Indiana basketball recruiting target Arrinten Page is down to four schools. Page, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound power forward from Marietta, Ga. announced on Wednesday that he will decide between Indiana, Cincinnati, USC and Miami (FL). Page is widely considered a four-star prospect in the class of 2023, coming in at No. 56 by ESPN, No. 60 by 247Sports and No. 57 by Rivals. Recruiting service On3 rates Page as a three-star recruit and the No. 121 player in his class.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO