Herkimer Police looking for missing teen

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The Herkimer Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing teen from the Village of Herkimer.

Police say Trevor Schoonmaker was last seen in the Village of Herkimer. He has not had contact with his family and is believed to have run away.

If you have any information about Trevor’s whereabouts, please contact the Herkimer Police Department at 315-866-4330.

Trevor Schoonmaker

