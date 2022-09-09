Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
spectrumnews1.com
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Palmdale Identified
A man who was shot to death in Palmdale was identified Tuesday by county authorities. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The victim, who was identified as Markquis Hayes, 37,...
nypressnews.com
2 home invasion suspects arrested in Riverside neighborhood robbery
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — Two men wanted in connection to a home invasion and robbery in an upscale Riverside neighborhood have been arrested, police announced. According to the Riverside Police Department, 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick Johnson of Moreno Valley were arrested this week. Investigators...
2urbangirls.com
KTLA.com
Police release image of suspected shooter in killing of two teens at Lincoln Heights carnival
The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter who killed two boys at a carnival in Lincoln Heights on Sunday. Javier Mejia and Winfield Lee, both 17, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Broadway and were pronounced dead at the scene, the LAPD said in a news release.
theavtimes.com
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in La Canada Flintridge Collision Identified
A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel Molina, 42, was identified as the...
foxla.com
Police chase: 3 suspects surrender to authorities following short pursuit in Pasadena
LOS ANGELES - Three grand theft auto robbery suspects surrendered to authorities following a short-lived pursuit in Pasadena on Wednesday morning. The driver of a black BMW sedan led authorities on the 110 Freeway from downtown Los Angeles to a neighborhood in Pasadena where he stopped the vehicle and eventually got out of the car, along with two other suspects.
mynewsla.com
Missing West Covina Man, 73, Is Found
A 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Ruben David Moncayo had last been seen in the 2000 block of East Rockway Drive on Thursday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested in Connection With Theft of Guns in Burglary at Karen Bass’ Home
Two men were arrested in connection with the theft of two firearms from the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles, police announced Wednesday. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, were located in a suspect vehicle in the area of Hazeltine...
2urbangirls.com
Fontana Herald News
Three teenagers are shot and two of them die in San Bernardino
Three teenagers were shot and two of them died during an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue and found two victims who had been shot.
Antelope Valley Press
Dead man found at park and ride
PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating a shooting incident in which a man was found fatally wounded in a car at a park and ride lot, in the 200 block of Avenue S, on Sunday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
sgvcitywatch.com
Coroner Names Man Killed in Glendora Shooting
GLENDORA – The man shot and killed in a residential area in broad daylight September 8 has been identified. Joseph Castle, 44, was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He died of multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was homicide. Officers responded to 600...
2urbangirls.com
mynewsla.com
15-Year-Old Girl Dies from Drug Overdose at Bernstein High School
A 15-year-old girl died from an apparent fentanyl overdose in the bathroom of a Hollywood high school, and three other students were recovering in hospitals Wednesday after apparently ingesting the drug purchased in a nearby park. According to police and Los Angeles Unified School District officials, the situation unfolded around...
foxla.com
16-year-old killed in shooting among teens in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a shooting among teens in San Bernardino that claimed the life of a 16-year-old and left the suspect dead. It happened Monday around 2:20 a.m. in the area near Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue. An investigation revealed three people were shot. The...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Shot To Death By LAPD In Westlake Area
Authorities Monday identified a man, allegedly armed with a gun, who was killed in a shooting involving Los Angeles police officers in the Westlake area. The shooting occurred about 3:20 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Sixth Street and Rampart Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “Rampart patrol...
theeastsiderla.com
