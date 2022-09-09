San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón is "interested" in returning to Chicago to pitch for the Cubs, according to NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan. "And guess who else is interested in the Cubs? Carlos Rodon. Yes. Loved pitching in Chicago. Knows that the Cubs are a team with some players coming out of the system, and they need a top of the rotation arm," Kaplan said on his YouTube show "reKap."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO