AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Quiet Quitting, is a term used for employees remaining at the workplace who aren’t going above and beyond in their jobs. It has many businesses concerned nationwide, however in the Panhandle there has been very few cases of quiet quitting according to the SBDC but many companies are facing the issue head-on. “If you have a culture in your workplace where people’s personal lives in the work that they do, is respected and acknowledged,” said Gina Woodward, regional director, America’s SBDC WTAMU. “I think most of the time you’ll see that quiet quitting is not an issue because people enjoy being in the workplace. They enjoy being around their fellow employees and they enjoy what they do.”

