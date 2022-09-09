LaMonica Garrett couldn't wait to dig his heels into his character in 1883. Starring as Thomas, he's the only Black cowboy on the journey. Garrett is a lifelong fan of Westerns, and his character is a former buffalo soldier who serves as the right hand to wagon master Shea (Sam Elliott) and is the only Black person along for the ride. 1883 is a prequel to Yellowstone. It chronicles the story of how the Duttons came to own the land that would become the Yellowstone Ranch. The next series in the franchise will focus on Bass Reeves, a U.S. law enforcement official who is historically lauded as the first black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi River. Reeves primarily worked in Arkansas and the Oklahoma Territory. Garrett admits however that he's sad 1883 is complete.

