Paulding County, OH

Great Lakes Now

Farms in Six Southeast Michigan Counties Are Major Sources of Lake Erie Toxic Blooms

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
MICHIGAN STATE
Paulding County Progress

Divine Mercy plans to close Antwerp and Payne churches

PAULDING – Catholics along Route 49 in Paulding County will have to travel a bit farther to attend Mass after Divine Mercy Parish announced plans to close churches in Antwerp and Payne. According to the announcement read at services this past weekend, October 30 will be the last weekend...
PAYNE, OH
WANE-TV

Meeting weighs impact of NW Ohio proposed salmon farm

PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) – A proposal to draw 5 million gallons of water daily from the MichinDoh aquifer and discharge the effluent into the St. Joseph River is under EPA scrutiny. During a public meeting Monday evening in Pioneer, Ohio, the Ohio EPA took comments for a wastewater discharge...
PIONEER, OH
WNDU

Body pulled from Winona Lake identified

Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice. Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and several weapons charges after a week-long trial. Ask the Doctor: 9/13/2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16...
WINONA LAKE, IN
WTOL 11

The Whitehouse Inn to be featured on foodie roadshow

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the Whitehouse Inn that aired on March 1, 2021. America's Best Restaurants will make a stop in northwest Ohio on Sept. 23 to feature a local eatery on their famous roadshow vlog. The national media and...
WHITEHOUSE, OH
WANE-TV

Downtown Fort Wayne pizzeria reopens after 2-week ‘reboot’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Popular downtown Fort Wayne pizzeria 816 Pint & Slice has reopened after a two-week closure. The eatery at 816 S. Calhoun St. shut down operations on Aug. 29 to “reboot,” a Facebook post said. It said it was shutting down for two weeks “to focus in, build up our team, implement some new processes, give some TLC to the joint, and dive into our food.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
13abc.com

Local restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Whitehouse Inn will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants this month. The inn is located in Whitehouse and is known for its presidential decor theme and food options. It will make its debut on the food channel after 25 years in business.
WHITEHOUSE, OH
The Lima News

Kalida Pioneer Days heats up

KALIDA — A popular destination on Saturday for those trying to avoid a blistering sun and near 80-degree temperature, combined with a punishing 65 percent humidity, involved relaxing with a beer while watching the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes pummel the Arkansas State Red Wolves 45-12 under the “Beer Town” tent during the third day of Kalida’s “Pioneer Days” festival.
KALIDA, OH
WANE-TV

Jeep runs stop sign, hits semi in fatal Mercer County crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday crash that killed a driver after running a stop sign and hitting a semi. Just before 4:30 p.m., a crash was reported at the intersection of US 127 and SR 119. Deputies at the scene determined a semitrailer was driving southbound on US 127, and a Jeep Cherokee was westbound on SR 119.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Allen County Sheriff's Department issues tips and rules to stay safe during upcoming Luke Bryan performance

MONROEVILLE, Ind., (WFFT) - The Allen County Sheriff's Department wants concert-goers to be safe and enjoy the upcoming Luke Bryan performance. The concert will take place Thursday at Spangler Farms, 8332 Martin Road, in Monroeville. The parking lot opens at 2 p. m., and no one should be dropped off before then. Tickets must be presented for parking access.
MONROEVILLE, IN
WTRF- 7News

Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
Times-Union Newspaper

Body Recovered In Winona Lake

WINONA LAKE - A body was recovered from Winona Lake late Tuesday morning in about 6 to 6-1/2 feet of water, according to Winona Lake Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike Cox. After the man’s body was recovered by boat, he was offloaded to an ambulance and the county coroner...
WINONA LAKE, IN
Farm and Dairy

Grass-based farming preserves family legacy

DEFIANCE, Ohio — When Ralph Schlatter began grass-based farming in 1993, he wasn’t exactly starting from scratch. After all, he is the fifth generation on the family farm, near Defiance, Ohio. But the high interest rates of the 1980s and an aging fleet of equipment had made it clear that the farm’s conventional production was no longer sustainable. A switch to grass-based production seemed like the best way forward.
DEFIANCE, OH
WANE-TV

Land trust reopens with more accessible features

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – A local nonprofit dedicated to preserving land in the area has renovated its headquarters with the goal of providing a more accessible environment. ACRES Land Trust celebrated a grand re-opening of its headquarters Saturday in Huntertown. Visitors were able to explore features like a new trail, which the nonprofit said marks the first phase of an accessible trail system in the area.
HUNTERTOWN, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne shelter issues warning after dog dumped

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A dog in need of medical attention was dumped at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, and the shelter has a warning after the animal had to be euthanized: Abandonment is a crime. The shelter shared a video on its Facebook page Wednesday that...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Daily Standard

1 killed in St. Henry accident

ST. HENRY - A 33-year-old Coldwater man was killed in a two-vehicle collision involving a semitrailer at the intersection of U.S. 127 and State Route 119 at 4:29 p.m. Sunday. [More]
COLDWATER, OH

