Steelers DC Teryl Austin on blowout loss to Bengals last season: 'They just kicked our ass'

By Curt Popejoy
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z981H_0hol47SQ00

Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers took their worst loss of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals. This Sunday the Steelers kick off the season with a chance at some payback or it might be the a repeat of last season with this new-look Steelers offense.

But it was the defense that really let the team down last season. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin didn’t hold back when he talked about the 41-10 blowout loss.

“They just kicked our ass,” Austin said. “There’s really nothing about it. You can slice it up, dice it up, however you want. Just got our butts kicked, and that’s football.”

The Steelers allowed three rushing touchdowns in the loss which is uncharacteristic for a Steelers defense. Bengals running back Joe Mixon carved up the Steelers run defense for 165 yards on 28 carries. Pittsburgh has put in the work to improve the run defense this offseason with the addition of players like defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and linebacker Myles Jack.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin offers injury updates after win over Bengals

LB T.J. Watt (upper body) The injuries to Watt and Harris felt significant and those Tuesday updates will be huge in terms of their availability. Harris dealt with a Licfranc injury in the preseason so if this is related to that, could force him out of the lineup for a period of time. As for Watt, if the lip readers on social media are correct, Watt believes he tore his pec, which would be devestating for his season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Prescott back sooner rather than later? Cowboys QB has successful surgery

The initial reports over Dak Prescott’s injury were grim. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback hit his hand on a defender twice in the same series, three times if one includes the helmet hit that occurred immediately after smashing his throwing hand against defender Shaq Barrett’s big paw. The frustration was visible on Mike McCarthy’s face when informed by trainer Britt Brown the severity of the injury after Prescott disappeared into the tunnel for X-rays.
DALLAS, TX
