Upstate woman dies in crash in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Greenville County, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on White Horse Road Ext. near Hicks Road, according to Nick Pye with South...
One person killed in Anderson County crash, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. — One person died in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Anderson County, according to Donald McCown with Anderson County Coroner's Office. The crash happened about around 12:30 p.m. on Liberty Highway at Allgood Road in Anderson, McCown said. According to McCown, Terry Giovani Luciano, 64, of...
Greenville County deputies searching for teen with autism

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Update: Just after 11:30 p.m. deputies say Gracely he was found safe. Greenville County deputies are searching for a teen who ran away from home Monday night, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Jayden Gracely, 13, was last seen around...
Woman dies after shooting in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a woman died after a shooting Tuesday. According to investigators, the woman was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital around 9 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound. The coroner's office said 24-year-old Ju-Keya Ju-Nae Babb died...
Pickens County detention officer arrested, SLED says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A Pickens County Detention Center officer was arrested Friday, according to Renée Wunderlich with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED agents arrested Chester Randall Pierce Ouzts, 58, of Pickens, Wunderlich said. According to Wunderlich, Ouzts, has been charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an...
Pacolet police chief, several police officers resign, mayor says

PACOLET, S.C. — The police chief, a lieutenant, and several officers in Pacolet, South Carolina, have resigned, according to the mayor and council members. Former Chief John Alexander spoke to the media Wednesday about the decision. "It's with great sadness after several weeks of prayer and soul searching Lt....
Woman dies in Pickens County crash, coroner says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of a woman who died at the hospital after being involved in a crash. Troopers said the crash happened on Aug. 30 on Pelzer Highway at Tinsley Drive. They said a Honda sedan was traveling west when it traveled...
