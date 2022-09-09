Read full article on original website
Harry and Meghan plan a future, Kate keeps her distance, and security concerns rise over funeral: royal expert
LONDON, England – A lone spectator shouted at Prince Andrew as he followed the queen's coffin through Edinburgh, calling him a "sick old man" – before bystanders and police tackled him to the ground. This has palace officials worried about future events leading up the queen’s funeral.
Hillary Clinton compares Nancy Pelosi to Queen Elizabeth II, calls her 'gutsiest woman in politics'
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Clinton made the statement during a Sunday appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," saying Pelosi consistently fights through "turmoil and challenge" for her values. Queen Elizabeth II passed away at a royal...
Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan's titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in May 2018. Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. There have been several petitions made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.
Prince Harry, Meghan's harsh comments and bombshell claims about the royal family: Do they have royal regrets?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently reunited with Prince William, Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. The "fab four’s" reunion comes after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at 96. Although the brothers and their spouses have reunited, it...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle test the royal family: Comprehensive coverage
FIGHTING WORDS - Prince Harry, Meghan's harsh comments and bombshell claims about the royal family: Do they have royal regrets? Continue reading here…. WHAT IT MEANS - Prince William, Kate’s body language is 'gigantic difference' from 'affectionate' Prince Harry, Meghan: expert. Continue reading here…. A ROYAL SNUB - Prince...
King Charles III awaits Queen Elizabeth II's casket with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III waited for Queen Elizabeth II's casket to arrive at Buckingham Palace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle directly behind him on a staircase Tuesday evening in London. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the palace shortly before the queen's casket, and only after it made...
NATO should prepare for all-out war with Russia as Putin grows desperate amid Ukraine victories: ex NATO brass
NATO must prepare for an all-out war with Russia as President Vladimir Putin is expected to "lash out" following Ukraine's striking recapture of Russian-occupied territory that reversed close to six months of Russian gains, a former NATO deputy commander told Fox News. Russian forces on Tuesday withdrew from areas in...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell claims, unprecedented migrant directive and more top headlines
ROYAL REGRETS? - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s bombshell claims about the monarchy. Continue reading …. ‘HUB OF ANTIFA’ - Dem-run tourist town in North Carolina sees violent crime spike. Continue reading …. LOSS FOR WORDS - Democrat senator running for reelection stumbles when asked if President Biden...
Oprah Winfrey slammed for defending Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Oprah Winfrey is facing some criticism after suggesting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could make peace with the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. "Well, this is what I think. I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer — and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking," Winfrey told Extra at the Toronto Film Festival.
A look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex have two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet "Lili" Diana. Prince Harry is the son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. His older brother is Prince William, heir apparent to the British throne. In 2020, the couple stepped...
Xi and Putin want to create a new world order. Russia's setback in Ukraine could spoil their plans
The last time Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down face to face, they declared triumphantly the arrival of a "new era" in international relations.
Prince William, Kate’s body language is 'gigantic difference' from 'affectionate' Prince Harry, Meghan: expert
Prince William and Kate Middleton had a noticeably different approach to handling the general public than Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle as they greeted hundreds of people outside of Windsor Castle who were mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday at the age of 96.
Prince William is 'prioritizing stability' and keeping royal kids in school while mourning Queen Elizabeth II
Prince William and Kate Middleton have kept their three children out of the spotlight and focused on their education as they are "prioritizing stability" amid mourning Queen Elizabeth II who died nearly one week ago at the age of 96. The newly-appointed Prince and Princess of Wales only recently brought...
Inside Prince Harry, Prince William's royal reunion: Behind the scenes of dramatic appearance with their wives
Prince Harry and Prince William shocked the world when they appeared together with their wives for the first time since 2020. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, sometimes referred to as the "Fab Four," made their way outside of Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 to view floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth II in the wake of her death on Sept. 8.
John Rich: It Seems Like The Biden Administration Is Living In An Alternate Universe
Singer, songwriter and host of “The Pursuit” on Fox Nation John Rich joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to shed light on the consequences of the White House’s failure to secure the U.S. Southern border. “When you see the tonnage of fentanyl coming across our border,...
Britney Spears and Prince William had a 'cyber relationship' before he met Kate Middleton
Britney Spears could have been the future queen of England!. In an interview from 2002, Spears told talk show host Frank Skinner that she and William had a "cyber relationship" and the pair communicated via email during their teenage years. The then 20-year-old pop star revealed that she invited the Prince of Wales to dinner while she was visiting London, but he never showed.
Queen Elizabeth II's favorite drink was reportedly gin and Dubonnet: Recipe
As the world remembers Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history, consider raising a glass in her honor. Alleged to be her favorite drink, gin and Dubonnet (a wine apéritif), can be enjoyed by making "The Jubilee Cocktail," created by Highclere Castle Gin. The company was...
Queen queue — latest: Line to see coffin 3 miles long as William to visit Sandringham
Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours overnight, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.The queue currently stretches back 2.8 miles to London Bridge, with some mourners saying they waited for nine hours to reach her coffin. King Charles III is taking a day of rest and reflection today and is not taking part in any events. The new Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Sandrigham estate in Norfolk to look at flowers and tributes left by well-wishers. The Earl and Countess of Wessex will travel...
Liz Truss faces backlash over plan to lift cap on bankers’ bonuses – UK politics live
Latest updates: Kwasi Kwarteng’s plan to lift cap criticised as ‘very bad timing’ during cost of living crisis
Biden slammed for hosting Inflation Reduction Act celebration with ‘American's 401Ks going down the drain’
President Biden is being slammed for a White House celebration of the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act Tuesday, the same day higher than expected inflation in August was announced. At the event on the White House lawn, Biden said the Inflation Reduction Act was the "single most important legislation passed in...
