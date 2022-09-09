Read full article on original website
Times News
Drought watch remains for region, residents asked to conserve water
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced today after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that, despite recent rainfall, 36 counties remain on drought watch and continued voluntary water conservation is requested in those counties. “Conditions have improved with the recent rain, but we need to see continued...
Times News
Migration Fest is Saturday at Lehigh Gap Nature Center
Lehigh Gap Nature Center will have its 21st Migration Fest on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. The event is a celebration of the Appalachian Mountains ecology along the Kittatinny Ridge. All activities are at the center’s Osprey House visitor and education center. A bird walk for beginners and families...
Times News
Bowmanstown approves traffic study of Fireline Road
Bowmanstown wants a traffic study done for Fireline Road. Borough council last week voted to contact PennDOT about the study with the condition that it would not cost the borough any money. Council’s decision came after a resident last month asked about repairing a hole on Fireline Road, as well...
Part of Schuylkill County under a boil advisory
TAMAQUA, Pa. — A water boil advisory is in effect for part of Schuylkill County. The Tamaqua Area Water Authority announced Wednesday that because of work on a leaking water main, residents should boil their water before drinking it. The advisory is in effect for all customers except those in Rush Township.
Times News
Officials says Carbon getting soaked by water authorities
A Carbon County official says it is time to look at water authorities in lieu of tax rates that he says are too low. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved the distribution of $20,357.59 from the city of Bethlehem to two school districts, the county and three townships as payment on property owned by the Bethlehem Water Authority.
biz570.com
Solar farm plans delayed
POCONO TWP. — The future of the state’s largest proposed solar farm is clouded by an appeal. The nine-page appeal, filed by Citizens for Pennsylvania’s Future and the Brodhead Watershed Association, against Virginia-based Apex Clean Energy’s proposed 635-acre Swiftwater Solar, a 180,000 solar panel farm on the top of Bear Mountain in Monroe County, will temporarily halt a permit by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
pahomepage.com
Proposed bridge detour raises community concern
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —A bridge replacement is causing an uproar in a Luzerne County community. Residents are concerned over the proposed detour and say it will jeopardize the safety of their community. There are a number of concerns, safety being just one of them, another time...
Times News
Carbon dedicates $10M fire training center
Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Sunday marked the next chapter that will allow firefighters, police and other first responders to prepare for emergencies without leaving Carbon County. The rain also didn’t stop various fire companies, law enforcement agencies, elected officials, friends and family from gathering on the Broad...
Times News
Bowmanstown Borough Council
Bowmanstown Borough Council conducted the following business last week:. • Budget workshop meetings will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 20, Oct. 18, and Nov. 15 at the borough hall. The meetings will be open to the public. • Council tabled a change to the parking ordinance for campers on...
‘Major road closure’ set Wednesday-Thursday in Bethlehem Township
Bethlehem Township police warned motorists Tuesday of what they’re calling a “major route/road closure.”. Brodhead Road will be closed west of Nazareth Pike (Route 191) starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday through the end of the day Thursday, police said. The closure is to accommodate maintenance and repairs to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County borough considers ordinance making it legal to ride ATVs, dirt bikes on streets
MINERSVILLE, Pa. - As cities across Pennsylvania work to get illegal ATVs and dirt bikes off the street, one place is about to welcome them in. On Tuesday, Minersville Borough Council in Schuylkill County is voting on an ordinance that would make it legal to ride off-road vehicles on borough streets.
Times News
Weissport couple tells council about rat problem
Weissport residents Larry and Judy Dreher told council members of an increasing problem with rats in the borough, especially behind their house on Bridge Street. “There are rats all over the borough,” Larry Dreher said. “I’ve heard it from different people, actually some people on this board right here. I think it should be addressed.”
WOLF
Boil advisory in Schuylkill County due to water main break
TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A section of Schuylkill County is under a water boil advisory on Wednesday. According to an announcement by the Tamaqua Area Water Authority, residents should boil their water before drinking it while officials are working on a leaking water main. The advisory will be...
Last outdoor dining tent in one Bucks County town could soon be gone
The township has not given a deadline for when the tent needs to come down. Kevin Glasson says he filed paperwork with the zoning board to make the tent permanent.
Times News
Officials say new fee to cover potential increase of recycling next year
Walnutport council increased garbage rates next year to compensate for a possible rise in recycling. On a unanimous measure, borough council on Thursday approved an increase of up to $20 in the garbage bill rates for 2023. Councilwoman Jen Wentz suggested that council look to raise the rates by $10...
pikecountycourier.com
PCLP power outage explained
Pike County Light & Power Company says they are aware of a widespread outage affecting all of Matamoras, Westfall, Milford Township, Milford Borough and Millrift. A dump truck ripped the 34.5 wires down by Perkins/Farm Plus, they said. They now have a crew on-site. The dump truck broke two poles,...
One injured after fire in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning fire sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning in the Electric City. The fire broke out around 5:00 a.m. at an apartment building on the 500 block of Kennedy Street. Fire officials on scene tell Eyewitness News that one man was in the apartment at the […]
Cashing in on ATV riders
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — More off-road traffic could be coming to Minersville. The Borough council is set to vote on a new ATV ordinance that will allow riders to travel into downtown from the nearby Reading Outdoors ATV park. Minersville Police Chief Michael Combs says it's a cost-effective way...
Popular Carbon County doughnut shop wants to open 2nd site in Bethlehem
A doughnut shop with a strong Carbon County following is scoping out sites for a new space in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts is hoping to launch a food truck and a second brick-and-mortar shop in the Bethlehem area by the end of the year. It opened its initial shop nearly two years ago at 76 Broadway in downtown Jim Thorpe. There currently are two other international franchises.
Times News
Lehighton business makes two $2,500 donations
A Lehighton business has donated a portion of funds raised from a golf event to the Lehighton Fire Department. Kim Semmel, owner of Dance with Kim, presented a check for $2,500 to the fire department at Monday’s borough council meeting. Semmel told council that Dance with Kim For A...
