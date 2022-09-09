ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

5d ago

When I read these headlines… I just laugh. How stupid to undermine so many people. Really think the gaslighting is working or is it all they have?

cpr.org

What's on the minds of Colorado Latino voters heading into the midterms?

Nearly 60 percent of Latino voters surveyed across Colorado say they think the United States as a whole is headed in the wrong direction, and half of respondents said their economic situation had gotten worse in the last 12 months. Adding to financial stresses are worries for safety — 83 percent said they are concerned their child could be a victim of a school shooting.
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado state senator used text message to avoid open records scrutiny

In the week prior to Colorado Sen. Kevin Priola announcing that he was flipping political parties, the soon-to-be-Democrat said in a text message to his soon-to-be party leader that he would share certain information with him but wanted to avoid the state’s email system so as not to leave a paper trail subject to public scrutiny.
KRDO News Channel 13

Third-party Governor's candidate denied from joining Pueblo Chamber of Commerce debate

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Governor's debate, held later this month at the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, is raising questions about the eligibility and access of third-party candidates to attend. The debate, held on September 28, will feature the current Republican and Democrat nominees Heidi Ganahl and Jared Polis. However, multiple third-party candidates, like The post Third-party Governor’s candidate denied from joining Pueblo Chamber of Commerce debate appeared first on KRDO.
K99

An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado

WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
coloradosun.com

Millions pour into Colorado's 2022 booze ballot measure battle

They say whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting. But there will be plenty of battling over booze in this year’s election in Colorado. A major influx of money — about $8 million — poured last month into the committees backing ballot initiatives that would let grocery stores sell wine and allow third-party delivery services to transport alcohol, as well as an initiative that would open the door for liquor retailers to open as many locations as they’d like in Colorado.
95 Rock KKNN

New Names Given to 28 Offensively Named Places in Colorado

Colorado has a dark history regarding the treatment of Native Americans, but steps are being taken to create a brighter future. In November of 2021, "Squaw" was officially recognized as a derogatory term by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names (BGN) and an order was put in place to remove the word from federal use.
sentinelcolorado.com

PERRY: Lock 'em up lawmakers turn back the clock to the new Saudi Aurora

Oh, hellzyeah. Saudi Aurora is back — and it’s badder than ever. That’s thanks to Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky, A-Town’s strong-arm-of-the-lawmakers who’s kicking criminal butt — no matter the cost. Got popped for trying to swipe those tires at Walmart? Get ready for the joint,...
AURORA, CO
pagosadailypost.com

More Colorado Schools and Districts Earn Low State Ratings

This story by Melanie Asmar appeared on Chalkbeat Colorado on September 8, 2022. Fewer Colorado schools earned top ratings this year — and 31% more earned one of the state’s two lowest ratings — after three years of pandemic-interrupted schooling, according to preliminary ratings released Thursday by the Colorado Department of Education.
