Complete 2022-23 UConn men’s basketball schedule released
The UConn men’s basketball team will begin Big East conference play for the 2022-23 season on the road at Butler on Dec. 17 and finish it on the road at Villanova on March 4. Those games bookend the 20-game conference schedule announced by the Big East on Friday.
Game times and TV information as well as sites for UConn home games were also released.
Following the 11 non-conference games that were previously announced, UConn will travel to Butler before hosting Georgetown Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Gampel Pavilion and Villanova at the XL Center Dec. 28, following the holiday week off. On New Years Eve, Dec. 31, UConn will play on the road at Xavier.
The 2023 portion of the schedule begins with three consecutive weeks of weekday away games and weekend home games. The Big East Tournament will be held March 8-11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Combined with UConn’s non-conference schedule, the Huskies will play nine home games at Gampel Pavilion and eight at the XL Center.
UConn finished the 2021-22 season with a 13-6 in-conference record.
The full slate (home games in bold):
Mon, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m.: Stonehill (XL) FS1/Fox Sports app
Fri, Nov. 11, 6 p.m.: Boston University (GP) FS2
Tue, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.: Buffalo (XL) CBS SN
Fri, Nov. 18, 8:30 p.m.: UNC-Wilmington (GP) FS2
Sun, Nov. 20, 5 p.m.: Delaware St. (XL) FS1
Thu, Nov. 24, 8 p.m.: Oregon (at PKI) ESPN2
Fri, Nov. 25, time TBA: Alabama/Mich. St. (at PKI) TBA
Sun, Nov. 27, time TBA: TBA (at PKI) TBA
Thu, Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma St. (GP) FS1
Wed, Dec. 7, time TBA: at Florida ESPN2
Sat, Dec. 10, noon: Long Island (GP) FS1
Sat, Dec. 17, 7 p.m.: *at Butler FS1
Tue, Dec. 20, 6:30 p.m.: *Georgetown (GP) FS1
Wed, Dec. 28, 6:30 p.m.: *Villanova (XL) FS1
Sat, Dec. 31, noon: *at Xavier FOX
Wed, Jan. 4, 8:30 p.m.: *at Providence FS1
Sat, Jan. 7, noon: *Creighton (GP) FOX
Wed, Jan. 11, 7 p.m.: *at Marquette CBS SN
Sun, Jan. 15, noon: *St. John’s (XL) FS1
Wed, Jan. 18, 6:30 p.m.: *at Seton Hall FS1
Sun, Jan. 22, noon: *Butler (XL) FOX
Wed, Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m.: *Xavier (GP) FS1
Tue, Jan. 31, 8 p.m.: *at DePaul FS1
Sat, Feb. 4, noon: *at Georgetown FS1
Tue, Feb. 7, 6:30 p.m.: *Marquette (XL) FS1
Sat, Feb. 11, 2 p.m.: *at Creighton FOX
Sat., Feb. 18, noon: *Seton Hall (GP) FOX
Wed, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m. *Providence (GP) FS1
Sat, Feb. 25, noon: *at St. John’s (MSG) CBS
Wed, March 1, 7 p.m.: *DePaul (XL) CBS SN
Sat, March 4, 7:30 p.m.: *at Villanova FOX
Wed-Sat, March 8-11: TBA Big East Tournament (MSG) TBA
* - BIG EAST Conference game
PKI- Phil Knight Invitational (Portland, Ore.)
GP- Gampel Pavilion (Storrs)
XL- XL Center (Hartford)
MSG- Madison Square Garden (New York City)
Comments / 0