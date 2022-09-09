ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Northwest Indiana projects approved for READI funding

The Northwest Indiana Forum announced Tuesday that three projects have been approved for a total of $2.1 million in funding from the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative. The organization says the projects are among 34 earmarked for the region’s $50 million share of the $500 million grant program.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

What’s driving growth in Elkhart?

The mayor of Elkhart says his community has changed its way of looking at economic development. While the long-time manufacturing hub is still reliant on the vast recreational vehicle industry, it also understands the need to create opportunities and diverse industries to attract new workers. Mayor Rod Roberson says a key is quality of life.
ELKHART, IN

