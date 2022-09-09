A Polo man had moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning and was arrested by State Troopers. According to the report, 25-year-old Logan M Bowley of Polo was eastbound on Missouri 116, west of Braymer, at about 2:00 am and ran off the south side of the road, hitting a utility pole. Bowley was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. He was also arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, and no insurance. He was released for treatment.

BRAYMER, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO