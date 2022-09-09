Read full article on original website
shoredailynews.com
Mr. William Parks “Bill” Hickman
Funeral services, with Masonic Rites, for Mr. William Parks “Bill” Hickman of Temperanceville will be conducted from the graveside at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery on Saturday morning at 11, with Mr. George Fulk officiating. Contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to the Lloyd J. Kellam III Heart...
Mildred Mitchell Brown of Parksley
Mrs. Mildred Mitchell Brown, 95, beloved wife of the late Norman Anstine Brown, Jr. and a resident of Parksley, VA, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley. Born November 3, 1926 in Gargatha, VA, she was the daughter of the late Annie Colonna...
Mr. Edward A. Wise
Funeral services for Mr. Edward A. Wise, also known as “ED” or “Tony” of Pocomoke, MD, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Interment will be in the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery, Wardtown, MD. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
Colonel Eric Lee Redifer
Colonel Eric Lee Redifer, US Air Force, Retired, of Atlantic, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday with his wife and children by his side. A service to celebrate and honor his life will be held on Veteran’s Day, Friday, November 11th, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Interment will be held in the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Northampton DAR asks local churches to ring church bells on Saturday to commemorate signing of the Constitution
The Northampton County Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is asking all churches on the Eastern Shore to ring church bells on Saturday, September 17th at 4:00 pm to celebrate the signing of the United States Constitution. The Constitution, which changed the nature of...
Ruth Charnock
Funeral services for Ruth Charnock of Virginia Beach, formerly of the Eastern Shore will be held Tuesday at 2:00 PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Kellam officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Haven Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the. funeral home....
Northampton County hires Mediko for Jail healthcare services
Northampton County hired Mediko, a Richmond firm that provides healthcare services to correctional facilities, at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Board of Supervisors. The issue has been discussed for two months, as inability to hire needed staff has plagued the Eastern Shore Regional Jail since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ESPL Accomac branch to close Mondays to prepare move to new facility
(ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) September 13, 2022 – Eastern Shore Public Library’s (ESPL) staff and trustees are preparing for the transition to the new regional library in Parksley, Virginia. In order to minimize the total contiguous closing days during the move, library staff have chosen to close once a week for moving preparation spread out over the coming weeks. The goal is to minimize the impact on public services. Starting Monday, September 19, the central library in Accomac will be closed on Mondays. All other locations in Chincoteague, Nassawadox, and Cape Charles will be open regular hours.
Indictment includes assault and battery of Cape Charles police officers
A man accused of the malicious wounding and assault and battery of Cape Charles Police officers in May was indicted Monday in Northampton Circuit Court for the alleged crimes. Thirty-four-year-old Frank Andrew Hughlett, of Nellie Stevens Court, was also suspected of assaulting his father during a domestic dispute on May 23, which was the reason officers were called to the scene.
SWAP SHOP WEDNESDAY
1. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287. 2. LF A three bedroom home in Accomack County 757-894-9591. 3. Hello I am still looking for any fishing boats or fishing men catching swelling toads or spots. If so I would like to buy some. Near cape charles. 757-350-0507 thank you.
Master Gardeners: Planting With Purpose Symposium coming up
This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded (virtually no) rain last week. Now that Summer is winding down and Fall is right around...
Johnson sentenced in shooting of an Exmore woman
One of the four young men charged in connection with the shooting of an Exmore woman earlier this year in Northampton County was given a prison term Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for possessing ammunition in 2020 after having been convicted of a felony. Twenty-four-year-old Malik Javon Johnson, with addresses...
Drinking and driving can still lead to felony charges
Several residents were accused of felony DUI in indictments handed down by a Northampton Grand Jury Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Garrett E. Waters, of Bayside Road in Exmore, was indicted on a third offense of DUI within 10 years and failure to maintain clearly marked lanes in connection with Feb. 24 offenses.
Family Team Wins 2022 Co-Ed Softball League Tournament
The team of Family won the 2022 Co-Ed Softball League Tournament for Accomack County Parks & Recreation Department. In the double elimination format, the Family team had to defeat perennial and regular season champion, Davis Heating & Cooling, and then the young and coming team of 757 in the finals. 757 got to the finals by defeating Neon and then Davis Heating & Cooling.
Exmore announces Fall Festival plans
Artists, artisans, crafters, makers, bakers, sewers, growers—and watermen too! You are invited to Show & Sell at the inaugural Exmore Fall Festival, taking place in the streets of downtown Exmore on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 9 am to 4 pm, followed by a FREE concert. Exhibition space for...
