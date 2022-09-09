Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Woman dead after sedan veers off Russell Road, goes into ditch: FHP
A woman died after a single-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Clay County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened around 3 p.m. on Russell Road near Sandridge Road. The Highway Patrol said a sedan was heading north on Russell Road when, for unknown reasons, the car when...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 40-year-old man died Tuesday in an accident involving a 1995 Ford Mustang heading west on Interstate 10 near Chaffee Road in Crystal Springs, according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol. Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday the Mustang was heading westbound in the right lane...
News4Jax.com
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed Tuesday morning in a single-car crash on Interstate 10 in Jacksonville, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said it happened around 10:30 a.m. on westbound I-10 near Chaffee Road. According to troopers, a 1995 Ford Mustang was traveling in the right lane...
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies say
Two Clay County men were arrested Sunday for trafficking 2,000 grams of fentanyl, according to an arrest report. They are being held in the Clay County jail on bonds of $17 million and $10 million.
News4Jax.com
Arrest made after deadly shooting of father of 4 in Arlington: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death Friday of a father of four in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Micheal Brown, 46, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to an arrest report obtained...
News4Jax.com
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead under “suspicious” circumstances Tuesday morning in the parking lot of an apartment complex on University Boulevard in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said a passerby spotted a body in the parking lot of the River City...
First Coast News
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found in dead in a parking lot at approximately 5:15 a.m. at the 2600 block of University Boulevard. The man's death appears "suspicious," according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Detectives on scene conducting an investigation.
News4Jax.com
Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray dies, Sheriff’s Office says
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Dalton Bray, who served as sheriff of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office from 1989 to 1992, has died, the department posted Tuesday on its Facebook page. A cause of death was not released in the post and Bray’s age was not provided. As...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man says GMC sought in auto burglaries belongs to him, was stolen in June
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday said it’s investigating a series of car burglaries that were reported in the area of Crystal Springs Road on the Westside. According to the Sheriff’s Office, JSO is seeking information on the truck in the provided photo. It’s...
News4Jax.com
Harley-Davidson gifts motorcycle to Army veteran who pulled woman from burning car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Harley-Davidson on Wednesday gave a motorcycle to a veteran who pulled a woman from a burning car earlier this year. Brian “Amarok” Critton was presented at Wounded Warrior Project’s headquarters in Jacksonville with a motorcycle from Harley-Davidson’s new G.I. Enthusiast Collection. In...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Proposed Florida law would penalize anyone who posts video of street racing online
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office continues to crack down on a dangerous trend — reckless driving and street racing. On Wednesday, the department announced another round of arrests from an operation over the weekend. Assistant Chief Jaime Eason with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said after...
‘I know who it is and where they live’: Neighbors rally to find man who damaged fence and fled
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Forest Hammocks homeowners association president says a little after 12:15 a.m. Sunday, someone was driving around the neighborhood erratically. The driver ended up driving right into a fence, exposing the backyards of three homes. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Parts of the...
2 arrested along Blanding Boulevard for drug possession, deputies say
Two arrested for possession of cocaine, fentanyl and xanax along Blanding BoulevardGetty Images. A Middleburg man and Jacksonville woman were arrested Saturday for possession of cocaine, paraphernalia and fentanyl.
News4Jax.com
Explicit messages focus of testimony Wednesday in trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The jury in the trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels heard more testimony Wednesday detailing his relationship with his now-former mistress through explicit text messages that were read aloud in court. Daniels is accused of lying to investigators and destroying evidence to cover...
News4Jax.com
Live updates: Follow the Darryl Daniels trial tweet by tweet
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Testimony is underway in the trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. Daniels was arrested in August 2020 after an investigation into an affair between Daniels and Cierra Smith, who was a corrections officer at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office when Daniels was the JSO director of the jail.
News4Jax.com
Man dead after shootout on Westside, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died Sunday after what was described as a shootout in the Hillcrest area on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, said multiple gunshots were reported around 5 p.m. on Labelle Street in...
News4Jax.com
Credibility central theme in trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels as ex-mistress testifies
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – After opening statements and testimony from the first few witnesses Tuesday, it’s clear credibility will be an ongoing theme in the trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. Among those witnesses was Cierra Smith, the woman with whom Daniels had a lengthy affair...
News4Jax.com
Update: Clay County deputies find missing teen
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 17-year-old was found safe and returned home to his parents on Monday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies found the missing teen before 7 a.m. No other information was given. NOTE: News4JAX has removed his identity from the story as he...
southgatv.com
Lowndes’ visitor information center to temporarily close
LAKE PARK, GA – South Georgia motorists need to be aware of the temporary closure of the Visitor Information Center. The center is scheduled to close next Monday, September 19 through Saturday, September 24 so the parking lot can be repaved and striped. It is located on Interstate 75...
