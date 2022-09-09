Read full article on original website
Times News
Quick start propels No. Lehigh
PEN ARGYL – Northern Lehigh was hoping to get off to a fast start this season. It has done exactly that. Following a successful postseason run in 2021, the Bulldogs are once again flexing their muscles. Saturday afternoon, Northern Lehigh rolled to a 44-12 victory over Pen Argyl to...
Times News
JT tennis falls to Blue Mtn.
ORWIGSBURG – It’s always been a battle between Jim Thorpe and Blue Mountain on the tennis court. At times, the two teams have gone point-for-point and serve-for-serve against each other. On Monday afternoon, however, the Eagles had too much firepower for the Olympians in posting a 6-1 victory.
Times News
Local Roundup: Results from Sept. 12
The three-time defending District 11 Class 2A champion and back-to-back Colonial League winning Palmerton golf team completed a dominant regular season campaign with another victory on Monday. GOLF. Palmerton-Northwestern. Tyler Hager and Connor Reinhard tied for medalist honors to lead unbeaten Palmerton past Northwestern 405-463 over Northwestern in a Colonial...
Times News
Shining on football
The full moon shines brightly over the football field during the Pottsville at Lehighton football game on Friday night. This Friday night could be chilly. During the day temperatures are expected to reach 75, but the low Friday night is forecast in the 40s. RICH SMITH/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Northwestern-Palmerton Golf
Photos from Palmerton's 405-463 win over Northwestern on Monday, which capped a 14-0 regular season for the Blue Bombers. By Nancy Scholz.
Times News
On This Date: (September 14, 2007)
September 14, 2007 - Corey Cinicola throws for 220 yards and two touchdowns to help Jim Thorpe roll to a 35-7 victory over North Schuylkill. Cinicola connects with Scott McGonigal on a screen pass that goes for a 61-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and hits Josh Hontz with a 71-yard scoring strike in the final frame. The Olympians, coached by Mark Rosenberger, also receive 104 rushing yards and a touchdown from Phil Redline. McGonigal adds a 2-yard TD run, while Joe Garland reaches the end zone on a 17-yard scamper.
Times News
Line dancing in Schuylkill
It’s time to put on those cowboy boots and mosey down to the Walk In Art Center for a fun night of country line dancing, outdoors, with live country band Sunset Road on Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. at 220 Parkway in Schuylkill Haven. Sunset Road hails from the...
Times News
Tamaqua Class of 1962 reunion Sat.
The Tamaqua Area Joint High School Class of 1962 will hold its 60th Class reunion from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Basile’s Restaurant in Hometown. From noon to 1 p.m. with be a social, including a cash bar. Class photo will be at 12:30 p.m. Buffet dinner is from 1-2 p.m., and from 2-4 p.m. will be a class meeting with a “memorial minute.”
Times News
A little bit country
After three days of rain early last week forced folks inside, locals welcomed a chance to get outdoors Thursday. Here, performer Steve Cebenko serenades music lovers with a variety of selections from country to pop at a free outdoor concert at the Tamaqua train station sponsored by Explore Schuylkill. The free Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce Summer Concert Series will end Thursday, with a performance by the group Shellshocked Churchills, sponsored by the American Cancer Society. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Northern Lehigh fills school board seat
A former Northern Lehigh School District administrator will wear a different hat. On a 6-2 vote, the school board at a special meeting on Monday appointed retired district co-director of business affairs Rhonda Frantz to fill a vacant seat on the board. Directors Michelle Heckman and Chad Christman were opposed.
Times News
Lehighton news: Sept. 14, 2022
Sunday worship with Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., Lehighton, begins 9:30 a.m. Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. Masks...
Times News
Plenty of bright spots for Palmerton festival despite rain
After two days of gorgeous weather, Sunday’s rain dampened what could have been a perfect trifecta. Still, organizers of this past weekend’s 33rd annual Palmerton Community Festival took the approach that two out of three ain’t bad. Susie Arner, event president/co-chair, said she would rate this year’s...
Times News
On this date: Sept. 13, 1963
The Apostolic Delegate to the United States, the Most Rev. Aegidio Vagnosi, D.D., of the Josephinum Seminary in Rome, announced the elevation of the Rev. Joseph Marzen, a Jim Thorpe native, to title of Very Reverend Monsignor. A son of Mr. and Mrs. John A. Marzen, he is the second...
Times News
Shoe drive nets goods, monetary donations
A shoe drive Saturday at the Blue Bomber Notary netted about 250 usable shoes and $113 in donations for Blue Mountain Animal Rescue. The shoes are taken to a group for money or credit for the animal rescue group. Anyone wishing to donate shoes or animal-related items can drop them off at the Notary at 210 Delaware Ave., Palmerton from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays this month. If dropping off Tuesday through Friday put them next door at Mauro’s barber shop. Wendy Borger, left, owner of the Notary, organized the shoe drive with help from Donna Crum, president of the organization. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Tamaqua Police Log
Tamaqua Police released information in several cases:. • Aron Ambrocio-DeLeon, 47, Tamaqua, was charged twice in two days for public drunkenness, borough police said. Police were dispatched to 19 W. Spruce St. at 7:25 p.m. Aug. 28 for a report of a man, later identified as Ambrocio-DeLeon, lying on the steps and not moving. Police said an open can of beer was next to him.
Times News
State police at Frackville — crashes
State police at Frackville reported on several crashes in Schuylkill County:. • Two vehicles involved in a crash at 2:51 p.m. Aug. 13 on Interstate 81 in Mahanoy Township sustained minor damages, state police said,. Police said a 2000 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling in the right lane and attempted to...
Times News
Basket raffle this Saturday in Slatington
The 26th annual Basket Social is Saturday at the United Presbyterian Church in Slatington. The basket raffle cost is $5 a sheet. The drawing is Sunday at 2 p.m. and winners will be notified. There will be soups, barbecue and baked goods for sale at the event. Call 610-767-8113 for more information.
Times News
Tamaqua remembers those lost on 9/11
“Let us remember that so many brave first responders, firefighters, police officers, and emergency medical personnel ran to save members of their flock. They were angels God sent, not just to save our lives, but to grant hope to our souls. They were and are part of what is best of our American spirit.”
Times News
KeyBank to close Palmerton branch in December
A Palmerton bank will become the next financial institution to shutter its doors later this year. The KeyBank branch at 372 Delaware Ave. will close at 3 p.m. Dec. 2, according to a letter sent out to customers on Sept. 1. It will be combined with KeyBank’s Lehighton branch at...
Times News
Drought watch remains for region, residents asked to conserve water
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced today after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that, despite recent rainfall, 36 counties remain on drought watch and continued voluntary water conservation is requested in those counties. “Conditions have improved with the recent rain, but we need to see continued...
