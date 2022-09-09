Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man who stabbed cousin to death gets reduction in sentence
An Allegheny County Common Pleas judge on Wednesday reduced the sentence for a man convicted of stabbing his cousin to death. Emmanual Jones, who was originally ordered to serve 8 1/2 to 17 years in prison will now serve seven to 14 years. Judge Kevin G. Sasinoski handed down the...
beavercountyradio.com
New Galilee Man Charged After Assaulting A New Galilee Woman During An Argument In A Car
(Little Beaver Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the area of Houston and Scott Wallace Road in Little Beaver Twp. Lawrence County around 1:27 AM Saturday Morning. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that a 44-year-old unnamed New...
Man sentenced in murder, attempted murder case
A man convicted earlier this year in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court of killing a man and wounding his girlfriend was sentenced Tuesday to 58 years to life in prison.
Death penalty trial underway for man accused of setting fire that killed 3
PITTSBURGH (AP) - A death penalty trial has begun for a man accused of having set a house fire that killed a young child and two women in Pittsburgh 4 1/2 years ago. Martell Smith, 45, faces three counts of homicide as well as aggravated arson and other charges in the early morning December 2017 blaze in the Homewood neighborhood, which Allegheny County prosecutors say he set after getting into a bar fight with another man.Police say surveillance images show him buying a gas can and filling it at a gas station, and they say he then drove to the...
Hempfield woman told police she was going to sell 40 bricks of heroin to raise cash for son's attorney
A Hempfield woman told police she bought 40 bricks of heroin to earn money and was going to sell the drugs to pay for her son’s defense attorney, according to court papers. Misty D. Giron, 46, was arrested last week on drug charges. She is accused of talking with her son, who is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on rape and drug charges, about illegal substances left behind at his Youngwood apartment, according to court papers.
wtae.com
Allegheny County Police: Additional victim comes forward with allegations against Eric Fairman
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A former teacher and youth sports coach who was already facing multiple allegations of indecent assault from several young boys is now facing claims from an additional victim. Eric Fairman, 26, was charged with indecent assault and other offenses in the new case on Tuesday.
wtae.com
Large fight involving students breaks out in Carrick
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police responded to a large fight involving Carrick High School students that happened shortly after the end of school Wednesday. A student shared video with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that showed some of the incident near the corner of Brownsville Road and Parkfield Street. Watch the video above.
Man arrested in New Castle shooting
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing attempted homicide charges after a shooting in New Castle. Police said they found a 35-year-old man shot in a bedroom in a home on Centennial Street just before midnight on Sunday. Officers talked to Branden Rogers inside the home, and police said he admitted to shooting the victim in the chest.Police said the victim was flown to the hospital but didn't give an update on his condition. Rogers was arrested and is being charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.
Police investigating shooting in Homewood
Authorities are on the scene in Homewood and investigating a shooting in Homewood. According to a tweet from Pittsburgh Police on Wednesday morning, a male was shot in the chest.
explore venango
Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Threatening to ‘Slaughter’ Neighbor’s Family
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars after an audio recording revealed him threatening to “slaughter” his neighbor’s family. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Ryan Arthur Horne, of Kennerdell, on Sunday, September 11, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
Washington County couple charged with providing liquor to minors
A Washington County couple is charged with endangering the welfare of four juveniles by providing them alcohol and allowing them to play with a handgun. California Borough police filed charges against Jeremy Jackson, 44, and Trisha Jackson, 40, after responding to their Pennsylvania Avenue home Saturday, based on a complaint from a witness. Washington County Children and Youth Services also responded.
Pittsburgh police looking for missing 44-year-old Deborah 'Debbie' Bailey
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a 44-year-old woman who hasn't been seen in days.Police said Deborah "Debbie" Bailey was last seen Sunday. Police said there are "possible concerns of dementia" and she could be in the Wilkinsburg, East Hills or Homewood areas. She's described as 5-foot-5, 130 pounds with black hair and a silver streak possibly in a short ponytail. Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.
wtae.com
Man in critical condition after Turtle Creek shooting
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — Investigators were on the scene for hours following a shooting in Turtle Creek that left a man in critical condition. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 1200 block of Airbrake Avenue. Police from Turtle Creek and Pitcairn, as well as Allegheny County...
Man carjacked twice in front of his Pittsburgh home shares his story
PITTSBURGH — Robert Dunham said on Monday at 9:00 a.m. when he went to get his car from the lot next to his house a gunman was waiting inside. The gunman put one arm around the man’s neck and then placed the gun to his head and said, “Give me your keys and phone.”
Trial begins for man accused of starting fire that killed 3 in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Martell Smith is on trial and facing the death penalty because investigators say he set fire to a house in Homewood, and killed Sandra Douglas, Shamira Staten, and her 4-year-old daughter, Chyenne Manning, who all lived in the home. The deadly fire happened five days before Christmas...
beavercountyradio.com
Racoon Man Charged With DUI After Domestic Dispute
(Racoon Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have filed DUI charges against a Racoon Twp. man after they were called to an address on Route 151 in Racoon Twp. for a domestic dispute on September 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Troopers say that...
explore venango
Transient Woman Allegedly Breaks into Franklin Residence, Assaults Juvenile with Broom
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A transient woman was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Franklin residence and assaulting a juvenile with a broom last Monday. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Megan Irene Belford–listed as Transient-Franklin, Pa.–in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Wednesday, September 7:
erienewsnow.com
State Police Searching for Stolen Excavator in Venango County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of an excavator in Venango County. It was reported Friday to troopers. The equipment was stolen from an address in the 500 block of Warren Rd. in Sugarcreek Borough sometime between Aug. 28 and Sept. 9, according to State Police. The excavator is...
Man accused of running from OVI checkpoint
Three people were arrested and a police chase ensued following an OVI checkpoint this weekend in Austintown.
Man accused of kicking injured dog in front of officer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is facing animal cruelty charges after police said an officer saw him kick a bloody and emaciated dog in the face.Pittsburgh police said officers were called to Saint Patrick Street for a report of a dog yelping and crying in pain Sunday evening. When they got there, police said they saw Paris Lundy lead the injured dog out of a home.Police said the dog had blood on its paws and mouth and also had a swollen eye. They said the officer watched Lundy yank the dog on its leash then kick it in the face. Lundy was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He faces animal cruelty charges. The dog was rescued by animal control and was taken to receive emergency veterinarian care, police said. Anyone who knows an animal that is being mistreated or abused is asked to contact the Pittsburgh Police Humane Investigations Unit at PBPHumane@pittsburghpa.gov.
