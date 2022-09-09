ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs prospect Matt Mervis: ‘The next Anthony Rizzo’?

Barely a week after a Cubs owner uttered the now famous phrase about “biblical” losses, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, promising college first baseman Matt Mervis made an astute business decision. Yankees or Cubs?. The Duke senior, who went unpicked in the pandemic-shortened, five-round draft that...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Carlos Rodón interested in signing with Cubs

San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón is "interested" in returning to Chicago to pitch for the Cubs, according to NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan. "And guess who else is interested in the Cubs? Carlos Rodon. Yes. Loved pitching in Chicago. Knows that the Cubs are a team with some players coming out of the system, and they need a top of the rotation arm," Kaplan said on his YouTube show "reKap."
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Heyward
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Nico Hoerner
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Theo Epstein
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Jed Hoyer
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs pull off something nobody else in MLB has done this year

The pitching was supposed to be impenetrable, the task impossible. Just not the way anyone who has followed National League baseball this year could imagine. Behind stout starting pitching performances from Javier Assad, Adrian Sampson and Drew Smyly, the Cubs went to New York and swept a Mets team with the second-best record in the league — and All-Stars Chris Bassitt and Jacob deGrom starting the first two games.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Where do the Sox fall in AL Wild Card standings?

Major League Baseball changed its playoff standards to allow three "wild card" teams into the playoffs. Each the National League and American League will automatically bid three teams, who are division leaders, and the next best three records. As of this writing, the division leaders for the American league are...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrigley Field#Teardown#Cubs
NBC Sports Chicago

Eloy Jiménez has been one of MLB's best hitters since break

When Eloy Jiménez stepped up for his first plate appearance Tuesday, the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast aired a graphic showing the White Sox slugger’s second half numbers. Jiménez not only has been red-hot at the plate since the All-Star break, but what he’s done over the last two months or so has him in exclusive company.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Cubs and Trea Tuner have 'mutual interest'

Water cooler talk suggests the Chicago Cubs will be spenders this offseason, particularly on an every day shortstop. According to David Kaplan of NBC Sports Chicago, the Cubs are interested in a specific name for the middle infield -- Trea Turner. Additionally, sources tell Kaplan that Turner is equally interested in the Cubs.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago

Mike Trout falls one game shy of matching home run streak record

For the first time in more than a week, Mike Trout went an entire baseball game without hitting a home run. The Los Angeles Angels star entered Tuesday's game having homered in seven consecutive games, one shy of the major-league record held by Dale Long, Don Mattingly and Ken Griffey Jr. Trout was unable to tie the mark, going 0-for-3 with a walk in a 3-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt race toward baseball’s Triple Crown

October is quickly approaching and the playoff picture isn’t the only thing on the line around MLB. Baseball fans have plenty to root for this season as long as New York Yankees’ outfielder Aaron Judge and St. Louis Cardinals’ first baseman Paul Goldschmidt are in the mix. Both stars are putting the American and National Leagues on watch as they make a serious bid for the Triple Crown, one of baseball’s most exclusive statistical clubs.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Albert Pujols lets fan keep home run ball in memory of her father

A milestone home run ball hit by Albert Pujols was something of a sign from above. The St. Louis Cardinals slugger crushed the 697th home run of his career Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, moving him ahead of Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on MLB's all-time list. The ball, hit 410 feet to the right-centerfield bleachers, was caught by Matt Brown, who had traveled to the game from Buffalo with his wife Samantha.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy