Apple Insider
The top 50 features in iOS 16 that will make your iPhone better
Apple's annual update to its operating system brings new features and much-needed changes. Here are the stand-out features iniOS 16.
Apple Insider
Apple's homepage is experiencing partial outages
Apple's website is currently experiencing issues and partial outages, causing the site to load incorrectly for many users. On...
Apple Insider
First iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown reveals internal redesigns
A first teardown of the new iPhone 14 Pro Max shows a redesigned Face ID sensor, plus larger camera system, and a new heat sink. The first deliveries of the iPhone 14 range are not due until Friday, September 16, but one YouTuber has already received an iPhone 14 Pro Max -- and taken it apart.
Apple Insider
iOS 16 adoption slightly ahead of iOS 15 after 24 hours
Early adoption rates foriOS 16 have been revealed in a new report, with the new update slightly ahead of iOS 15 after 24 hours.
Apple Insider
Mophie announces new Apple-exclusive charging solutions
Mophie's newest charging lineup aims to keep your new Apple gear topped up all day long. Mophie's new Powerstation...
Apple Insider
Compared: iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro
Apple made considerable upgrades to theiPhone 14 Pro while making fewer than usual to the iPhone 14. Here's how the two similar-sized flagship iPhone models differ.
Apple Insider
How Apple Watch low power mode works, and what it turns off
Low Power Mode is inwatchOS 9, extending the battery life of the Apple Watch by reducing overall power usage. Here's how to activate it, and what it turns off.
Apple Insider
Five years ago, the iPhone X set the table for what's come since
In September 2017, Tim Cook said theiPhone X would "set the path for technology for the next decade." Halfway through that decade, it looks like Cook was right.
Apple Insider
Phil Schiller puts App Store users before developers & profits
Apple's Phil Schiller stepped down as senior vice president of Worldwide Marketingin 2020, to take on the much broader role of Apple Fellow. One aspect of his work that he retained, though, was control over the App Store.
Apple Insider
App Store to gain new ad slots in time for holiday season
Apple has begun contacting developers to encourage them to purchase ad space in the App Store, because of an imminent expansion of slots. Apple will soon expand its ad placements in the App Store after the company began testing the placements in July. Developers were encouraged to purchase ads that...
Apple Insider
Google also has iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets - here's what they look like
As Apple rolls out iOS 16, Google has revealed widgets for Search, Maps, and more -- although some of them won't arrive for weeks. "In the coming weeks," Google will release a series of widgets to be added to the new Lock Screen in iOS 16. While it's given no more precise detail of when they will be available, it has given a sneak peek at half a dozen of them.
Apple Insider
Safari 16.0 for iOS 16 gains AVIF image format support
Safari 16.0 has been released for Apple's ecosystem, with the latest version of the browser for iOS 16 now able to open AVIF images ahead of similar support in macOS Ventura and iPadOS. Announced following Monday's release of iOS 16 to the public, the development team behind WebKit detailed some...
Apple Insider
Apple unveils fourth South Korea Apple Store
Apple Jamsil will open in South Korea's Songpa-gu District on September 24, 2022, and will be in the Lotte World Mall.
Apple Insider
Apple's A17, M3 processors will be first to use new TSMC 3nm technology
A new report says Apple will be the first company in the world to employ TSMC's updated 3-nanometer process, and aims to use it in the iPhone 15 Pro and M3 Macs.
Apple Insider
How to fix app widgets not appearing on iOS 16 Lock Screen
If a third-party app's Lock Screen widgets don't appear available to install, here's the workaround to getiOS 16 to recognize them.
Apple Insider
Battery percentage won't show on all iPhones running iOS 16
Although Apple brought back the option for a battery percentage icon iniOS 16, it has now confirmed that several iPhones will not be able to display it.
Apple Insider
Apple releases watchOS 9 update for Apple Watch
Announced at WWDC 2022, watchOS 9 is now available to the general public. Users can update to watchOS 9 by accessing the iOS Watch app and navigating to General, then Software Update.
Apple Insider
Apple's Dr. Sumbul Desai to speak at Web Summit 2022
Apple's vice president of health, Dr. Sumbul Desai, is heading to Lisbon, Portugal to speak at Web Summit 2022.
Apple Insider
iOS 15.7, macOS 12.6 now available for older devices
Amidst all the buzz around iOS 16 being released on Monday, Apple also released key operating system updates for its 2021 versions. These updates serve a dual purpose -- provide patches to devices that can't update to the new operating systems and give users a needed update without requiring them to move to a new OS.
Apple Insider
iOS 16 Review - Refinement, with more personalization options
Less an overhaul and more refining what's already in place,iOS 16 is all about personalization on top of a retained solid foundation.
