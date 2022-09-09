Clawson restaurant named in Bon Appetit's "50 Best New Restaurant's" List

(CBS DETROIT) - A sushi restaurant in Clawson was named among the "50 Best New Restaurants" in 2022, according to Bon Appetit.

Bon Appetit, a food magazine, recently released the list, and Sozai in Clawson was on it.

Sozai is a sustainable sushi restaurant that sources many of its ingredients locally.

On the Sozai website it says that Hajime Sato, the chef, and owner of the restaurant, opened his award-winning restaurant Mashiko in Seattle in 1994. When he moved to Michigan in 2019, former employees took over the restaurant for him.

"We are delighted to share ingredients from around the globe, but we have a special appreciation for those we source from local farms and fisheries," according to the Sozai website. "Sozai is proud to serve sustainable sushi with a close eye on traceability, fish populations, fishing methods, and farming practices."

Sozai was the only restaurant in Michigan named on the list.

When people visit the restaurant, they are able to partake in a dinner picked out by the chef or they can choose to order individual dishes from the menu al a carte style.

"You might savor invasive snails fragrant with sake, incredibly tender abalone (that was too small to sell elsewhere), and lightly fried shrimp heads we can only describe as fluffy—each dish was another reason we can't wait to go back and see what owner Hajime Soto has sourced next," said Bon Appetit writers.