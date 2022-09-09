ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktoy1047.com

Rutledge Sues Northwest Arkansas Pool Construction Company

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a lawsuit against David Tyler, who conducts business as Tyler Pools & Construction, of Fayetteville, for violating the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The complaint alleges homeowners paid over $148,000 to Tyler for pool construction. The projects were never completed, and frustrated...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Springdale superintendent awarded Arkansas Superintendent of the Year

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jared Cleveland was surprised with the Arkansas Superintendent of the Year award during a board meeting on Sept. 13. Cleveland was chosen as superintendent in the months following the shutdown caused by the pandemic in July 2020 after having served seven...
KHBS

Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas

Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Coalition announces Dickson Street parking study

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you’ve been down to the Fayetteville entertainment district lately, you know it’s not always easy to find a parking spot. That’s why stakeholders on Dickson Street are taking a closer look at the parking situation. The Dickson Street area continues to grow...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Farmington, AR
State
Arkansas State
Farmington, AR
Government
5NEWS

Runners join to finish Eliza's run in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Runners met at the Veterans Memorial Park in Fayetteville to complete Eliza Fletcher's run on Saturday, Sept. 11. Police say Eliza Fletcher, a teacher who went out for her morning run, was kidnapped around 4 a.m. near the University of Memphis on Sept. 2, 2022. Her body was found near a vacant home in south Memphis just three days later.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleaning Services#Northwest Arkansas#Dumpster Detail
talkbusiness.net

Ex-Education Secretary DeVos, Walton brothers added to Hutchinson event

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will visit Northwest Arkansas next month for a political event hosted by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” is scheduled for Oct. 19 and will be held at the Momentary in Bentonville. Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was announced as the keynote speaker in June.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Solar panel farm expected to save University of Arkansas millions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The University of Arkansas will be saving green in more ways than one thanks to 25 acres of of solar panels. The university’s president signed a new services agreement with SWEPCO at the end of August. After a competitive selection process, the university selected Entegrity Energy Partners based in Little Rock […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas companies named to Inc. 5000 list

ARKANSAS, USA — New York-based Inc. magazine recently released its annual list of the 5,000 fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in the United States, and 18 Arkansas companies, including 11 in Northwest Arkansas, are on it. The 2022 Inc. 5000 shows Surfco Restoration & Construction in Fayetteville is the fastest-growing company...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
5NEWS

Rogers Fire: Shut your doors before you go to bed

ROGERS, Ark. — Something that takes mere seconds, could save your life. The Rogers Fire Department encourages everyone to shut their doors before going to sleep. "The reality is that shutting doors can save lives," said Rogers Fire Captian Joshua Kirtz. The fire department posted a video on Facebook...
KHBS

Arkansas man who died during deadly Beaver Lake boat crash identified

BEAVER LAKE, Ark. — Arkansas Game & Fish released the identity of the man who died in a two-boat crash on Beaver Lake Friday night. Joseph Seargeant, of Lowell, was in a fiberglass boat that collided with an aluminum boat on the lake, Keith Stephens with Game & Fish said. He was the only person who died.
KHBS

Sebastian County, Arkansas, prosecutor says election commission chair isn't eligible to vote

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The prosecuting attorney for Sebastian County, Arkansas, believes the chair of the county's election commission isn't eligible to vote. Jason Andrew Vineyard pleaded guilty to a felony overdraft charge in 2003, according to court records. He hasn't yet paid all the money he was ordered to pay in the case, and so his sentence hasn't been satisfied, according to prosecutor Daniel Shue.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
KATV

Abducted as a child in Arkansas 27 years ago, Morgan Nick turns 34

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Morgan Nick, whose disappearance from a Little League baseball game 27 years ago garnered her national attention, turns 34 on Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a tweet. According to the NCMEC, Morgan was abducted on June 25, 1995 by...
ALMA, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy