ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clawson, MI

Clawson restaurant named in Bon Appetit's "50 Best New Restaurant's" List

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CNOc2_0hol0FI900

(CBS DETROIT) - A sushi restaurant in Clawson was named among the "50 Best New Restaurants" in 2022, according to Bon Appetit.

Bon Appetit, a food magazine, recently released the list, and Sozai in Clawson was on it.

Sozai is a sustainable sushi restaurant that sources many of its ingredients locally.

On the Sozai website it says that Hajime Sato, the chef, and owner of the restaurant, opened his award-winning restaurant Mashiko in Seattle in 1994. When he moved to Michigan in 2019, former employees took over the restaurant for him.

"We are delighted to share ingredients from around the globe, but we have a special appreciation for those we source from local farms and fisheries," according to the Sozai website. "Sozai is proud to serve sustainable sushi with a close eye on traceability, fish populations, fishing methods, and farming practices."

Sozai was the only restaurant in Michigan named on the list.

When people visit the restaurant, they are able to partake in a dinner picked out by the chef or they can choose to order individual dishes from the menu al a carte style.

"You might savor invasive snails fragrant with sake, incredibly tender abalone (that was too small to sell elsewhere), and lightly fried shrimp heads we can only describe as fluffy—each dish was another reason we can't wait to go back and see what owner Hajime Soto has sourced next," said Bon Appetit writers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Life's short, eat dessert: JoJo's ShakeBAR opening soon in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Retro arcade games, nostalgic movies, classic dinner fare and of course elaborate shakes are all a part of the JoJo's ShakeBAR experience. The company said they will offer an immersive dining experience that's family-friendly and retro, transporting diners back to the 1980s and 90s. Diners will find same-sider booths, instagrammable murals, a walkup window and an outdoor patio. The menu will feature giant salads, loaded grilled cheese, extravagant cocktails, overflowing hot chocolates, giant shakes and a boozy brunch on weekends.JoJo's said their new Detroit location will honor local sports icons like Barry Sanders while celebrating Motown musicians including Diana Ross, Madonna and Eminem.JoJo's ShakeBAR will be located at 88 W. Columbia St. in downtown Detroit. Their ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for Thursday, Sept. 22. Jojo's opens to the public Saturday, Sept. 24.  Reservations are available on OpenTable. For more information, click here. 
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Host, a multi-use restaurant concept, to open this month in Utica

The owner of a new business coming to downtown Utica hopes to make the multi-faceted concept a win-win for the developing area. Host will be home to a coworking space, a pizzeria, a spot to get daily breakfast and a full-service restaurant with a full bar, coffee service and rotating chef residencies. Founder Michael Ivkov hopes to launch a soft open as early as next week.
UTICA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Clawson, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
The Ann Arbor News

5 great places to get soup in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- While the leaves may not be changing quite yet, there is a certain crispness in the air that can only mean one thing. So whether you like light, lemony broths or hearty, warming chowders, Ann Arbor’s restaurants have options to fill your bowl and your stomach.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Two Michigan towns named among list of best places to visit for Halloween

(CBS DETROIT) - October is right around the corner, and two Michigan towns ranked among the best places for Halloween festivities. TripstoDiscover, a travel website, compiled a list of small towns throughout the country, and Dearborn and Romeo made the list. Dearborn ranked on the list for its annual Hallowe'en at Greenfield Village.The 42-year tradition includes Halloween decorations set up throughout the entire village, including a path of jack-o-lanterns, spooky or festive story experiences, and the Hallowe'en Express train ride.For more information on the event in Greenfield Village, visit here. Romeo also made the list because of its Terror on Tilson Street event.During this event, the homes on Tilson Street put decorations on their front lawns, which include jack-o-lanterns, spooky characters, and extensive Halloween-themed displays. For more information about Terror on Tilson Street, visit here. Check out TriptoDiscover's full list here. 
DEARBORN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Small Clawson sushi spot gets a huge national nod

