Mantua school district job opening
The Mantua Township school district is currently accepting applications for a replacement (long-term substitute) physical education teacher at the Centre City School from Oct. 3, 2022, through Nov. 23, 2022. Qualified candidates must possess proper certification from the NJ Department of Education. - Advertisement - Apply on the Mantua Township...
Library tests texting service
The Deptford Township Free Public Library is testing out a new texting service on a trial basis to alert patrons when their holds have arrived at the library. If you would like to participate in this trial, please ask the circulation staff the next time you are in the library.
Police firearms training
The Harrison Township Police Department will be conducting firearms training beginning on Monday Sept.12th through Friday Sept. 16th. As a result, the William Wilt Soccer Complex will be closed to the public on those dates between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Roadwork to cause road closure in Gloucester and Winslow townships
South Jersey Gas, will be continuing their gas main renewal in Gloucester Township and Winslow Township from Wednesday, Sept. 14 through Monday, Oct. 3. There will be a full road closure of New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Berlin Cross Keys and Jarvis roads in Gloucester Township from Wednesday Sept. 14 to Wednesday Sept. 28. This will be a 24/7 closure. From Monday Sept. 19 through Monday Oct. 3, there will be a two lane shift on New Brooklyn-Erial Drive between Berlin Cross Keys Road and Duchess Drive in Winslow Township.
