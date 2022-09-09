ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Ford-Inspired burger, beer joint set to open second location in Metro-Detroit

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K599u_0hol0LaV00

(CBS DETROIT) - A Ford Motor Company-inspired restaurant is opening a second metro-Detroit location, with more planned for the future.

Ford's Garage

Ford's Garage is a burger and craft beer franchise that fuses vintage garage and prohibition themes.

Founded in 2012 and franchised in 2015, the original Ford's Garage opened in Fort Myers, Florida, less than a mile from Henry Ford's winter home. Ford's Garage first entered the Detroit market in 2017 with a restaurant in Dearborn.

"As it turns out, the Ford Motor Company's rich history as one of America's most important manufacturing companies also translates to a pretty cool dining experience," said Billy Downs, franchise owner and operator of Ford's Garage in Dearborn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ekEm_0hol0LaV00
Ford's Garage

The new Michigan location is set to begin construction this month at Fountain Walk in Novi.

The company said each restaurant is designed to look like a 1920s service station. It's decorated with Ford memorabilia, vintage vehicles, fixtures and gas pumps. Each location has a Model T or Model A car suspended above the center bar.

"Ford's Garage has proven itself a turnkey operation that will be a popular dining out choice in any neighborhood," said Ford's Garage Vice President of Business Development & Franchise Relations Scott Estes. "We're thankful for franchise partners like Billy, and look forward to further growing our loyal customer base in the Detroit area."

The company said their Novi location will feature black Angus beef burgers, vegetarian options, homemade meatloaf, wings, seafood, macaroni & cheese and more. The bar will carry more than 100 beers, including 30+ on tap with an emphasis on local microbreweries.

Beyond Novi, Downs said he is planning to open more Metro-Detroit locations in the near future. While leases have yet to be signed, Downs said he's planning to open in key areas where there's restaurant synergy.

"I'm excited to be bringing more of the Ford's Garage experience to the Detroit area," said Downs.

Ford's Garage Novi is planning to open its nearly 9,000 square foot space in the first quarter of 2023.

For more information, click here .

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Detroit

Detroit auto show to hold a variety of outdoor events

The North American International Auto Show in Detroit is back and there will be events held outdoors for the first time. They'll take place along the Detroit River in Hart Plaza.That's where car enthusiasts like Darius Rudis went to share their love for mustangs and indulge in the sights and sounds of a place they haven't been to in years. "I like to be back. It's been three and a half years," Rudis said. "I love the auto show. I'm glad it's back home."On Wednesday, there was what's being called a "stampede",  where more than 1,000 mustangs travelled from Ford...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

5 places to dine in Detroit during the Auto Show

From Detroit-style pizza to mouth-watering seafood, there are some great options when it comes to dining in Detroit, and here are 5 of my picks!. 1) Central Kitchen and Bar - 660 Woodward Ave #4A, Detroit, MI 48226. Located in the heart of downtown, right by Campus Martius, is the...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Free bike rentals offered at any MoGo station on Thursday

(CBS DETROIT) - Tomorrow is free ride day with MoGo!Individuals will be able to get a MoGo bike at any station on Thursday, Sept. 15, and ride for free.Bikes can be returned at any station.MoGo is a nonprofit bike share program in the city of Detroit, offering people with a convenient, and fun, way to get around the city.There are  620 bikes at 75 different stations, providing plenty of opportunities for people to rent a MoGo bike.For more information on MoGo, visit here. 
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Novi, MI
Lifestyle
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
State
Florida State
City
Dearborn, MI
City
Novi, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
ClickOnDetroit.com

Chrysler reveals new 300 model at Detroit Auto Show

Chrysler held its big Detroit Auto Show reveal the night before the official media day. On Tuesday night, Chrysler unveiled a new 300 model during its media event in Downtown Detroit, on the eve of the auto show’s busy media day. Chrysler says it’s “one of the most powerful and luxurious special edition vehicles in Chrysler brand history.”
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

Get into the spirit of Halloween at this 52-room mansion in Detroit

“Get into the spirit of Halloween at The Whitney, a 52-room mansion completed in 1894 that is now an award-winning restaurant. Outside, it’s all turrets, archways, gables, gardens and rose-pink South Dakota Jasper stone studded with Tiffany windows. The interior decor — rare wood wainscoting and paneling, stately staircases, chandeliers, 20 fireplaces and the first elevator in Detroit for personal use — reflects an old-world Victorian splendor.”
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Market After Dark returns after two years

For the first time in two years, a fun event will begin as the lights go down in Detroit. It’s called Eastern Market After Dark, and the marketing director, Lonni Thomas, as well as two of the vendors who will be there, LeAnn Crouch of Twisted Willow Soap, and Charity Green of Charity x Design, joined “Live In The D” with co-host Tati Amare to talk about it.
Eater

