Aliquippa, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man who stabbed cousin to death gets reduction in sentence

An Allegheny County Common Pleas judge on Wednesday reduced the sentence for a man convicted of stabbing his cousin to death. Emmanual Jones, who was originally ordered to serve 8 1/2 to 17 years in prison will now serve seven to 14 years. Judge Kevin G. Sasinoski handed down the...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Death penalty trial underway for man accused of setting fire that killed 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A death penalty trial has begun for a man accused of having set a house fire that killed a young child and two women in Pittsburgh 4 1/2 years ago. Martell Smith, 45, faces three counts of homicide as well as aggravated arson and other charges in the early morning December 2017 blaze in the Homewood neighborhood, which Allegheny County prosecutors say he set after getting into a bar fight with another man.Police say surveillance images show him buying a gas can and filling it at a gas station, and they say he then drove to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Aliquippa, PA
Aliquippa, PA
Beaver County, PA
Beaver County, PA
Tribune-Review

Hempfield woman told police she was going to sell 40 bricks of heroin to raise cash for son's attorney

A Hempfield woman told police she bought 40 bricks of heroin to earn money and was going to sell the drugs to pay for her son’s defense attorney, according to court papers. Misty D. Giron, 46, was arrested last week on drug charges. She is accused of talking with her son, who is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on rape and drug charges, about illegal substances left behind at his Youngwood apartment, according to court papers.
YOUNGWOOD, PA
wtae.com

Large fight involving students breaks out in Carrick

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police responded to a large fight involving Carrick High School students that happened shortly after the end of school Wednesday. A student shared video with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that showed some of the incident near the corner of Brownsville Road and Parkfield Street. Watch the video above.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man arrested in New Castle shooting

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing attempted homicide charges after a shooting in New Castle. Police said they found a 35-year-old man shot in a bedroom in a home on Centennial Street just before midnight on Sunday. Officers talked to Branden Rogers inside the home, and police said he admitted to shooting the victim in the chest.Police said the victim was flown to the hospital but didn't give an update on his condition.  Rogers was arrested and is being charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault. 
NEW CASTLE, PA
Rico Rogers
explore venango

Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Threatening to ‘Slaughter’ Neighbor’s Family

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars after an audio recording revealed him threatening to “slaughter” his neighbor’s family. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Ryan Arthur Horne, of Kennerdell, on Sunday, September 11, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
KENNERDELL, PA
Tribune-Review

Washington County couple charged with providing liquor to minors

A Washington County couple is charged with endangering the welfare of four juveniles by providing them alcohol and allowing them to play with a handgun. California Borough police filed charges against Jeremy Jackson, 44, and Trisha Jackson, 40, after responding to their Pennsylvania Avenue home Saturday, based on a complaint from a witness. Washington County Children and Youth Services also responded.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police looking for missing 44-year-old Deborah 'Debbie' Bailey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are asking for help finding a 44-year-old woman who hasn't been seen in days.Police said Deborah "Debbie" Bailey was last seen Sunday. Police said there are "possible concerns of dementia" and she could be in the Wilkinsburg, East Hills or Homewood areas. She's described as 5-foot-5, 130 pounds with black hair and a silver streak possibly in a short ponytail. Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Murder#Us Marshal#Sentencing#Violent Crime#The Us Marshal S Service
wtae.com

Man in critical condition after Turtle Creek shooting

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — Investigators were on the scene for hours following a shooting in Turtle Creek that left a man in critical condition. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 1200 block of Airbrake Avenue. Police from Turtle Creek and Pitcairn, as well as Allegheny County...
TURTLE CREEK, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Racoon Man Charged With DUI After Domestic Dispute

(Racoon Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have filed DUI charges against a Racoon Twp. man after they were called to an address on Route 151 in Racoon Twp. for a domestic dispute on September 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Troopers say that...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Transient Woman Allegedly Breaks into Franklin Residence, Assaults Juvenile with Broom

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A transient woman was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Franklin residence and assaulting a juvenile with a broom last Monday. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Megan Irene Belford–listed as Transient-Franklin, Pa.–in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Wednesday, September 7:
FRANKLIN, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Searching for Stolen Excavator in Venango County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of an excavator in Venango County. It was reported Friday to troopers. The equipment was stolen from an address in the 500 block of Warren Rd. in Sugarcreek Borough sometime between Aug. 28 and Sept. 9, according to State Police. The excavator is...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of kicking injured dog in front of officer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is facing animal cruelty charges after police said an officer saw him kick a bloody and emaciated dog in the face.Pittsburgh police said officers were called to Saint Patrick Street for a report of a dog yelping and crying in pain Sunday evening. When they got there, police said they saw Paris Lundy lead the injured dog out of a home.Police said the dog had blood on its paws and mouth and also had a swollen eye. They said the officer watched Lundy yank the dog on its leash then kick it in the face. Lundy was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He faces animal cruelty charges. The dog was rescued by animal control and was taken to receive emergency veterinarian care, police said. Anyone who knows an animal that is being mistreated or abused is asked to contact the Pittsburgh Police Humane Investigations Unit at PBPHumane@pittsburghpa.gov.
PITTSBURGH, PA

