Great Lakes Now
Farms in Six Southeast Michigan Counties Are Major Sources of Lake Erie Toxic Blooms
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
Paulding County Progress
Divine Mercy plans to close Antwerp and Payne churches
PAULDING – Catholics along Route 49 in Paulding County will have to travel a bit farther to attend Mass after Divine Mercy Parish announced plans to close churches in Antwerp and Payne. According to the announcement read at services this past weekend, October 30 will be the last weekend...
WANE-TV
Meeting weighs impact of NW Ohio proposed salmon farm
PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) – A proposal to draw 5 million gallons of water daily from the MichinDoh aquifer and discharge the effluent into the St. Joseph River is under EPA scrutiny. During a public meeting Monday evening in Pioneer, Ohio, the Ohio EPA took comments for a wastewater discharge...
40,000 attendees expected at 29th Black Swamp Arts Festival
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Art comes in many forms and downtown Bowling Green's 29th Black Swamp Arts Festival is showcasing almost all of them this weekend. Hundreds of artists and musicians from all over the world are showing their work at the non-profit event hosted entirely by volunteers. "We...
WNDU
Body pulled from Winona Lake identified
Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice. Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and several weapons charges after a week-long trial. Ask the Doctor: 9/13/2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16...
The Whitehouse Inn to be featured on foodie roadshow
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the Whitehouse Inn that aired on March 1, 2021. America's Best Restaurants will make a stop in northwest Ohio on Sept. 23 to feature a local eatery on their famous roadshow vlog. The national media and...
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne pizzeria reopens after 2-week ‘reboot’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Popular downtown Fort Wayne pizzeria 816 Pint & Slice has reopened after a two-week closure. The eatery at 816 S. Calhoun St. shut down operations on Aug. 29 to “reboot,” a Facebook post said. It said it was shutting down for two weeks “to focus in, build up our team, implement some new processes, give some TLC to the joint, and dive into our food.”
13abc.com
Local restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Whitehouse Inn will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants this month. The inn is located in Whitehouse and is known for its presidential decor theme and food options. It will make its debut on the food channel after 25 years in business.
Kalida Pioneer Days heats up
KALIDA — A popular destination on Saturday for those trying to avoid a blistering sun and near 80-degree temperature, combined with a punishing 65 percent humidity, involved relaxing with a beer while watching the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes pummel the Arkansas State Red Wolves 45-12 under the “Beer Town” tent during the third day of Kalida’s “Pioneer Days” festival.
fortwaynesnbc.com
No injuries reported after part of old downtown hospital collapses on excavator
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Crews are investigating after the former Saint Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne partially collapsed on top of construction equipment Monday morning. Crews on the scene tell WPTA that part of the building along Main Street, near Broadway, collapsed and fell on...
WANE-TV
Jeep runs stop sign, hits semi in fatal Mercer County crash
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday crash that killed a driver after running a stop sign and hitting a semi. Just before 4:30 p.m., a crash was reported at the intersection of US 127 and SR 119. Deputies at the scene determined a semitrailer was driving southbound on US 127, and a Jeep Cherokee was westbound on SR 119.
WANE-TV
FWFD: Demolition halted at St. Joe Hospital after partial collapse on crane
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A demolition crew halted work on the old St. Joe Hospital downtown after part of the structure collapsed on a crane Monday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. A portion of the west and south side of the structure, located at Main...
wfft.com
Allen County Sheriff's Department issues tips and rules to stay safe during upcoming Luke Bryan performance
MONROEVILLE, Ind., (WFFT) - The Allen County Sheriff's Department wants concert-goers to be safe and enjoy the upcoming Luke Bryan performance. The concert will take place Thursday at Spangler Farms, 8332 Martin Road, in Monroeville. The parking lot opens at 2 p. m., and no one should be dropped off before then. Tickets must be presented for parking access.
Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
Times-Union Newspaper
Body Recovered In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE - A body was recovered from Winona Lake late Tuesday morning in about 6 to 6-1/2 feet of water, according to Winona Lake Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike Cox. After the man’s body was recovered by boat, he was offloaded to an ambulance and the county coroner...
Farm and Dairy
Grass-based farming preserves family legacy
DEFIANCE, Ohio — When Ralph Schlatter began grass-based farming in 1993, he wasn’t exactly starting from scratch. After all, he is the fifth generation on the family farm, near Defiance, Ohio. But the high interest rates of the 1980s and an aging fleet of equipment had made it clear that the farm’s conventional production was no longer sustainable. A switch to grass-based production seemed like the best way forward.
WANE-TV
Land trust reopens with more accessible features
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – A local nonprofit dedicated to preserving land in the area has renovated its headquarters with the goal of providing a more accessible environment. ACRES Land Trust celebrated a grand re-opening of its headquarters Saturday in Huntertown. Visitors were able to explore features like a new trail, which the nonprofit said marks the first phase of an accessible trail system in the area.
Driver who killed student headed back to BGSU had been drinking, said police
Four Bowling Green State University students hit by driver who police said had been drinking. Son of a Lorain County Deputy killed in crash. Community and law enforcement come together to help family.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne shelter issues warning after dog dumped
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A dog in need of medical attention was dumped at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, and the shelter has a warning after the animal had to be euthanized: Abandonment is a crime. The shelter shared a video on its Facebook page Wednesday that...
Daily Standard
1 killed in St. Henry accident
ST. HENRY - A 33-year-old Coldwater man was killed in a two-vehicle collision involving a semitrailer at the intersection of U.S. 127 and State Route 119 at 4:29 p.m. Sunday. [More]
