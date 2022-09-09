GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Testimony is underway in the trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. Daniels was arrested in August 2020 after an investigation into an affair between Daniels and Cierra Smith, who was a corrections officer at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office when Daniels was the JSO director of the jail.

