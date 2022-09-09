Emergency Responder Day postponed

NEWPORT — The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency’s “Emergency Responder Day” set for this Saturday, September 10, has been postponed.

EMA Director Joe Esway says because of the threat of severe weather forecast for the area on Saturday, they have postponed the event till the following Saturday, September 17.

The event will still be at the Cocke County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Police departments from Newport and Cocke County along with several volunteer fire departments are scheduled to take part.