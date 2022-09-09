DEFIANCE, Ohio — When Ralph Schlatter began grass-based farming in 1993, he wasn’t exactly starting from scratch. After all, he is the fifth generation on the family farm, near Defiance, Ohio. But the high interest rates of the 1980s and an aging fleet of equipment had made it clear that the farm’s conventional production was no longer sustainable. A switch to grass-based production seemed like the best way forward.

