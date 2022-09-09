FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Runners met at the Veterans Memorial Park in Fayetteville to complete Eliza Fletcher's run on Saturday, Sept. 11. Police say Eliza Fletcher, a teacher who went out for her morning run, was kidnapped around 4 a.m. near the University of Memphis on Sept. 2, 2022. Her body was found near a vacant home in south Memphis just three days later.