Beloved Taqueria El Rey to Resurrect With a Food Truck, New Location Downriver

Detroiters far and wide were devastated by the news January that southwest Detroit stalwart Taqueria El Rey had been destroyed by a fire. Well, it looks like the beloved Mexican restaurant will have a new life, this time as a food truck on an empty lot at 24th and Vernor Highway which is also currently used by the Tres Leches and Snacks truck, followed by a new brick and mortar location at 1715 Fort St. in Lincoln Park (formerly Taqueria El Paisa Mexican Restaurant).
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
ClickOnDetroit.com

Chicago-based restaurant JoJo’s ShakeBAR announces first out-of-state location to open in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – JoJo’s ShakeBAR, a nostalgic 80s/90s-themed restaurant and bar, has announced its grand opening date for the company’s Detroit debut, September 24th, 2022. Detroit will be JoJo’s first location outside of Illinois. The company plans on paying homage to Motown’s celebrated musicians, sports icons, and Faygo pop with this new Detroit location.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Two Michigan towns named among list of best places to visit for Halloween

(CBS DETROIT) - October is right around the corner, and two Michigan towns ranked among the best places for Halloween festivities. TripstoDiscover, a travel website, compiled a list of small towns throughout the country, and Dearborn and Romeo made the list. Dearborn ranked on the list for its annual Hallowe'en at Greenfield Village.The 42-year tradition includes Halloween decorations set up throughout the entire village, including a path of jack-o-lanterns, spooky or festive story experiences, and the Hallowe'en Express train ride.For more information on the event in Greenfield Village, visit here. Romeo also made the list because of its Terror on Tilson Street event.During this event, the homes on Tilson Street put decorations on their front lawns, which include jack-o-lanterns, spooky characters, and extensive Halloween-themed displays. For more information about Terror on Tilson Street, visit here. Check out TriptoDiscover's full list here. 
DEARBORN, MI
howafrica.com

‘I’m The First And Only Black Woman In The City And County’ – Detroit Entrepreneur Buys Little Caesars Franchise As A Birthday Gift To Herself

Detroit, MI, entrepreneur Ebony Cochran seems to be on a mission to create generational wealth. Recently, the credit consultant took to Instagram to share she had purchased the franchise Little Caesars as a birthday gift to herself. This was made possible as Cochran has found success through her companies including The Tax Place — which she eventually sold to H&R block — and Blackwood Credit Services.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bar Info#Burger#Hamburger#History Of Beer#Food Drink#Ford Motor Company#The Ford Motor Company#Fountain Walk
fox2detroit.com

Romulus Trade Center to create 1,500 jobs, offer 2 million square feet in retail space

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A major groundbreaking in Romulus as the city plans a new trade center that will be a massive boost for the area and create over 1,500 jobs. The field in Romulus doesn't look like much. It's not far from I-94 and 275 and Detroit Metro Airport. But the 171 acres are a ‘field of dreams’, of sorts as its transformed into a retail and tech hub.
ROMULUS, MI
Detroit News

LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats

The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

12 Famous People With Ties to Dearborn, Michigan

Dearborn, Michigan is tied to several famous and notable people. Dearborn is the seventh most-populated city in Michigan. As of the 2020 census, Dearborn also has the largest Muslim population in the United States per capita and is home to the largest mosque in the nation. Dearborn is also located in Wayne County.
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Biden speaks at Detroit Auto Show, announces $900 million for EV infrastructure

(CBS DETROIT) - President Joe Biden made a visit in Detroit on Wednesday for the auto show to discuss the future of electric vehicles.Officials confirmed last week that Biden would visit the city on the first day of the annual event, which will run through Sept. 25. A less-glitzy Detroit auto show returns after 3-year absenceThe president announced approval of the first $900 million in infrastructure money to build EV chargers across 53,000 miles of the national highway system in 35 states."The great American road trip is going to be fully electrified," Biden said.He also highlighted the law's funding supporting infrastructure projects in...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Banana 101.5

These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head

Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit cardiac arrest survivor has her gym teacher to thank

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Fabiola Gisselle Garnett of Ypsilanti was just 13 years old when her life nearly ended. “In seventh grade, I was training for a 5K with school, something that our school did every year,” said Garnett. “I remember walking in the back with the teachers and then running to catch up with some of my friends, just a few hundred feet away, and that was the last thing I remember.”
YPSILANTI, MI
Banana 101.5

Abandoned 1915 High School & College: Detroit, Michigan

The old Highland Park Community College & High School is nestled in the brush and overgrowth on Glendale Avenue between 2nd and 3rd Avenues. The building sits deserted with apparently no upkeep, filled with massive junk and graffiti (the swimming pool actually looks like someone tried to fill it with all sorts of stuff like desks and other student items).
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy