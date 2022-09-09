Man indicted for July east Amarillo homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted in Potter County in relation to a July homicide in east Amarillo.

According to the indictment, filed on Sept. 2 in Potter County District Court of the 108th Judicial District, 21-year-old Oscar Adame was indicted for allegedly causing the death of Javier Hernandez by “shooting him with a firearm” on July 17.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers were called to a local hospital in the early morning of July 17 because of a man, later identified as 31-year-old Hernandez, who was shot. Witnesses at the time told police that Hernandez had been in a fight with several people in the 3500 block of SE 11th Ave. when one person “pulled out a gun and shot Hernandez.”

Detectives with the Amarillo Police Department’s Homicide Unit obtained an arrest warrant for Adame and found Adame at a home in north Amarillo. According to previous reports, Adame was then arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.