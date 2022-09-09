Read full article on original website
Cubs prospect Matt Mervis: ‘The next Anthony Rizzo’?
Barely a week after a Cubs owner uttered the now famous phrase about “biblical” losses, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, promising college first baseman Matt Mervis made an astute business decision. Yankees or Cubs?. The Duke senior, who went unpicked in the pandemic-shortened, five-round draft that...
Report: Carlos Rodón interested in signing with Cubs
San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón is "interested" in returning to Chicago to pitch for the Cubs, according to NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan. "And guess who else is interested in the Cubs? Carlos Rodon. Yes. Loved pitching in Chicago. Knows that the Cubs are a team with some players coming out of the system, and they need a top of the rotation arm," Kaplan said on his YouTube show "reKap."
Cubs' Sampson out-pitches deGrom, irks Alonso, beats Mets
If it wasn’t obvious watching him pitch, Cubs pitcher Adrian Sampson confirmed the ease and attitude he wore to the mound Tuesday night for his first career appearance in New York against either the Mets or Yankees — in this case against the best pitcher in any city, Jacob deGrom.
White Sox hot since Cairo’s message boiled over
Miguel Cairo’s stint as the White Sox’ acting manager was barely a game old when he had to get something off his chest. “I saw something that I didn't like that game, and I couldn't let it pass,” said Cairo of the Sox’ 9-7 loss to the Royals on Aug. 30.
Cubs promote Jared Young to replace injured Rafael Ortega
Another day, another big-league debut for a Cubs prospect. Outfielder Jared Young joined the team in New York Wednesday to take Rafael Ortega's place on the roster, the day after Ortega broke his left ring finger when hit by a pitch trying to bunt against Jacob deGrom. Ortega went straight...
Cubs pull off something nobody else in MLB has done this year
The pitching was supposed to be impenetrable, the task impossible. Just not the way anyone who has followed National League baseball this year could imagine. Behind stout starting pitching performances from Javier Assad, Adrian Sampson and Drew Smyly, the Cubs went to New York and swept a Mets team with the second-best record in the league — and All-Stars Chris Bassitt and Jacob deGrom starting the first two games.
It’s ‘crunch time’ for White Sox entering pivotal stretch
Miguel Cairo has stressed this week the White Sox are taking things one day at a time in their race for the AL Central crown. So, when the White Sox acting manager was asked about Thursday’s game against the first-place Guardians, he didn’t want to look that far ahead.
Where do the Sox fall in AL Wild Card standings?
Major League Baseball changed its playoff standards to allow three "wild card" teams into the playoffs. Each the National League and American League will automatically bid three teams, who are division leaders, and the next best three records. As of this writing, the division leaders for the American league are...
Hot at right time, White Sox entertain visiting Rockies
Here come the Chicago White Sox. Not merely to an abbreviated, two-game homestand against the Colorado Rockies starting Tuesday, but to the American League Central division race. After winning five of seven in a road trip to Seattle and Oakland, the White Sox (72-69) entered the week 2 1/2 games...
Schrock: Bears' win vs. 49ers filled with bright spots for future
CHICAGO – It has been cringe-worthy at times. The relentless coach speak from Matt Eberflus on the dais at Halas Hall over the last five months. But everything Eberflus has preached since the moment he was introduced as Bears head coach showed up Sunday in their 19-10 Week 1 upset win over the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field.
Eloy Jiménez has been one of MLB's best hitters since break
When Eloy Jiménez stepped up for his first plate appearance Tuesday, the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast aired a graphic showing the White Sox slugger’s second half numbers. Jiménez not only has been red-hot at the plate since the All-Star break, but what he’s done over the last two months or so has him in exclusive company.
Report: Cubs and Trea Tuner have 'mutual interest'
Water cooler talk suggests the Chicago Cubs will be spenders this offseason, particularly on an every day shortstop. According to David Kaplan of NBC Sports Chicago, the Cubs are interested in a specific name for the middle infield -- Trea Turner. Additionally, sources tell Kaplan that Turner is equally interested in the Cubs.
Cubs' Rafael Ortega's season ends with broken finger
Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega, one of the Cubs' hotter hitters so far this month, is out for the final three weeks of the season after suffering a broken left ring finger Tuesday night when hit while trying to bunt in the fourth inning against Jacob deGrom. "That's a big loss,"...
Velus 'grinding' to stay ready, plans to be 'dynamic' upon return
LAKE FOREST – Velus Jones Jr. had to watch the rest of the Bears' rookie class make their NFL debut Sunday while he watched from the sideline. Jones has dealt with a hamstring injury for the past month and could not play in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.
Mike Trout falls one game shy of matching home run streak record
For the first time in more than a week, Mike Trout went an entire baseball game without hitting a home run. The Los Angeles Angels star entered Tuesday's game having homered in seven consecutive games, one shy of the major-league record held by Dale Long, Don Mattingly and Ken Griffey Jr. Trout was unable to tie the mark, going 0-for-3 with a walk in a 3-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.
MLB・
Fox added digital yard marks for rainy Bears broadcast
The Bears played through a memorable rainy game on Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers. The team played through sloppy, wet conditions at Soldier Field on the surface's new Bermuda grass. The field was so sloppy, the broadcast had to make adjustments for the fans at home. The dark yard...
Hahn on La Russa's return: 'We're not at that point yet'
Tony La Russa is back at Guaranteed Rate Field this week for the White Sox’ series against the Rockies, albeit taking in the action from a suite. Whether the White Sox manager returns to the dugout, however, remains uncertain. “As for if and when that may occur, we simply...
Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt race toward baseball’s Triple Crown
October is quickly approaching and the playoff picture isn’t the only thing on the line around MLB. Baseball fans have plenty to root for this season as long as New York Yankees’ outfielder Aaron Judge and St. Louis Cardinals’ first baseman Paul Goldschmidt are in the mix. Both stars are putting the American and National Leagues on watch as they make a serious bid for the Triple Crown, one of baseball’s most exclusive statistical clubs.
MLB・
Albert Pujols lets fan keep home run ball in memory of her father
A milestone home run ball hit by Albert Pujols was something of a sign from above. The St. Louis Cardinals slugger crushed the 697th home run of his career Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, moving him ahead of Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on MLB's all-time list. The ball, hit 410 feet to the right-centerfield bleachers, was caught by Matt Brown, who had traveled to the game from Buffalo with his wife Samantha.
Cubs beat Jacob deGrom to clinch 1st series win in 3 weeks
Javier Assad and Adrian Sampson vs. Chris Bassitt and Jacob deGrom in the first two games of a three-gamer against the NL East-leading Mets in New York?. Talk about two certain wins and a sweep on the brink. Yep. Exactly. One night after Cubs rookie Assad beat All-Star Bassitt 5-2,...
