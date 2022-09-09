Read full article on original website
Latino legends helped pave the way in Hollywood, but the road is still rocky
Latinos have been part of Hollywood since the silent film era but are still underrepresented in front of and behind the camera.
SFGate
Showtime Announces ‘The Lincoln Project’ Docuseries
Showtime has announced “The Lincoln Project,” a forthcoming documentary following the members of the super PAC amid the 2020 election and after. Directed by Fisher Stevens (“Dirty Money”) and Karim Amer (“The Vow”), the five-part docuseries explores how the Lincoln Project, the fastest-growing super PAC in America made up of a veteran group of former GOP operatives and strategists, accepted the duty of “saving democracy” in their plot to defeat their own party’s sitting president.
SFGate
I Took an 800-Mile Road Trip in an Electric SUV to See What All the Fuss Is About
The specter of the Great American Road Trip hangs over the EV industry like a looming dark cloud, the ultimate “but what about” argument that is brought up in nearly every conversation concerning the range of modern electric vehicles. Although most battery-powered automobiles offer enough juice to cover the daily driving needs of 90% of commuters, the suggestion that EVs truncate one’s freedom to aim towards the horizon and get away from it all carries significant social weight.
CARS・
Queen queue — latest: Line to see coffin 3 miles long as William to visit Sandringham
Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours overnight, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.The queue currently stretches back 2.8 miles to London Bridge, with some mourners saying they waited for nine hours to reach her coffin. King Charles III is taking a day of rest and reflection today and is not taking part in any events. The new Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Sandrigham estate in Norfolk to look at flowers and tributes left by well-wishers. The Earl and Countess of Wessex will travel...
U.K.・
SFGate
Tesla, TikTok and taquitos: On the beach at the world's first wealth festival
HUNTINGTON BEACH, California — Opening night at the Future Proof wealth festival kicked off with an edict from one of the hosts: "Tomorrow, we rage. Tonight, we drink." The following morning saw women in expensive sports bras and spandex making their way through the breakfast buffet line. Sunblock stations were set up next to seafoam-green beachfront tents promoting asset management services. An early-morning meditation was canceled when the instructor didn't show up — perhaps having taken the host's exhortation too much to heart? The roar of motorcycles cruising along Pacific Coast Highway was omnipresent, punctuated now and then by the screeching of seagulls or a drone overhead.
