ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallkill, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Closing for Good

Many residents are upset by the news. It's never good when we hear a local business is closing its doors for good. Not all reasons are bad though, it can be because someone is retiring and will be moving on to the next phase of their life. A beloved restaurant owner in Sullivan County recently announced that he will be closing his restaurant, but it will be for one of those good reasons and he will soon be enjoying the retired life.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Kingston, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
City
Adams, NY
State
New York State
City
Wallkill, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Top Rated Restaurant Opening New BBQ Joint in Fishkill, NY

Signs promoting a new restaurant coming to East Fishkill have got a lot of people curious about the new eatery. What is it and what kind of food do they offer?. The Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing restaurants and bars. We're about to get one more very soon. If you've been driving in downtown East Fishkill then you may have noticed a massive sign in front of a building that is currently being renovated. The sign on Main Street says 'Beast Fishkill' and it has a lot of residents wondering what the place is about.
FISHKILL, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Man Caused Crash That Killed 3, Injured 5, NYSP

A Hudson Valley man is facing a 14-count indictment following a crash that killed three people and injured five. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced troopers arrested an Orange County man following a crash in August that killed three people from Middletown. Walden, New York Man...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
Hudson Valley Post

Want To Go Mushroom Foraging In Cornwall, NY

In the past, I have shared my limited knowledge of mushrooms in hopes that you might be intrigued and want to go mushroom hunting yourself. The truth is I really know a whole lot about foraging for fungus and if you are like me, you should consult an expert before you head out.
CORNWALL, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 14 – Sept 20

Eat up. Catskill Food Festival at Dutchman’s Landing Park, Catskill on Saturday, September 17, 12-6 p.m. Food trucks, food vendors, live music and more. Rain or shine. For more information, go to https://m.facebook.com/events/411667894257275/. Celebrate with Red Hook. Hardscrabble Music Festival, Village of Red Hook on Saturday, September 17, 10...
KINGSTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
Hudson Valley Post

7 Hudson Valley Spots to Get Great Chocolate Milkshakes

We've got 7 Hudson Valley Spots to get great chocolate milkshakes. Who doesn't love a good chocolate shake? Over the summer, during the fair season, everyone always talks about the 4H milkshakes at the Dutchess County Fair and how great they are. As a matter of fact, many people plan their trip to the fair just to grab a milkshake. According to National Day Calendar, there is even a National Chocolate Milkshake Day that is celebrated annually in September.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Body found in Hyde Park woods

HYDE PARK – Two hunters found the body of a deceased person in the woods near Route 9G on Tuesday afternoon. The Hyde Park Police Department is investigating the incident. Hyde Park Police Chief Robert Benson told Mid-Hudson News on Wednesday evening that positive identification of the body has not been made yet.
HYDE PARK, NY
WZOZ 103.1

10 Roadside Attractions and Oddities of New York State! Have You Been?

New York is a unique place. I'm not talking about Manhattan. I'm referring to New York State where we have had a U.F.O. sighting or two. One of our towns, Whitehall, holds the distinction of 'Big Foot Sighting Capital of the World' and there is an egg in Albany that artists perform inside of. This is just scratching the surface.
TRAVEL
Mid-Hudson News Network

Happy birthday to 100-year-old Orange County resident

MONROE – Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus and Monroe Town Supervisor Tony Cardone wished Vinnie Marino an early 100th birthday on Tuesday, September 13th. Marino, a Monroe resident, turns 100 on September 20th. He is a World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge with...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

‘Boogie Woogie’ Bugs Bust a Move in The Hudson Valley

You've heard of Dancing Queen, but have you heard of Dancing Bugs? Apparently, they can actually be found on trees right here in the Hudson Valley. When you see dancing bugs on your social media timeline, you have to investigate further. The DEC posted a video recently of these white, fuzz-ball-like, bugs that were shaking and looked as if they were dancing.
ANIMALS
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy