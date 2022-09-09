Read full article on original website
Related
Classic Mapo Tofu Recipe
Calling all the spicy food lovers! If you haven't tried classic mapo tofu yet, what are you waiting for? While tofu is a vegetarian or vegan on its own, this dish highlights tofu along with ground pork. Both are incredible sources of protein that can be eaten together, not just replaced for one another.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHICKEN AND STUFFING CASSEROLE
Creamy chicken and stuffing casserole recipe has great flavor & is a warm, comforting chicken dinner everyone loves! Made with chicken, stuffing & pantry ingredients, this hearty dish is a family favorite!. Enjoy your creamy chicken casserole with stuffing as a great way to use up holiday dinner leftovers or...
Red miso is the secret weapon for grilled skirt steak
One of our secret ingredients to build flavor fast is miso. As an umami base, it helps balance and unify sweet and sour notes in everything from chicken to pasta, even cookies. It goes particularly well in a sweet-savory marinade for grilled skirt steak, amplifying the meat’s beefiness and balancing the sugars in Asian chili-garlic sauce.In this recipe from our book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights,” which limits recipes to 45 minutes or less, we preferred red miso for its rich flavor, which is deeper than the more common white miso (though white also would be delicious). For a double dose...
Comments / 0