLBK’s Pet of the Day
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Chunk as their Pet of the Day for Tuesday September 13. Reach out to LAS to adopt Chunk at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Chunk!
Lindsey Stirling brings holiday show to Buddy Holly Hall in November
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Today, award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling announces her new Snow Waltz tour of North America, in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, where she’ll bring the holiday spirit from coast to coast. The 25+ run of dates sees Stirling performing in San Antonio, Orlando, Newark, Milwaukee and more, including Lubbock, at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on November 18, 2022, at 8 p.m.
Former Texas Tech assistant visits with Red Raider Nation
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech travels to face No. 16 N.C. State at 6 p.m. Saturday in Raleigh, North Carolina. When the Red Raiders last played at Carter-Finley Stadium Ruffin McNeill was part of the Texas Tech coaching staff. This time around McNeill will be on the other sideline as a special assistant to Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren.
Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure coming to Buddy Holly Hall in November
The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Round Room Live and Hasbro, Inc., a global play and entertainment company, are thrilled to announce that Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure will bring the loveable, cheeky little piggy to audiences across the United States in time for the holidays, with a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on Saturday, November 26 at 2 p.m. with pre-sales beginning today, Wednesday, September 14. For tickets and additional information, visit The Buddy Holly Hall.
Award-winning actor William Shatner comes to Buddy Hall in January 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Set your phasers to fun! Prepare to be beamed up for an unforgettable night with the original ‘Captain James T. Kirk’, award-winning actor William Shatner. He will be live on stage with Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on January 13, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
