Read full article on original website
Name Name
5d ago
When I read these headlines… I just laugh. How stupid to undermine so many people. Really think the gaslighting is working or is it all they have?
Reply
4
Related
cpr.org
What’s on the minds of Colorado Latino voters heading into the midterms?
Nearly 60 percent of Latino voters surveyed across Colorado say they think the United States as a whole is headed in the wrong direction, and half of respondents said their economic situation had gotten worse in the last 12 months. Adding to financial stresses are worries for safety — 83 percent said they are concerned their child could be a victim of a school shooting.
coloradonewsline.com
FBI seizes MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s phone in connection with Tina Peters investigation
MyPillow CEO and far-right activist Mike Lindell said Tuesday that agents from the FBI’s Denver field office had seized his cell phone in connection with a case involving indicted Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and other prominent Colorado election deniers. Lindell described being served with an FBI...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado state senator used text message to avoid open records scrutiny
In the week prior to Colorado Sen. Kevin Priola announcing that he was flipping political parties, the soon-to-be-Democrat said in a text message to his soon-to-be party leader that he would share certain information with him but wanted to avoid the state’s email system so as not to leave a paper trail subject to public scrutiny.
Third-party Governor’s candidate denied from joining Pueblo Chamber of Commerce debate
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Governor's debate, held later this month at the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, is raising questions about the eligibility and access of third-party candidates to attend. The debate, held on September 28, will feature the current Republican and Democrat nominees Heidi Ganahl and Jared Polis. However, multiple third-party candidates, like The post Third-party Governor’s candidate denied from joining Pueblo Chamber of Commerce debate appeared first on KRDO.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coloradotimesrecorder.com
FBI Seizes Mike Lindell’s Phone During Investigation of Colorado Clerk & Other Election Conspiracists
Returning from a successful morning hunt at his favorite duck pond, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and a friend pulled into a southern Minnesota Hardee’s drive-thru for a bite on the way home. While awaiting their order, three cars surrounded Lindell’s vehicle from all sides. Lindell says he told...
cpr.org
A rancher in Weld County canceled his solar project to spend $6 million against Jared Polis
Gov. Jared Polis has spent $7 million of his own money on his re-election campaign this year, reminding Colorado’s political world that he is one of the biggest financial forces in state politics. Not far behind, though, is a new face: Steve Wells, the 64-year-old heir to a ranching...
An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado
WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
realvail.com
Boebert at Club 20 debate: ‘In Washington D.C. the problem is there’s not enough of me’
The campaign for Democrat Adam Frisch, who is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in the Nov. 8 election, on Sunday issued a press release on Saturday night’s Club 20 debate in Grand Junction, charging Boebert with dodging the issues important to Western Slope residents. The campaign for Boebert,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Don’t Stop The Press: The Last Colorado Town Printing News by Linotype
A small Colorado town is keeping an old tradition alive by printing its news via Linotype. According to a report from Smithsonian Magazine, the last linotype in operation in America and maybe even the world can be found in Saguache, Colorado. What is A Linotype?. Before technology advanced to the...
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
coloradosun.com
Millions pour into Colorado’s 2022 booze ballot measure battle
They say whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting. But there will be plenty of battling over booze in this year’s election in Colorado. A major influx of money — about $8 million — poured last month into the committees backing ballot initiatives that would let grocery stores sell wine and allow third-party delivery services to transport alcohol, as well as an initiative that would open the door for liquor retailers to open as many locations as they’d like in Colorado.
Coloradans to vote on 3 alcohol initiatives this November
There will be nine ballot questions for Coloradans, three were placed there by state lawmakers and six landed on the ballot after citizens collected enough signatures to put them there. Three of the six citizen initiatives all involve alcohol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cpr.org
Coloradans are so bad at composting, whole truckloads are being rejected and sent to the dump
Clinton Sander is done with contaminated compost. On a recent morning, he sifted through long piles of waste from Denver and Boulder at a facility in Keenesburg operated by A1 Organics, the state's largest compost recycler. Sander, the company's marketing manager, scanned for inorganic objects scattered throughout the heaps of...
Ballot measure 58 looks to decriminalize psychedelics in Colorado
Until 2017, Colorado resident Alan Floyd lived in a never-ending tunnel of depression. More than a decade had passed since his cancer diagnosis in 2006.
New Names Given to 28 Offensively Named Places in Colorado
Colorado has a dark history regarding the treatment of Native Americans, but steps are being taken to create a brighter future. In November of 2021, "Squaw" was officially recognized as a derogatory term by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names (BGN) and an order was put in place to remove the word from federal use.
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: Lock ‘em up lawmakers turn back the clock to the new Saudi Aurora
Oh, hellzyeah. Saudi Aurora is back — and it’s badder than ever. That’s thanks to Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky, A-Town’s strong-arm-of-the-lawmakers who’s kicking criminal butt — no matter the cost. Got popped for trying to swipe those tires at Walmart? Get ready for the joint,...
Coloradans want you to stop moving to Colorado
New research says Colorado residents believe the state grew too much too fast, and that leaders should discourage more.
coloradosun.com
A Denver disability lawyer was excluded from jury service because he’s deaf. Now he’s suing the court.
A Denver attorney who specializes in disability discrimination litigation, has found himself in the shoes of the very people he represents. Spencer Kontnik is suing the Denver County Court for excluding him from jury service because he is deaf. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Denver District Court, alleges discrimination against...
pagosadailypost.com
More Colorado Schools and Districts Earn Low State Ratings
This story by Melanie Asmar appeared on Chalkbeat Colorado on September 8, 2022. Fewer Colorado schools earned top ratings this year — and 31% more earned one of the state’s two lowest ratings — after three years of pandemic-interrupted schooling, according to preliminary ratings released Thursday by the Colorado Department of Education.
Here's The Best College In Colorado
U.S. News & World Report laid out the best public colleges and universities in the Centennial State.
Comments / 46