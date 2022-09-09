ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

Carolina Cup Pro/Am Surf Fest makes waves in Surfside Beach

By Taylor Maresca
 5 days ago

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach is hosting one of the largest surfing competitions on the East Coast this weekend.

In its fourth year, the Carolina Cup Pro/Am Surf Fest welcomes more than 200 surfers from across the country to the Grand Strand.

Surfers are competing for a chance to win a portion of the more than $15,000 worth of prize money that is up for grabs.

The competition is put on by the Surf Dreams Foundation, an organization whose mission is “to get every kid and adult in the water that has the desire to surf.”

Phil Jackson, executive director of Surf Dreams, said the mission is a personal one to him.

“Surfing saved my life,” Jackson said. “Hopefully with Surf Dreams Foundation, we can do the same for some other kids.”

The size of the competition draws in surfers from all over.

These pros, they come from North Carolina, Virginia, Florida, even west coast guys are coming out for this,” Jackson said.

They are also looking forward to welcoming a high turnout of more than 3,000 spectators this weekend.

“They’re gonna come out and watch the little kids surf and also they’re gonna watch the pros that are traveling in town to win the big bucks,” Jackson said. “So we’re excited.”

He said the goal is to give his hometown of Surfside Beach some love.

“The goal is to make sure that we showcase our local community, and we have such a great community here in Surfside Beach,” Jackson said. “It’s great to have this support of everybody here in town and out of town support coming in, putting heads into beds. We love Surfside Beach.”

There is a high, potentially dangerous rip current advisory in place for coastal Horry and Georgetown counties. Wave height for Friday could be as high as five feet. For Saturday, the risk is moderate, but beachgoers should still be cautious. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away.

If you’re caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore.

