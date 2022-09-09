A shoe drive Saturday at the Blue Bomber Notary netted about 250 usable shoes and $113 in donations for Blue Mountain Animal Rescue. The shoes are taken to a group for money or credit for the animal rescue group. Anyone wishing to donate shoes or animal-related items can drop them off at the Notary at 210 Delaware Ave., Palmerton from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays this month. If dropping off Tuesday through Friday put them next door at Mauro’s barber shop. Wendy Borger, left, owner of the Notary, organized the shoe drive with help from Donna Crum, president of the organization. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.

PALMERTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO