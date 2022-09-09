ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voorhees Township, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
thesunpapers.com

Mantua school district job opening

The Mantua Township school district is currently accepting applications for a replacement (long-term substitute) physical education teacher at the Centre City School from Oct. 3, 2022, through Nov. 23, 2022. Qualified candidates must possess proper certification from the NJ Department of Education. - Advertisement - Apply on the Mantua Township...
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Library tests texting service

The Deptford Township Free Public Library is testing out a new texting service on a trial basis to alert patrons when their holds have arrived at the library. If you would like to participate in this trial, please ask the circulation staff the next time you are in the library.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Police firearms training

The Harrison Township Police Department will be conducting firearms training beginning on Monday Sept.12th through Friday Sept. 16th. As a result, the William Wilt Soccer Complex will be closed to the public on those dates between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
HARRISON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
thesunpapers.com

Roadwork to cause road closure in Gloucester and Winslow townships

South Jersey Gas, will be continuing their gas main renewal in Gloucester Township and Winslow Township from Wednesday, Sept. 14 through Monday, Oct. 3. There will be a full road closure of New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Berlin Cross Keys and Jarvis roads in Gloucester Township from Wednesday Sept. 14 to Wednesday Sept. 28. This will be a 24/7 closure. From Monday Sept. 19 through Monday Oct. 3, there will be a two lane shift on New Brooklyn-Erial Drive between Berlin Cross Keys Road and Duchess Drive in Winslow Township.
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy