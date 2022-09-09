Read full article on original website
Related
weaa.org
Baltimore City Council schedules hearings to investigate E. Coli water contamination
Baltimore City Council has scheduled multiple hearings to investigate the city's response to the E. coli outbreak that occurred Labor Day weekend. Click the audio to listen to Two Way Talk's conversation with Councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer, District 5.
weaa.org
Teachers Union Presses Baltimore County On Raises
(Towson, MD) -- The Teachers Association of Baltimore County is putting pressure on the Baltimore County Public Schools over the issue of pay raises. TABCO says it is delivering an open letter to the Baltimore County Board of Education demanding county officials fully fund negotiated salary increases for thousands of county public school employees.
weaa.org
Officer-involved incident in Baltimore County, suspect shot
(Rosedale, MD) -- An investigation continues this morning into an officer-involved incident Saturday evening in Rosedale. Police were called to investigate an incident near the intersection of Philadelphia Road and Hamilton Avenue. That is where officials stopped a vehicle when the driver began to ram her car into a police...
weaa.org
Prosecutors Seek More Evidence In Mosby Trial
(Baltimore, MD) -- Federal prosecutors are asking for statements Marylin Mosby made about her businesses. Their request comes ahead of the Baltimore City State's Attorney's perjury trial next week. Mosby faces two charges related to withdrawals she made from her retirement account. She's also accused of making false statements on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weaa.org
weaa.org
Morgan State University-Produced Documentary, ‘The Calvin Tyler Story'
BALTIMORE — Before stepping down from his post as the inaugural dean of Morgan State University’s School of Global Journalism and Communication, DeWayne Wickham, now dean emeritus, worked with University President David K. Wilson to establish the Center for New Media and Strategic Initiatives. Under the leadership of...
Comments / 0