Sozai, a small sushi spot in a Clawson strip mall noted for serving sustainable seafood was named to Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants 2022 list. The magazine’s list was released this week and was put together by staff writers and contributors who “crisscrossed the country” searching for the best new restaurants. Sozai was the only Michigan restaurant on Bon Appetit's list.
CLAWSON, MI
Banana 101.5

These Michigan Restaurants Have Baked Potatoes as Big as Your Head

Every day of every month, and every month of every year, there is something to celebrate. Even if it just seems like the silliest most random thing. For example; September 16th is National Guacamole day (and yes, I will be celebrating), December 4th is National Cookie Day (yes, another holiday I observe), or December is National Read a New Book Month.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Best New Restaurant#Sustainable Sushi#Food Drink
visitdetroit.com

10 Top Small Venues in Oakland County

Oakland County is home to many venues perfect for hosting special events and business gatherings. The county’s close proximity to downtown Detroit and Detroit-Wayne Metropolitan Airport makes it attractive for out-of-towners and even locals who are looking for a unique space to gather. Visit Detroit gathered some of the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Clean to the Bone

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Romulus barbecue restaurant Clean to the Bone -- and it’s as good as it looks. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Clean to the Bone is located off of...
ROMULUS, MI
herecomestheguide.com

11 of the Best Wedding Venues in Detroit and Ann Arbor

Getting hitched in Detroit or Ann Arbor? These neighboring cities offer an eclectic array of wedding venues that provide the ultimate setting for your big day. Whether you want a glamorous gala in an iconic event space with Art Deco details, a boho-chic bash on a rooftop with unobstructed downtown views, or a laidback affair at a rustic retreat, you'll find the perfect site to match your style here!
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
My Magic GR

What The Heck Is Michigan “Zip” Sauce?

I've learned a lot about foods and drinks since I moved to Michigan. I've seen the promised land with authentic U.P. Pasties, Mackinac Fudge, downed Superman Ice Cream, slugged some Faygo and Vernor's (which are now staples in my fridge at home), and fallen in love with the local breweries.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Detroit auto show to hold a variety of outdoor events

The North American International Auto Show in Detroit is back and there will be events held outdoors for the first time. They'll take place along the Detroit River in Hart Plaza.That's where car enthusiasts like Darius Rudis went to share their love for mustangs and indulge in the sights and sounds of a place they haven't been to in years. "I like to be back. It's been three and a half years," Rudis said. "I love the auto show. I'm glad it's back home."On Wednesday, there was what's being called a "stampede",  where more than 1,000 mustangs travelled from Ford...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Birmingham House Tour features six homes and a garden

The Birmingham House Tour is returning after a two-year hiatus. The 33rd annual tour, which is a main fundraising event for the Community House of Birmingham, will be from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday. This tour offers a chance to view six private homes and one garden located throughout the neighborhoods...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
Detroit News

LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats

The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Romulus Trade Center to create 1,500 jobs, offer 2 million square feet in retail space

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A major groundbreaking in Romulus as the city plans a new trade center that will be a massive boost for the area and create over 1,500 jobs. The field in Romulus doesn't look like much. It's not far from I-94 and 275 and Detroit Metro Airport. But the 171 acres are a ‘field of dreams’, of sorts as its transformed into a retail and tech hub.
ROMULUS, MI
CBS Detroit

Free bike rentals offered at any MoGo station on Thursday

(CBS DETROIT) - Tomorrow is free ride day with MoGo!Individuals will be able to get a MoGo bike at any station on Thursday, Sept. 15, and ride for free.Bikes can be returned at any station.MoGo is a nonprofit bike share program in the city of Detroit, offering people with a convenient, and fun, way to get around the city.There are  620 bikes at 75 different stations, providing plenty of opportunities for people to rent a MoGo bike.For more information on MoGo, visit here. 
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy