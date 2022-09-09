Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Showtime Comedy Series Canceled After 2 Seasons
Showtime canceled the critically praised comedy Flatbush Misdemeanors, starring Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman. The series ran for two seasons and was inspired by their 2017 digital series. Showtime has not made a decision yet on the future of Vanessa Bayer's I Love That For You, which served as the lead-in for Flatbush Misdemeanors.
Popculture
'7 Little Johnstons': Anna Gets Hit On at the Dog Park in Exclusive Sneak Peek
7 Little Johnstons star Anna Johnston is trying to put herself out there after the end of her relationship with boyfriend Kyle, but her siblings don't exactly think she's doing a great job of it. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the TLC show, Anna gets approached by an interested man while at the dog park with sister Emma, but it's not exactly a rom-com moment.
PETS・
Popculture
'The Conners' Trying to Bring Back Beloved 'Roseanne' Character
The Conners Season 5 will be a turning point for the show, which started off as simply a Roseanne spinoff without Roseanne Barr and has morphed into its own show. Michael Fishman, who has played D.J. Conner since he was 6 years old, is not returning, but there still could be a big surprise Roseanne return. Executive producer Bruce Helford also said they are hoping to bring back Estelle Parsons.
Popculture
'Manifest' Season 4 Release Date Revealed
Manifest is set to make its landing on Netflix soon. Fansided noted that the show's Season 4 premiere has special significance for the show. Season 4 of Manifest will premiere on Nov. 4, which marks the day that Flight 828 landed on the series. Not only did Netflix share the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
HBO Max Renews Comedy Series for Season 2
HBO Max renewed the critically acclaimed comedy series Rap Sh!t for a second season on Monday. The series was created by Insecure star Issa Rae and features KaMillion and Aida Osman. The first season was released between July 21 and Sept. 1. In Rap Sh!t, estranged high school friends Mia...
Popculture
'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20
Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
Popculture
Emmys 2022: Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Have Surprise 'Good Burger' Reunion
During the 2022 Emmys, show host Kenan Thompson had a surprise Good Burger reunion with his friend and co-star Kel Mitchell. At one point, while mingling with the crowd, Thompson was speaking to actor Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, Marvel's Eternals), who was cheekily playing Emmy's bartender, when the host turned around to say, "Why don't we take this guy's order over here. Excuse me, sir, can I get you something?" Mitchell appeared to the joy of the crowd, asking, "Can I get a good burger?" The SNL star quipped, "Make it two good burgers," then leaned in to give his old friend a hug.
Popculture
'Bachelorette': Michelle Young Caught DMing 'Very Famous Country Music Singer' Ahead of Breakup
The Bachelorette star Nayte Olukoya claims he caught his ex, Michelle Young, sending private direct messages to a "very famous country singer." The alleged incident played a part in his trust issues with Young. Olukoya, 28, and Young, 29, broke up in June, less than a year after they got engaged during The Bachelorette Season 18 finale in December 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Emmys 2022: Sheryl Lee Ralph Brings the House Down With 'Abbott Elementary' Win Speech
Living legend Sheryl Lee Ralph just reminded everyone in Hollywood why she deserves that status with her surprise win at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards Monday night. Ralph, 65, won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for ABC's hit Abbott Elementary and sang when she picked up her award from presenter Seth Meyers. The Tony nominee for Dreamgirls also delivered an inspiring speech that left everyone stunned.
Popculture
Emmys 2022: Nominees and Winners List (Live Updates)
The 74th Annual Emmy Awards happens on Monday night. SNL star Kenan Thompson is hosting, while the show steps into a new frontier by streaming live for the first time on Peacock. The 2022 Emmys are sure to still pack in jokes about Will Smith, pop culture references about current...
Popculture
'1883' Star LaMonica Garrett Teases 'Yellowstone' Spinoffs 'Bass Reeves Story' and '1923' (Exclusive)
LaMonica Garrett couldn't wait to dig his heels into his character in 1883. Starring as Thomas, he's the only Black cowboy on the journey. Garrett is a lifelong fan of Westerns, and his character is a former buffalo soldier who serves as the right hand to wagon master Shea (Sam Elliott) and is the only Black person along for the ride. 1883 is a prequel to Yellowstone. It chronicles the story of how the Duttons came to own the land that would become the Yellowstone Ranch. The next series in the franchise will focus on Bass Reeves, a U.S. law enforcement official who is historically lauded as the first black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi River. Reeves primarily worked in Arkansas and the Oklahoma Territory. Garrett admits however that he's sad 1883 is complete.
Popculture
'The Handmaid's Tale': Bradley Whitford and Max Minghella Discuss Motivation and 'Moral Compass' in Season 5 (Exclusive)
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 premiered Wednesday with two brand new episodes following June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) as she continued her crusade against Gilead in the hopes she can save her daughter Hannah. Ahead of the season premiere, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with some of the cast, including Bradley Whitford and Max Minghella, who play Commander Joseph Lawrence and Commander Nick Blaine, respectively. Notably, Nick and June had a romantic relationship when they were both under the thumb of the now-deceased Commander Waterford. Lawrence and June have had a more complicated connection, as he occasionally works with Mayday, a shadowy anti-Gilead group, though his motives have often been in question.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Drew Barrymore Cries With Ex Justin Long Recalling Their 'Hedonistic' Relationship
Drew Barrymore and Justin Long couldn't help but get emotional as they looked back on their previous "hedonistic" relationship in the Season 3 premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show. Barrymore and Long dated on and off between 2007 and 2010 and had a sweet reunion in Monday's episode as they reflected on how much they've grown in the years since.
Popculture
'Wheel of Fortune' Hits Major Milestone With New Season Premiere
Wheel of Fortune kicked off a milestone season on Monday night. The show began the 40th season of the syndicated edition, with Pat Sajak and Vanna White as hosts. Producers also gave the show a brand new puzzle board that uses NASA technology. The new board is the first makeover...
Popculture
'Married at First Sight': Krysten Is Done 'Walking on Eggshells' for Mitch in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Married at First Sight's Krysten is done working overtime to make her marriage with Mitch work. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series, the newlyweds sit down with Dr. Pepper Schwartz to discuss their marital issues when Krysten reveals she's hit a breaking point.
Popculture
'Indiana Jones 5' to Feature Return of Original Franchise Actor
Indiana Jones 5 will feature another returning character – Sallah, played by John Rhys-Davies. Rhys-Davies played Sallah Mohammed Faisel el-Kahir in Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in 1981 and 1989, respectively. Last week, Disney announced that he would be back for a third time at the company's D23 expo.
Comments / 0