WYFF4.com
Upstate woman dies in crash in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Greenville County, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on White Horse Road Ext. near Hicks Road, according to Nick Pye with South...
WYFF4.com
New details released about deadly crash on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville County
WADE HAMPTON, S.C. — Troopers have released new details about a deadly crash Wednesday morning that blocked part of Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville County. The crash happened at 6:55 a.m. at the intersection of Saint Mark Road. Troopers said a 2008 Honda motorcycle was driving south on Wade...
WYFF4.com
One person killed in Anderson County crash, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — One person died in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Anderson County, according to Donald McCown with Anderson County Coroner's Office. The crash happened about around 12:30 p.m. on Liberty Highway at Allgood Road in Anderson, McCown said. According to McCown, Terry Giovani Luciano, 64, of...
WYFF4.com
Greenville County deputies searching for teen with autism
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Update: Just after 11:30 p.m. deputies say Gracely he was found safe. Greenville County deputies are searching for a teen who ran away from home Monday night, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Jayden Gracely, 13, was last seen around...
WYFF4.com
Woman, man charged after ongoing dispute led to Greenville woman's death, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Two people have been arrested after a woman was shot and killed Tuesday night in Greenville County. Ju-Keya Ju-Nae Babb, 24, died at a hospital after being shot on Staunton Bridge Road, according to the coroner. Deputies said on Thursday morning Dione Griffith Dobbs, 52,...
WYFF4.com
Paranormal investigators set to visit museum in Pickens County, South Carolina
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Paranormal investigators will make a stop in the Upstate this month to check out a county museum. Raven Investigators of the Paranormal will be at the Pickens County Museum of Art and History on Saturday, Sept. 24. (Video above: Officials at the Abbeville Opera House...
WYFF4.com
Woman dies after shooting in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a woman died after a shooting Tuesday. According to investigators, the woman was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital around 9 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound. The coroner's office said 24-year-old Ju-Keya Ju-Nae Babb died...
WYFF4.com
City of Greenville's Verizon account hacked; nearly $70,000 worth of phones bought, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville's Verizon business account was hacked and more than $68,000 worth of phones were bought, according to authorities in North Charleston, where the arrest was made. Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department said Greenville police contacted them about the hack. They said...
WYFF4.com
Porch pirates caught on camera taking packages from South Carolina home
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Spartanburg County deputies are investigating after a homeowner caught a woman on camera stealing packages from her porch. The video above shows the woman getting out of her car and taking the packages from two different porches. The incident report says it happened about 3:30...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina day care workers accused of putting frozen icepacks inside the clothing of children
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Two now-former Upstate day care workers stand accused of putting frozen, homemade icepacks inside the clothing of two children. Joy Lashway and Kimberly McCall have been charged with two counts of cruelty to children, according to James Paris with Fountain Inn Police Department. According to...
WYFF4.com
Upstate man killed after tractor overturned in Cherokee County, coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A Blacksburg man was killed Tuesday night when the tractor he was operating overturned, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Fowler identified the victim as 56-year-old Kenneth Dale Childers. “Mr. Childers was working with the 1958 International tractor on his property about 7 p.m....
WYFF4.com
Student charged following school threat in Buncombe County, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — A student was charged on Tuesday following threats towards a school district in western North Carolina, according to Aaron Sarver with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. On Sep. 12, shortly after 8 p.m., the sheriff’s office began receiving reports of a threat of mass violence...
WYFF4.com
WYFF4.com
Pickens County detention officer arrested, SLED says
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A Pickens County Detention Center officer was arrested Friday, according to Renée Wunderlich with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED agents arrested Chester Randall Pierce Ouzts, 58, of Pickens, Wunderlich said. According to Wunderlich, Ouzts, has been charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an...
WYFF4.com
Greenville woman found dead in home after man uses force to keep her in bedroom, warrant says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A suspect is in custody after a woman was found dead Friday inside a Greenville home, according to Sgt. Johnathan Bragg. Bragg said officers were called to the home on Nichol Street just after 11 p.m. for a stabbing. He said when officers arrived, they found...
WYFF4.com
Pacolet police chief, several police officers resign, mayor says
PACOLET, S.C. — The police chief, a lieutenant, and several officers in Pacolet, South Carolina, have resigned, according to the mayor and council members. Former Chief John Alexander spoke to the media Wednesday about the decision. "It's with great sadness after several weeks of prayer and soul searching Lt....
WYFF4.com
Woman dies in Pickens County crash, coroner says
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of a woman who died at the hospital after being involved in a crash. Troopers said the crash happened on Aug. 30 on Pelzer Highway at Tinsley Drive. They said a Honda sedan was traveling west when it traveled...
WYFF4.com
WYFF4.com
Driver dies after hitting box truck head-on in Greenville County, troopers say
Piedmont, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died in a head-on crash in Greenville County. Troopers said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on SC-8 near Garrison Road. They said a pickup truck was traveling west on Highway 8, crossed the center line and hit...
WYFF4.com
Twin infants surrendered at Anderson, South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law
ANDERSON, S.C. — Officials at a South Carolina hospital have accepted a set of twins, surrendered under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The infants were surrendered Thursday at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. (Video above: Monday headlines from WYFF News 4) The South Carolina...
