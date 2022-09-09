Complete 2022-23 UConn men’s basketball schedule released

The UConn men’s basketball team will begin Big East conference play for the 2022-23 season on the road at Butler on Dec. 17 and finish it on the road at Villanova on March 4. Those games bookend the 20-game conference schedule announced by the Big East on Friday.

Game times and TV information as well as sites for UConn home games were also released.

Following the 11 non-conference games that were previously announced, UConn will travel to Butler before hosting Georgetown Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Gampel Pavilion and Villanova at the XL Center Dec. 28, following the holiday week off. On New Years Eve, Dec. 31, UConn will play on the road at Xavier.

The 2023 portion of the schedule begins with three consecutive weeks of weekday away games and weekend home games. The Big East Tournament will be held March 8-11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Combined with UConn’s non-conference schedule, the Huskies will play nine home games at Gampel Pavilion and eight at the XL Center.

UConn finished the 2021-22 season with a 13-6 in-conference record.

The full slate (home games in bold):

Mon, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m.: Stonehill (XL) FS1/Fox Sports app

Fri, Nov. 11, 6 p.m.: Boston University (GP) FS2

Tue, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.: Buffalo (XL) CBS SN

Fri, Nov. 18, 8:30 p.m.: UNC-Wilmington (GP) FS2

Sun, Nov. 20, 5 p.m.: Delaware St. (XL) FS1

Thu, Nov. 24, 8 p.m.: Oregon (at PKI) ESPN2

Fri, Nov. 25, time TBA: Alabama/Mich. St. (at PKI) TBA

Sun, Nov. 27, time TBA: TBA (at PKI) TBA

Thu, Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma St. (GP) FS1

Wed, Dec. 7, time TBA: at Florida ESPN2

Sat, Dec. 10, noon: Long Island (GP) FS1

Sat, Dec. 17, 7 p.m.: *at Butler FS1

Tue, Dec. 20, 6:30 p.m.: *Georgetown (GP) FS1

Wed, Dec. 28, 6:30 p.m.: *Villanova (XL) FS1

Sat, Dec. 31, noon: *at Xavier FOX

Wed, Jan. 4, 8:30 p.m.: *at Providence FS1

Sat, Jan. 7, noon: *Creighton (GP) FOX

Wed, Jan. 11, 7 p.m.: *at Marquette CBS SN

Sun, Jan. 15, noon: *St. John’s (XL) FS1

Wed, Jan. 18, 6:30 p.m.: *at Seton Hall FS1

Sun, Jan. 22, noon: *Butler (XL) FOX

Wed, Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m.: *Xavier (GP) FS1

Tue, Jan. 31, 8 p.m.: *at DePaul FS1

Sat, Feb. 4, noon: *at Georgetown FS1

Tue, Feb. 7, 6:30 p.m.: *Marquette (XL) FS1

Sat, Feb. 11, 2 p.m.: *at Creighton FOX

Sat., Feb. 18, noon: *Seton Hall (GP) FOX

Wed, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m. *Providence (GP) FS1

Sat, Feb. 25, noon: *at St. John’s (MSG) CBS

Wed, March 1, 7 p.m.: *DePaul (XL) CBS SN

Sat, March 4, 7:30 p.m.: *at Villanova FOX

Wed-Sat, March 8-11: TBA Big East Tournament (MSG) TBA

* - BIG EAST Conference game

PKI- Phil Knight Invitational (Portland, Ore.)

GP- Gampel Pavilion (Storrs)

XL- XL Center (Hartford)

MSG- Madison Square Garden (New York City)