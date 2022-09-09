ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

News4Jax.com

Woman dead after sedan veers off Russell Road, goes into ditch: FHP

A woman died after a single-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Clay County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened around 3 p.m. on Russell Road near Sandridge Road. The Highway Patrol said a sedan was heading north on Russell Road when, for unknown reasons, the car when...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Columbia County, FL
News4Jax.com

Arrest made after deadly shooting of father of 4 in Arlington: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death Friday of a father of four in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Micheal Brown, 46, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to an arrest report obtained...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Man found dead in Jacksonville parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found in dead in a parking lot at approximately 5:15 a.m. at the 2600 block of University Boulevard. The man's death appears "suspicious," according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Detectives on scene conducting an investigation.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Live updates: Follow the Darryl Daniels trial tweet by tweet

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Testimony is underway in the trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. Daniels was arrested in August 2020 after an investigation into an affair between Daniels and Cierra Smith, who was a corrections officer at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office when Daniels was the JSO director of the jail.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man dead after shootout on Westside, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died Sunday after what was described as a shootout in the Hillcrest area on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, said multiple gunshots were reported around 5 p.m. on Labelle Street in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Update: Clay County deputies find missing teen

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 17-year-old was found safe and returned home to his parents on Monday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies found the missing teen before 7 a.m. No other information was given. NOTE: News4JAX has removed his identity from the story as he...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
southgatv.com

Lowndes’ visitor information center to temporarily close

LAKE PARK, GA – South Georgia motorists need to be aware of the temporary closure of the Visitor Information Center. The center is scheduled to close next Monday, September 19 through Saturday, September 24 so the parking lot can be repaved and striped. It is located on Interstate 75...
LAKE PARK, GA

