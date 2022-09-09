Read full article on original website
Times News
Local Roundup: Results from Sept. 13
Northwestern’s soccer teams both won by identical 7-0 scores on Tuesday. Matt Johnson’s hat trick highlighted Northwestern’s 7-0 Colonial League victory over Salisbury. Josh Zellner contributed two goals and an assist to the decisive win, which upped the Tigers record to 8-0 overall, and 5-0 in the league.
Times News
Shining on football
The full moon shines brightly over the football field during the Pottsville at Lehighton football game on Friday night. This Friday night could be chilly. During the day temperatures are expected to reach 75, but the low Friday night is forecast in the 40s. RICH SMITH/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
On This Date: (September 14, 2007)
September 14, 2007 - Corey Cinicola throws for 220 yards and two touchdowns to help Jim Thorpe roll to a 35-7 victory over North Schuylkill. Cinicola connects with Scott McGonigal on a screen pass that goes for a 61-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and hits Josh Hontz with a 71-yard scoring strike in the final frame. The Olympians, coached by Mark Rosenberger, also receive 104 rushing yards and a touchdown from Phil Redline. McGonigal adds a 2-yard TD run, while Joe Garland reaches the end zone on a 17-yard scamper.
Times News
Kresge named No. Lehigh baseball coach
Northern Lehigh recently announced the hiring of Gerald “Jerry” Kresge as its baseball coach. Kresge is a 1990 graduate of Northern Lehigh High School, where he played baseball and basketball. Prior to accepting the position, he headed up a successful softball program for Blue Mountain High School, where...
Times News
Northern Lehigh fills school board seat
A former Northern Lehigh School District administrator will wear a different hat. On a 6-2 vote, the school board at a special meeting on Monday appointed retired district co-director of business affairs Rhonda Frantz to fill a vacant seat on the board. Directors Michelle Heckman and Chad Christman were opposed.
Times News
Lehighton Class of 1967 meets Sept. 23
The Lehighton Class of 1967 will meet for breakfast at 9 a.m. on Sept. 23 at the Beacon Diner on Route 443 in Lehighton. All members of the class are invited to attend. For information call 570-620-5565.
Times News
A little bit country
After three days of rain early last week forced folks inside, locals welcomed a chance to get outdoors Thursday. Here, performer Steve Cebenko serenades music lovers with a variety of selections from country to pop at a free outdoor concert at the Tamaqua train station sponsored by Explore Schuylkill. The free Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce Summer Concert Series will end Thursday, with a performance by the group Shellshocked Churchills, sponsored by the American Cancer Society. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Line dancing in Schuylkill
It’s time to put on those cowboy boots and mosey down to the Walk In Art Center for a fun night of country line dancing, outdoors, with live country band Sunset Road on Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. at 220 Parkway in Schuylkill Haven. Sunset Road hails from the...
Times News
Lehighton news: Sept. 14, 2022
Sunday worship with Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., Lehighton, begins 9:30 a.m. Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. Masks...
Times News
KeyBank to close Palmerton branch in December
A Palmerton bank will become the next financial institution to shutter its doors later this year. The KeyBank branch at 372 Delaware Ave. will close at 3 p.m. Dec. 2, according to a letter sent out to customers on Sept. 1. It will be combined with KeyBank’s Lehighton branch at...
Times News
Free ham radio classes start Sept. 27
The Delaware Lehigh Amateur Radio Club is offering free classes this fall for anyone who would like to obtain an amateur radio license. The program, which starts Sept. 27, will run for 10 weeks and prepare students to take the Federal Communications Commission’s Amateur basic license examination. Ham radio...
Times News
State police at Frackville — crashes
State police at Frackville reported on several crashes in Schuylkill County:. • Two vehicles involved in a crash at 2:51 p.m. Aug. 13 on Interstate 81 in Mahanoy Township sustained minor damages, state police said,. Police said a 2000 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling in the right lane and attempted to...
Times News
Migration Fest is Saturday at Lehigh Gap Nature Center
Lehigh Gap Nature Center will have its 21st Migration Fest on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. The event is a celebration of the Appalachian Mountains ecology along the Kittatinny Ridge. All activities are at the center’s Osprey House visitor and education center. A bird walk for beginners and families...
Times News
State police at Lehighton — DUI crashes
State police at Lehighton reported the following driving under the influence crashes. A 33-year-old Palmerton man is facing charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance or alcohol after a one-vehicle crash at 10:06 a.m. Aug. 28 on the Maury Road in Franklin Township. State police at the...
Times News
Carbon remembers late oncologist
As an 8-year-old boy, Sapan Shah was trying to process his dad Surendra’s decision to open an office in Carbon County when his hematology oncology practice was thriving in the Allentown area. The answer Sapan received stuck with him to this day. “He said I see a lot of...
Times News
Basket raffle this Saturday in Slatington
The 26th annual Basket Social is Saturday at the United Presbyterian Church in Slatington. The basket raffle cost is $5 a sheet. The drawing is Sunday at 2 p.m. and winners will be notified. There will be soups, barbecue and baked goods for sale at the event. Call 610-767-8113 for more information.
Times News
State police at Bethlehem
State police at Bethlehem reported on the following incidents. • On Aug. 17 at 9:28 p.m. troopers responded to the area of Weiss Road and Long Court, Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County, for a report of a hit and run. Ryan Fatzinger, 28, of Macungie, reported his vehicle was struck by a pickup truck. Police said Nicholas Schuler, 26, of New Ringgold, has been charged in connection with the incident.
Times News
Drought watch remains for region, residents asked to conserve water
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced today after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that, despite recent rainfall, 36 counties remain on drought watch and continued voluntary water conservation is requested in those counties. “Conditions have improved with the recent rain, but we need to see continued...
Times News
Wertmans dig into family history at Carbon reunion
The Wertman family held its first reunion in Carbon County on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Hampton Inn in Franklin Township, with genealogy being the main theme. Family members, 12 were in attendance, shared information on how to research family records, the family’s DNA project, and to learn about some of the family relatives.
