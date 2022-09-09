Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Florida man attempts to set 2 homes on fire in the same neighborhood, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Homeowners in Orlando are demanding further action after a man set fire to their houses while they were still inside. The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday near Terrace Blvd. and Weber St. in Orlando. Surveillance camera captured a man walking up and holding up what appeared to be a lighter, setting flame to the door in multiple spots.
WESH
Barricaded driver found dead inside RV after negotiations shut down Central Florida highway
CLERMONT, Fla. — A major Central Florida road was shut down early Wednesday morning as officials attempted to negotiate with a subject barricaded inside an RV on U.S. Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park. U.S. Highway 27 was closed in both directions. "What we heard was, repeatedly, ‘come...
WESH
Deputies: Blood-covered Florida man walks into Publix after stabbing 2 people
DAVENPORT, Fla. — A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after stabbing two people after a party, according to Polk County deputies. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it all began at a birthday party celebration Monday night at an apartment on Charo Parkway when suspect Derrick Charles Emery, 32, left the party with two other people.
Driver found dead in stolen RV after standoff with Lake County deputies identified
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lake County said they are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a stolen RV following a standoff that shut down U.S. Highway 27 early Wednesday. Deputies said they used stop sticks on the RV during a pursuit around 2 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Teenage boy arrested in Lake County for stealing several vehicles
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A teen accused of stealing several vehicles facing multiple charges, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Mount Dora police responded to a crash scene located near US 441 and SR 46 on Tuesday. At the scene, police were told the driver of the vehicle...
fox35orlando.com
Police looking for man accused of threatening to rape woman at Orlando park
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly threatened to rape a woman at Laureate Park Sunday morning. According to an incident report, a woman was walking her dog around 6 a.m. along Tavistock Lakes Road when the man approached her and began a conversation with her. He asked her how long she lived here, and pointed to the darker side of the lake, in which she became nervous, authorities said.
fox35orlando.com
Person barricaded in stolen RV shuts down Highway 27 in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Negotiations with a person barricaded in a stolen recreational vehicle early Wednesday morning shut down US Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park. Lake County deputies are currently on the scene. Highway 27 was shut down in both directions, but has since reopened. According to the...
click orlando
US-27 reopens in Lake County after standoff ends with man dead
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found dead inside a stolen recreational vehicle after a standoff in Lake County that prompted the closure of U.S. Highway 27, sheriff’s officials said. The standoff with deputies took place Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Fentanyl found outside bathroom at Central Florida high school
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is warning parents after drugs were found at one high school and a possible weapon was pulled during a fight at another high school on Friday. A small packet of fentanyl was found outside a restroom at Atlantic High School in...
fox35orlando.com
Father’s plea to hire more Apopka firefighters gets approved
APOPKA, Fla. - The city of Apopka approved its budget on Wednesday night following months of budget discussions. One of the major points of discussion was to add more funding to hire 18 firefighters, along with a safety & training officer. There was back and forth on if the money...
wogx.com
Recognize them? Women accused of stealing from Best Buy in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. - Do you know these women? Police are asking for the public's help finding the four ladies who they say stole several items from a Best Buy store recently. According to a Facebook post by Ocala police, on Aug. 29, the women "actively worked together" to steal multiple items from Best Buy, totaling over $500.
villages-news.com
Woman who had been drinking arrested after altercation at home in The Villages
A 79-year-old woman who was reportedly so intoxicated she fell to the floor was arrested after an altercation in the Village of Tall Trees. Mary Patricia Jaursch was arrested late Sunday night on a charge of battery. A man told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies that Jaursch had been drinking and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Winter Park High School student arrested for bringing gun to school, police say
WINTER PARK, Fla. - A 15-year-old Winter Park student was arrested Wednesday after someone reported that a student had a gun on the school's campus, police said. The Winter Park Police Department said they received the tip Wednesday morning with several police officers responding to the school following the report.
Volusia County deputies on the lookout for armed robbery suspect who pistol-whipped clerk
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint over the weekend. The robbery happened just after 4 a.m. on Saturday at the Circle K on Dirksen Road in Debary. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man popped for DUI at Clermont boat ramp
A 40-year-old Leesburg man was arrested and charged with DUI shortly after ending an afternoon of jet skiing on Lake Minneola. At around 5 p.m. Sunday, a Clermont police officer on boat patrol responded to Lily’s on the Lake after a report of a group of juveniles bullying another juvenile. A witness at the restaurant told the officer that an obese younger male was being bullied by another kid, according to the police report.
villages-news.com
Officials on lookout for reported fence jumpers at Tamarind Grove pool
Community Development District 8 supervisors are closely monitoring reports of fence jumpers trespassing at the Village of Tamarind Grove swimming pool. Last month, CDD 8 supervisors discussed concerns raised by Villagers about residents of a nearby apartment complex making unsanctioned visits to the pool, which is on the backside of the Trailwinds Village development on County Road 466A in Wildwood.
click orlando
Couple struck in Lake County hit-and-run crash; 1 dead, 1 sent to hospital
LADY LAKE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle that hit two people in the Lady Lake area Sunday night and drove off. One person is dead, the other is in the hospital. [TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High School was a ‘cruel prank’ by...
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, Florida
stock photo. Not of Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaTandem X Visuals on unsplash.com. If living in Florida has taught me one thing that I repeat quite often, actually, it's that it's so much more than what it seems. Miles and miles of territory that we have no idea about, no matter how much we modernize the land with shops, apartment complexes, tourist attractions, theme parks. I think it's why Florida is so (potentially) haunted: People don't know the stories of the land and the respect that needs to be given.
villages-news.com
Nighttime bicyclist arrested after found with syringes and methamphetamine
A nighttime bicyclist was arrested after she was found to be in possession of syringes and methamphetamine. Brittany Nicole Adams, 24, of Lady Lake, was riding with a male companion Sunday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer noticed that the bicycles did not have the proper lighting, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
fox35orlando.com
Man visiting from Tampa drowns at Ormond Beach, officials say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A 69-year-old man reportedly drowned at Ormond Beach Wednesday, according to the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Officials said the victim and his wife were visiting the area from Tampa and were staying at a local hotel when the incident happened. The man told his...
Comments / 9