ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Ted Cruz says every 2024 GOP presidential hopeful is biding their time until the former president formally weighs in on running again: 'The whole world will change depending on what Donald Trump decides'

By wrojas@insider.com (Warren Rojas)
msn.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy