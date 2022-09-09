ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Teddy Clemons
5d ago

This crap is just sickening! Parents that support this behavior should be arrested for child abuse. God made two genders male and female. What more is there to know.

Athena Goodman
5d ago

Keep pushing your agenda, and your gonna have bigger problems at school then you realize, Oklahoma parents aren't just gonna roll over and be okay with this, and you think bullying is a big deal right now, wait until you see what happens when a boy attempts to go into a girl's bathroom, just saying, cautious on trying to invade someone's privacy with your agenda, your feelings may not be the only thing getting hurt. Most of our kids will stand up against this happening, believe me, this is the Bible belt, not California, we stand up for our morals and beliefs!

MAYOR OF REALVILLE
5d ago

The right thing to do is not allow CHILDREN to make adult decisions…….the right thing to do is not make the majority deal with this crap. Boys do not belong in girls bathrooms/vice versa. If this does not work for you, there’s always homeschooling. Our tax dollars were never meant to cater to every single persons every little issue. You are there to learn, focus on that and you’ll be a lot further along in life!

