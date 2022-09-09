Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ktoy1047.com
Rutledge Sues Northwest Arkansas Pool Construction Company
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a lawsuit against David Tyler, who conducts business as Tyler Pools & Construction, of Fayetteville, for violating the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The complaint alleges homeowners paid over $148,000 to Tyler for pool construction. The projects were never completed, and frustrated...
Springdale superintendent awarded Arkansas Superintendent of the Year
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jared Cleveland was surprised with the Arkansas Superintendent of the Year award during a board meeting on Sept. 13. Cleveland was chosen as superintendent in the months following the shutdown caused by the pandemic in July 2020 after having served seven...
KHBS
Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas
Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
Coalition announces Dickson Street parking study
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you’ve been down to the Fayetteville entertainment district lately, you know it’s not always easy to find a parking spot. That’s why stakeholders on Dickson Street are taking a closer look at the parking situation. The Dickson Street area continues to grow...
NWA residents struggle finding housing options
A business woman out of Rogers has been living in a van for a while now, but she's trying to find a permanent residence and is struggling to find one that she wants to spend money on.
KATV
Beaver Lake accident victim identified by Arkansas Game & Fish Monday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Lowell Arkansas man has been identified as the victim of a multiple-boat crash on Sept. 9. Our news content partners at 40/29 News reported it was confirmed by Arkansas Game & Fish that Joseph Seargeant was the person who died in the incident. According...
Group to hold ‘separation of church and state’ march in Bentonville
The Ozarks Chapter of the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) will hold a weekend march to highlight the separation of church and state.
Runners join to finish Eliza's run in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Runners met at the Veterans Memorial Park in Fayetteville to complete Eliza Fletcher's run on Saturday, Sept. 11. Police say Eliza Fletcher, a teacher who went out for her morning run, was kidnapped around 4 a.m. near the University of Memphis on Sept. 2, 2022. Her body was found near a vacant home in south Memphis just three days later.
Clarksville PD defuses potential school threats
The Clarksville Police Department issued a press release on September 13 after investigating multiple potential school threats.
talkbusiness.net
Ex-Education Secretary DeVos, Walton brothers added to Hutchinson event
Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will visit Northwest Arkansas next month for a political event hosted by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” is scheduled for Oct. 19 and will be held at the Momentary in Bentonville. Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was announced as the keynote speaker in June.
Solar panel farm expected to save University of Arkansas millions
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The University of Arkansas will be saving green in more ways than one thanks to 25 acres of of solar panels. The university’s president signed a new services agreement with SWEPCO at the end of August. After a competitive selection process, the university selected Entegrity Energy Partners based in Little Rock […]
Arkansas companies named to Inc. 5000 list
ARKANSAS, USA — New York-based Inc. magazine recently released its annual list of the 5,000 fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in the United States, and 18 Arkansas companies, including 11 in Northwest Arkansas, are on it. The 2022 Inc. 5000 shows Surfco Restoration & Construction in Fayetteville is the fastest-growing company...
Rogers Fire: Shut your doors before you go to bed
ROGERS, Ark. — Something that takes mere seconds, could save your life. The Rogers Fire Department encourages everyone to shut their doors before going to sleep. "The reality is that shutting doors can save lives," said Rogers Fire Captian Joshua Kirtz. The fire department posted a video on Facebook...
KHBS
Arkansas man who died during deadly Beaver Lake boat crash identified
BEAVER LAKE, Ark. — Arkansas Game & Fish released the identity of the man who died in a two-boat crash on Beaver Lake Friday night. Joseph Seargeant, of Lowell, was in a fiberglass boat that collided with an aluminum boat on the lake, Keith Stephens with Game & Fish said. He was the only person who died.
UAMS Health offering free, virtual mental health program for Arkansans of all ages
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is offering a free, virtual mental health program for Arkansans of all ages.
Fayetteville homicide suspect allegedly involved in Alma robbery
A Fayetteville homicide suspect has been identified as a suspect in a Rudy robbery on September 9.
talkbusiness.net
Skyline Report: Home prices jump 26%; apartment vacancy ‘functionally zero’
According to new real estate reports, the average home sales price in Northwest Arkansas rose by 26.8% in the first half of 2022 from the same period last year. Over the same period, the multifamily vacancy rate fell to 2.3%, from 3.4%. Fayetteville-chartered Arvest Bank released Tuesday (Sept. 13) the...
KHBS
Sebastian County, Arkansas, prosecutor says election commission chair isn't eligible to vote
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The prosecuting attorney for Sebastian County, Arkansas, believes the chair of the county's election commission isn't eligible to vote. Jason Andrew Vineyard pleaded guilty to a felony overdraft charge in 2003, according to court records. He hasn't yet paid all the money he was ordered to pay in the case, and so his sentence hasn't been satisfied, according to prosecutor Daniel Shue.
OHP’s dive team finds iPhone in Lake Tenkiller, near Burnt Cabin
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Are you missing an iPhone?. Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s dive team found an iPhone in Lake Tenkiller Tuesday afternoon while performing exercises. It was stuck in about 40 feet of water near Burnt Cabin. The case features two young girls. If you...
KATV
Abducted as a child in Arkansas 27 years ago, Morgan Nick turns 34
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Morgan Nick, whose disappearance from a Little League baseball game 27 years ago garnered her national attention, turns 34 on Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a tweet. According to the NCMEC, Morgan was abducted on June 25, 1995 by...
