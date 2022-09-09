Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York StateTravel MavenThiells, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Resort Offers an Epic Zip Line AdventureTravel MavenVernon Township, NJ
A huge fire has destroyed a building at the hotel that inspired the movie "Dirty Dancing"Kath LeeLiberty, NY
Middletown, NY Storefront Takes on New Life as Donation Center
When local businesses announce that they are closing, the majority of guests who frequent the establishment are sad. There is a different way to view situations similar to these. When one business closes, another one may open. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can...
10 of The Top Rated Dog Parks Across the Hudson Valley
According to a new survey, New York is the least dog-friendly city in the United States. While we can't speak for NYC, we can make an argument that the Hudson Valley is actually an extremely dog-friendly region. Is the Hudson Valley Dog Friendly?. In the last few years, we've seen...
Popular Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Closing for Good
Many residents are upset by the news. It's never good when we hear a local business is closing its doors for good. Not all reasons are bad though, it can be because someone is retiring and will be moving on to the next phase of their life. A beloved restaurant owner in Sullivan County recently announced that he will be closing his restaurant, but it will be for one of those good reasons and he will soon be enjoying the retired life.
Big cats spotted in Upstate NY
A bobcat has been photographed walking the grounds of St. Alphonsos Cemetery in Tupper Lake. This isn't the first time big cats were seen in NY.
Top Rated Restaurant Opening New BBQ Joint in Fishkill, NY
Signs promoting a new restaurant coming to East Fishkill have got a lot of people curious about the new eatery. What is it and what kind of food do they offer?. The Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing restaurants and bars. We're about to get one more very soon. If you've been driving in downtown East Fishkill then you may have noticed a massive sign in front of a building that is currently being renovated. The sign on Main Street says 'Beast Fishkill' and it has a lot of residents wondering what the place is about.
Hudson Valley Man Caused Crash That Killed 3, Injured 5, NYSP
A Hudson Valley man is facing a 14-count indictment following a crash that killed three people and injured five. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced troopers arrested an Orange County man following a crash in August that killed three people from Middletown. Walden, New York Man...
250 Bags of Heroin, Fentanyl During Hudson Valley, NY Traffic Stop
One traffic stop in the Hudson Valley may have saved countless lives. Two people were arrested. On Tuesday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office highlighted a heroin investigation that led to the arrest of two residents. Ulster County Sheriff's Office Arrest 2 From Saugerties After Traffic Stop In Town Of Ulster.
New York SP: Man Drove Drunk On I-84 In Hudson Valley With 3 Kids
Police allege an out-of-state man was caught driving drunk on I-84 in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. On Monday, New York State Police From Troop F in Orange County announced a Connecticut man was caught allegedly caught driving drunk on Interstate 84 in Orange County with children in the car.
Want To Go Mushroom Foraging In Cornwall, NY
In the past, I have shared my limited knowledge of mushrooms in hopes that you might be intrigued and want to go mushroom hunting yourself. The truth is I really know a whole lot about foraging for fungus and if you are like me, you should consult an expert before you head out.
Beer Lover’s Dream: What Local Favorites to Expect at the Hudson River Craft Beer Festival
The Annual Hudson River Craft Beer Festival is Returning to River Front Park in Beacon, NY! It will take place on September 17th. That's this Saturday! There is going to be a wide variety of drinks offered, but here is a little guide to the local Hudson Valley companies that will be sampling at the event.
hudsonvalleyone.com
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 14 – Sept 20
Eat up. Catskill Food Festival at Dutchman’s Landing Park, Catskill on Saturday, September 17, 12-6 p.m. Food trucks, food vendors, live music and more. Rain or shine. For more information, go to https://m.facebook.com/events/411667894257275/. Celebrate with Red Hook. Hardscrabble Music Festival, Village of Red Hook on Saturday, September 17, 10...
Popular Community Event Returns Again to East Fishkill, NY
Mark down September 17th on your calendar. September is already flying by and before you know it the month will be ending. It can be hard to keep track of everything going on in the Hudson Valley. Sometimes we need to take a moment and really see what's up. A...
Hudson Valley, New York Driver Killed Trying To Pass Car
New York State Police believe a Hudson Valley man was killed in a head-on crash while trying to pass another vehicle. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F reported on an investigation into a fatal crash on Route 97 in the Town of Highland. Sullivan County, New York...
Fun Fall Weekends Planned for Poughkeepsie Historic Site
Are you looking for a fun weekend event that the whole family can enjoy? There are lots of festivals that are family friendly, but every single weekend in October is special at Locust Grove in Poughkeepsie. The kids will love it, and I have a feeling you will too. It’s...
7 Hudson Valley Spots to Get Great Chocolate Milkshakes
We've got 7 Hudson Valley Spots to get great chocolate milkshakes. Who doesn't love a good chocolate shake? Over the summer, during the fair season, everyone always talks about the 4H milkshakes at the Dutchess County Fair and how great they are. As a matter of fact, many people plan their trip to the fair just to grab a milkshake. According to National Day Calendar, there is even a National Chocolate Milkshake Day that is celebrated annually in September.
Unlock the Mysteries of ‘Tarryhollow’ History This Fall with a Tour
All things fall are starting to harvest (yeah, went there) here in the Hudson Valley, so in between your hay rides and pumpkin picking adventures, why not consider getting a bit of a history lesson during a walking tour in one of the Hudson Valley's most popular historic towns. Serving...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Body found in Hyde Park woods
HYDE PARK – Two hunters found the body of a deceased person in the woods near Route 9G on Tuesday afternoon. The Hyde Park Police Department is investigating the incident. Hyde Park Police Chief Robert Benson told Mid-Hudson News on Wednesday evening that positive identification of the body has not been made yet.
10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?
New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Happy birthday to 100-year-old Orange County resident
MONROE – Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus and Monroe Town Supervisor Tony Cardone wished Vinnie Marino an early 100th birthday on Tuesday, September 13th. Marino, a Monroe resident, turns 100 on September 20th. He is a World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge with...
‘Boogie Woogie’ Bugs Bust a Move in The Hudson Valley
You've heard of Dancing Queen, but have you heard of Dancing Bugs? Apparently, they can actually be found on trees right here in the Hudson Valley. When you see dancing bugs on your social media timeline, you have to investigate further. The DEC posted a video recently of these white, fuzz-ball-like, bugs that were shaking and looked as if they were dancing.
