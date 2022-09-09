Read full article on original website
Related
onfocus.news
Rapids Swimming finishes 6th at Terrors Invite
Wisconsin Rapds Lincoln took 6th place at the Appleton West Terrors Relay Invite. See the complete results here terror relays 2022 final results. OnFocus Computer Football Rankings, Sept 12: Edgar, Wausau West, Colby, Auburndale, Gilman Ranked #1-5 Livestreaming Links. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in...
onfocus.news
OnFocus Computer Football Rankings, Sept 12: Edgar, Wausau West, Colby, Auburndale, Gilman Ranked #1-5
2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule Updates. ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Author: David Keech. David...
onfocus.news
Stratford Volleyball Triumphs at Auburndale Tourney
The Stratford Tigers triumphed over area teams at the Auburndale Volleyball Tournament, defeating Columbus Catholic in the Championship Match 25-23, 18-25, 16-14. Sonia Peterson had 4 aces, Kalyn Schueller collected 11 kills and Ava Weix had 12 digs in the championship math win. Stratford results:. Stratford def Spencer 25-20, 25-21.
onfocus.news
Bloomer Sweeps Cadott Volleyball
Bloomer defeated Cadott in straight sets, 22-25, 23-25, 21-25 ************************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onfocus.news
Stratford Volleyball Takes Down Colby
Stratford wins in straight sets vs Colby. 27 – 25, 25 – 18, 25 – 15 “It was a rough night for the Colby Hornets, we put up a good fight but ran out of gas at the end. Our youth showed tonight, with 11 service errors and 25 hitting errors,” said Colby Head Coach Wade Oehmichen.
onfocus.news
Columbus Soccer Dominates in Win over Pacelli
Columbus defeated Pacelli in boys soccer by a score of 6-2. 14:03 Columbus Grant Olson (Nathan Nemitz) 16:32 Columbus Mason Edwards (Grant Olson) 36:58 Columbus Alex Edwards (unassisted) 37:57 ColumbusAlex Edwards (unassisted) 48:16 Columbus Mira Torbey (Alex Edwards) 62:35 Columbus Cade Jansen (Grant Olson) 71:15 Pacelli Jacob Hasler. 79:14 Pacelli...
onfocus.news
New Business Under Construction at Former Marshfield Depot Location
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to the Wisconsin DNR, the location of Marshfield’s former railroad depot, roundhouse, and switching yard was sold in the 1960’s and became a warehouse facility. The property now houses a grocery store and hardware store, as well as a large warehouse soon to be the home of Process Solutions and Equipment (PSE).
onfocus.news
Festival Foods encourages Food for Neighbors donations during Family Meals Month
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Festival Foods is celebrating Family Meals Month in September with a variety of programs, insights and recipe ideas to encourage families to enjoy meals together and help others achieve family meals as well. This year’s campaign focuses on helping families across the state of Wisconsin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
onfocus.news
Aspirus Wausau Hospital Holding On-Site Hiring Event September 20
WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – For those hoping to find a new job, expand their career, or learn more about opportunities in healthcare, Aspirus Wausau Hospital (AWH) is hosting an on-site hiring event on Tuesday, September 20 from 4-6 p.m. at their 333 Pine Ridge Blvd. location. The hiring event...
onfocus.news
Suicide Death Review Team Formed to Review Prevention Initiatives, Recommend Improvements
WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – The Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office and Marathon County Health Department are partnering to create a Suicide Death Review Team (SDRT) as part of an effort to review prevention initiatives and recommend potential improvements. The formation of the SDRT is another important step in addressing mental health illness in Marathon County, which was identified as a community health priority in the county’s Community Health Improvement Plan.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Fire & Police Commission Discusses Revenue Options
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Fire & Police Commission this morning discussed additional Fire Department revenue options as the EMS Enterprise Fund faces a more than $600,000 deficit. Multiple concurrent calls have been a contributing factor to the increase in overtime and staffing challenges at the department. With the...
onfocus.news
Wood County First in State to Pass Age Restriction on Purchase Intoxicating Hemp Products
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On August 23, the Wood County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance that requires individuals to show proof of age 21 to purchase intoxicating hemp products, such as delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), in Wood County. The ordinance also limits proximity in which these products can be sold near youth-serving organizations and other youth friendly locations. “We wanted the focus of this ordinance to be on youth substance use prevention,” stated Jacob Wagner, Wood County Health Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
onfocus.news
Obituary for Wallace Linzmeier
Wallace L. Linzmeier, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022 at St. Kilian’s Catholic Church, Blenker, where a visitation is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Father Murali Anand Rayappan will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion and honorary pallbearers will be grandsons: Nick and Aaron Linzmeier, Troy and Mason Kollross, Geremiah Schuette, and Isaac Linzmeier.
Comments / 0