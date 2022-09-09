Read full article on original website
CMS 8th Grade Volleyball Results
The Chillicothe Middle School 8th grade “A” Volleyball team took down Hamilton in a home match on Monday sweeping two sets. They won the sets by scores of 25-13 and 25-21. Eden French led in service points with 9. The Chillicothe Middle School 8th grade Volleyball “B” team...
Chillicothe Girls Tennis Places 4th At The Benton Tourney
The Lady Hornets Tennis team snatched 4th Place at the Benton Tournament on Friday. Early Friday morning, the Chillicothe Lady Hornets varsity tennis team traveled to Noyes’ Courts for the 10-team St. Joseph Benton Tournament. This year, the tournament directors changed the format to be team-based competition instead of individual bracket play. At the start of the day, five teams each faced off in team pool play. Chillicothe faced Trenton, Maryville, Savannah, and Lafayette all before lunch.
Lady Hornets Tennis Bounces Back With 8-1 Win Over Trenton
The Lady Hornets Tennis team bounced back after Monday’s defeat in a strong 8-1 team win over Trenton Tuesday night. In Doubles, Chillicothe’s Carpenter & Kieffer shut down Voorhies & Hall quickly 8-1. BeVelle & Pfaff did the same up the court beating Wright & Lee 8-2. Washburn & Garr fought tough in the #1 Doubles match falling 7-9.
CMS Softball Uses Late Surge To Defeat Chester Boren 9-7
The Chillicothe Middle School Softball squad grabbed the lead in the fourth inning to take down Chester Boren 9-7. Landry Marsh was on the rubber for CMS. Marsh surrendered seven runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out ten and walking one. The Lady Hornets racked up seven hits...
Hornets Soccer Falls To Maryville 5-0
The Chillicothe High School Boys Soccer team traveled to the campus of Northwest Missouri State University on Tuesday evening where they took on the Maryville Spoofhounds. The Spoofhounds took down the Hornets 5-0. Maryville took a 2-0 lead into the halftime break with two goals from junior defenseman Lane Hazen.
Lady Hornets Tennis Falls To St. Pius X In MEC Opener
Chillicothe Girls Tennis dropped its first MEC match of the season on Monday night. The Lady Hornets Tennis team suffered a tough loss to MEC tennis powerhouse St. Pius X on Monday night at Danner Park. The Hornets lost 9-0 as a varsity team. Coaches Chambers and Pyrtle were both...
Chillicothe Softball Picks Up 3 Wins On Saturday
The Lady Hornets Softball team captured a trio of wins in the Chillicothe Softball Tournament on Saturday at Danner Park. They took down Maryville 17-3, the Panthers 9-3, and Macon 13-2. Jolie Bonderer starred in the win over Maryville going 4 for 4 at the plate. She tallied 4 RBIs...
Dr Amy Patel To Be Honored At Thursday’s KC Chief’s Game
A 2004 Chillicothe High School graduate is this week’s honoree of the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chief play this Thursday night. Dr. Amy Patel is a board-certified radiologist who specializes in breast imaging. A native of Chillicothe, Dr. Patel left Kansas City to work with Harvard University to build a comprehensive breast care program at a local hospital. Compelled to help women growing up near her hometown, she returned to the area in 2018 and is currently the Medical Director of The Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital.
Hunter Education Programs Offered For Area Youth
Hunter Education courses are offered at several locations in the area counties through the month of October. The Missouri Department of Conservation has scheduled the programs that Conservation Educator Adam Bransgaard says have some homework before attending the classroom portion. Bransguard says these are primarily for youth who need their...
Three Injured In Crash South Of Chillicothe
A crash south of Chillicothe this morning left three with moderate injuries. State Troopers report the crash happened at about 5:15 am on US 65, three miles south of Chillicothe as 28-year-old Andre Miller of Richmond, TX slowed to make a left turn onto a private road. Nineteen-year-old Lucas J Dick of Cameron was also southbound and attempted to pass on the left and collided with the Miller vehicle.
Toddler Tuesday’s At Crowder State Park
Stories, crafts, and other activities are part of Toddler Tuesdays at Crowder State Park near Trenton. The programs are for preschool-aged children. The Toddler Tuesday programs will be held at the enclosed shelter at 9:00 am, beginning September 27th and continuing through November 1st. Each week, children will enjoy a...
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 91 calls for service Tuesday, some of the calls include:. 10:22 a.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Monroe St. for a vehicle with slashed tires. 11:43 a.m., Officers responded to the area of 3rd St. and S Woodrow for a 4-wheeler speeding....
Kiwanis Kid’s Day Parade Saturday
The annual Chillicothe Kiwanis Club Kids Day Parade is Saturday. The parade will line up starting at 9:00 am on Webster Street, on the north side of the Livingston County Courthouse. The parade is for children up to 15 years of age. They are invited to dress up in costume,...
Polo Man Injured In Single Vehicle Crash
A Polo man had moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning and was arrested by State Troopers. According to the report, 25-year-old Logan M Bowley of Polo was eastbound on Missouri 116, west of Braymer, at about 2:00 am and ran off the south side of the road, hitting a utility pole. Bowley was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. He was also arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, and no insurance. He was released for treatment.
One Year After Crash, Traffic Signal Repairs Still Not Complete
In September of 2021, a semi struck a traffic signal at the corner of Washington and Webster Street in downtown Chillicothe. The traffic signal pole included a stop light that is above the street and crosswalk lights on the corner pole. MoDOT crews responded to the sight and put a temporary pole on that corner, with only a signal light on the corner, but not overhead.
Fatal Crash In Linn County
A crash Saturday evening in Linn County took the life of one driver and left three others injured. State Troopers report 43-year-old Maylor T Fiti of Tulsa Oklahoma died as a result of injuries in the crash on US 36 at Route F, East of Brookfield. According to the report, at about 8:25 pm, Fiti was northbound on Route F and pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by 63-year-old Johnny W Powell of Bucklin.
MDC & Quail Forever Offer Brush Management
Brush Management for Wildlife and Working Lands will be offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation is this Saturday in Unionville. The program will be held with Missouri Quail Forever as a field day and workshop. They will explore a variety of methods to control woody encroachment on CRP, pasture and hay land, and open fields.
Booked Into Jail For Livingston County
Two bookings into area jails for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Sheriff’s office. 24-year-old Annabelle Elizabeth Baker was booked into the Randolph County Jail Monday. Baker had been on probation following a guilty plea on a charge of Endangering the Welfare Of A Child. In a hearing last week, Baker admitted to the violation. She was sentenced to 20 days of additional shock time, and added to probation. She remains in custody at the Randolph County Jail with no bond allowed.
Livingston Co Most Wanted Updates
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Most Wanted updates include several arrests. 42-year-old Laura Beth Waterman surrendered to the Law Enforcement Center on August 26th on a Livingston County warrant for Alleged Probation Violation on an original charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child involving Drugs. Bond set at $20,000.
Livingston Co. Sheriff’s Report
The report of incidents and arrests by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department since mid-August includes illegal dumping and an assault. August 28 LCSO investigated illegal dumping. Investigation resulted in the discovery of the possible owner of the illegally dumped items. Contact was made with that person. The issue has been resolved and property cleaned.
