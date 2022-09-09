ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

elizabethton.com

Combatting hunger in our community

Long winding food lines are not as visible as they were two years ago at the start of the pandemic, but hunger and food insecurity continue, affecting more families in Carter County than most people realize. Each month a number of churches and local organizations host food give-aways. When First...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Carter County Schools hosts Community Adolescent Mental Health Forum

Carter County Schools in partnership with Kiwanis of Elizabethton is hosting an open community forum on Adolescent Mental Health on September 15 at the Bonnie Kate Theatre in Elizabethton. Various community agencies will be on hand to share information and a panel discussion with experts in adolescent mental health will provide participants with valuable information on how to support youth in our community. Light refreshments will be served and chances to win Walmart gift cards up to $100 will be awarded. The event is free and open to the public. Registration will begin at 6 p.m. and the panel discussion will begin at 6:30. All families and community members are welcome!
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

City school board passes resolution supporting teachers

Board members in Elizabethton passed a resolution in support of city school teachers during its meeting Tuesday evening. School Board Chairman Eddie Pless said the board’s resolution was passed “in light of all the rhetoric” regarding public education, teachers and colleges. The resolution follows controversial disparaging comments...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Community Calendar

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at 210 South Hills Drive, Elizabethton. Al-Anon “Free To Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton. “New Way of Life,” a 12-step based, Open Recovery Meeting, will be held at noon at 413 East Elk Ave., Elizabethton.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Wayne Guinn, Elizabethton, and Laura Guinn, Hampton, on charges of hindering a secured creditor (over $10,000). The arrests were the result of an investigation that began with Unaka Auto Sales reporting that they sold a vehicle to the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Crash on Mary Patton Highway results in fatality

On September 14, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, officers of the Elizabethton Police Department, Elizabethton Fire Department, and Carter County EMS were dispatched to Mary Patton Highway at the intersection of Gap Creek Road in reference to a motor vehicle collision involving injuries. According to a release from the Elizabethton Police Department, Carter County 911 advised responders that a motor vehicle had collided with a motorcycle in the intersection and CPR was being conducted on the operator of the motorcycle. CCEMS transported the injured motorcyclist to Sycamore Shoals hospital where he was pronounced dead from the injuries sustained in the crash. Due to the seriousness of the crash, the department’s Specialized Accident Reconstruction Team was contacted to assist on-duty officers. The initial investigation by officers discovered that a gray 2016 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Margaret Baker age 39 of Elizabethton, had attempted to turn left from the Southbound Lane of Mary Patton Highway onto Gap Creek Road. The Suburban traveled into the path of a black 2003 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic, ridden by Jason Veitch, age 40 also of Elizabethton, which was traveling Northbound on Mary Patton Highway. After impact, the motorcycle and operator departed from the initial area of impact and collided with a guardrail. Debris from the initial collision struck a 2013 Toyota Tacoma, which was stopped for the stop sign on Gap Creek Road. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Christine Williams Blevins

Christine Williams Blevins, 89, Elizabethton, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Life Care Center of Elizabethton, with her loving daughter by her side. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Willie and Arthie Densmore Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Clyde Blevins, who passed away August 9, 2017.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Food City Pharmacy offers seasonal flu vaccine

ABINGDON, Va. — Company officials recently announced that area Food City Pharmacy locations will once again be providing the flu vaccine this immunization season. “Food City’s immunizing pharmacists are certified to administer vaccinations in accordance with the standards set forth by the American Pharmacists Association and the corresponding state pharmacy associations. Food City Pharmacy offers the added convenience of a number of affordable preventative health care options, including the COVID-19 vaccine”, says Mickey Blazer, Food City executive vice president of pharmacy operations.
ABINGDON, VA
elizabethton.com

Four Elizabethton city schools ranked among state’s best

Four schools in the Elizabethton City Schools district were honored as Reward Schools, placing them among the top 5 percent in the state for student achievement. The schools earning the designation are East Side Elementary School, Harold McCormick Elementary School, West Side Elementary School and T.A. Dugger Junior High. “I...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Visit Roan Mountain

At Roan Mountain, we house, care for, and educate the public on a variety of native animals. We work under an educational permit from TWRA. Currently, we care for three birds of prey and several snakes! As you can imagine, caring for these animals is costly, as their food and health care are a specialty!
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
elizabethton.com

Patsy Lou Simpson

Patsy Lou Simpson, 63, of Asheville, N.C., passed away August 19, 2022, at the CarePartners Solace Center in Asheville, N.C. Patsy was born in Elizabethton, Tenn., to the late Dee Allen Simpson and Alzina Miller Wyatt. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Charles, Terry and William Simpson.
ASHEVILLE, NC
elizabethton.com

ETSU announces summer dean’s list

East Tennessee State University has announced the names of students who attained a grade point average qualifying them for inclusion in the dean’s list for the summer 2022 session. To receive this honor, students must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate coursework with no grade below ‘B-’ in any course taken, and a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

‘Miss Relay For Life’ Pageant crowns many a queen

The inaugural “Miss Relay For Life” Pageant is now in the books after a number of queens were crowned Sept. 10 at the Forever Yours Wedding & Event Center. Many contestants gathered to compete in the very first “Miss Relay For Life” Pageant in Elizabethton, said Director Amy Simmons. “This meaningful pageant was part of the larger ‘Relay For Life’ event held at the American Legion Building,” she said.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

East TN Ballet Academy set casting dates for Nutcracker production

The East Tennessee Ballet Academy has set casting dates for the annual production of The Nutcracker, which will be performed December 17 and 18 at the Bonnie Kate Theatre in Elizabethton. Casting is open to boys and girls ages 5-18 years old with both dancing and non-dancing roles available. There...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Samantha Gray Band to perform at Bert Street Music Series

JOHNSON CITY — Samantha Gray Band hits the stage at Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 15. Samantha Gray’s unique voice has been described as soulful, sultry and powerful — a melding of blues, soul and rock ‘n’ roll influences into her own brand of blues.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Bobbie Cale Stevens

Bobbie Cale Stevens, 55, Hampton, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 7, 1967 in Elizabethton. Bobbie was a graduate of Hampton High School. He was a former employee of Elk River Golf Course. He loved to play the guitar and play golf. He attended Harmony Free Will Baptist Church.
HAMPTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Limestone man facing multiple aggravated assault charges

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Dakota Milhorn, 27, of Limestone, on Friday, Sept. 9, and charged him with five counts of aggravated assault and one count aggravated domestic assault. According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, WCSO deputies responded to an assault involving a firearm on Bowmantown Road. Upon arrival...
LIMESTONE, TN
elizabethton.com

Nave sets course record for Domitar Park

T.A. Dugger seventh grader Vella Nave not only won the two-mile Middle 9 Conference Championship in the conference meet held at Domtar Park in Kingsport, but she broke a record in the process. Nave covered the course in a time of 12:23.80 breaking the Domitar Park course record and moved...
KINGSPORT, TN

