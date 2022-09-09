As Apple rolls out iOS 16, Google has revealed widgets for Search, Maps, and more -- although some of them won't arrive for weeks. "In the coming weeks," Google will release a series of widgets to be added to the new Lock Screen in iOS 16. While it's given no more precise detail of when they will be available, it has given a sneak peek at half a dozen of them.

