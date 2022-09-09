Read full article on original website
WUSA
1 shot behind Oxon Hill High School
OXON HILL, Md. — One person has been shot behind Oxon Hill High School in Prince George's County, according to the Maryland National Park Police. Police went to the scene around 3:50 p.m. to find the victim. They experienced non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital. Police...
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video attached to the article is from a series of postal workers being robbed by gunpoint in D.C. and Maryland within a 24-hour span. A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail in Southeast D.C. on Monday evening, DC Police said. The...
WTOP
Vehicle sought in Northwest DC shooting that injured 2
D.C. police are looking for a vehicle linked to a shooting Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 3600 block of New Hampshire Avenue Northwest in the Petworth area. A red Kia Soul was seen fleeing the scene. Police said two men were shot near the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro Station. Police...
Two men hurt in shooting near Petworth Metro station in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for a red Kia Soul in connection to a double shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Northwest. The Metropolitan Police Department said it received a call about the shooting in the 3600 block of New Hampshire Ave. NW shortly before 3:50 p.m. The location is […]
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said someone pointed a gun at a mail carrier’s neck and ribs and robbed him Monday. The incident report on file with MPD said it happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of K St. SE. The postal worker was delivering mail in an […]
WJLA
2 men shot outside Petworth Metro station in Northwest DC, police looking for red Kia
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Two men were shot outside the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Station in Northwest D.C. Wednesday, D.C. police said. MPD on scene, located in the 3700 block of Georgia Ave NW, where they found the two men shot, but conscious and breathing. A Red Kia Soul was last...
fox5dc.com
Parents of man who fired shots, climbed wires in Petworth speak out
WASHINGTON - DeAndre Bigesby’s family has worked to find him help for a long time. "I prayed to God that he gets some help, and that’s where I’m at," his mother Annette Bigsby told FOX 5. Annette says her 39-year-old son is funny, and smart, and loves...
WJLA
Hyattsville parent films students at child's school, threatens SRO with nunchucks: police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — A parent is in custody after he showed up at his child's school, filmed students, then swung nunchucks at police when confronted, officers said. A little after noon on Wednesday, a staff member at Northwestern High School notified police of a man on the property of the school who appeared to be recording students on a phone near the football field. A Hyattsville police officer assigned to the school as an SRO, along with school security, approached the man.
Car runs into barrier at US Naval Observatory where DC home of vice president is located
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police had part of Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest shut down Wednesday after someone ran into a security barrier at the U.S. Naval Observatory. Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service Anthony Guglielmi tweeted about the incident at 12:23 p.m. In the tweet, he said that road closures were […]
foxbaltimore.com
County youth curfew in effect in Prince Georges County
WBFF — Prince George's county executive Angela Alsobrooks calling out parents saying they need to start parenting or face fines. Political commentator Armstong Williams joined us to talk about Prince George's County most violent month involving youth in the county's history.
Police identify man in deadly shooting in Prince George's Co.
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting in Prince George's County Tuesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Iverson Street in Temple Hills just around 8:40 p.m. When officers...
Stabbing at Maryland festival celebrating Honduran independence
Police said three people were hurt in a stabbing that took place Sunday night.
13 WHAM
Lockdown lifted at high school in Maryland after no gun found, police say
BETHESDA, Md. (WJLA) — A high school in Maryland was temporarily on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student reported a possible gun on campus, authorities said. According to the Montgomery County Police Department and school officials, Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School entered a lockdown at 10 a.m. EDT. But after...
NBC Washington
Lawsuit Alleges DC Apartment Building Changed Locks on Shooting Victim
A Howard University graduate claims he was forced out of his luxury apartment building on 14th Street after becoming the victim of a violent crime there, and now a D.C. judge has ruled portions of the man's lawsuit that allege racial discrimination and other offenses by the building’s management can go forward.
DC Woman Arrested After Being Found Armed With Blood-Soaked Knife
A Washington D.C. woman has been arrested after police found her armed with a knife covered in blood, authorities say. Trayanna Huntley, 30, was taken into custody following reports of a stabbing after a stabbing victim checked herself into the hospital around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to Anne Arundel County police.
fox5dc.com
No juvenile fines, arrests after first weekend of Prince George's Co. youth curfew
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County police said not one juvenile violated the youth curfew this weekend after Executive Angela Alsobrooks initiated it earlier in the week in an effort to curb the rampant gun violence. In a statement, the department said: "PGPD officers had no curfew interactions...
WUSA
Prince George's Co. Police find man shot in car
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in a car in Prince George's County Tuesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers responding to reports of a shooting near Lanham-Severn Road and Cipriano Road around 10 p.m. When...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Man charged with trying to rape woman in bathroom of Langston Blvd business
A former county employee arrested and convicted for assaulting a police officer after being fired is back behind bars. Vincent Moody, a 57-year-old Arlington resident, is now accused of trying to rape a woman in the restroom of a business on the 4800 block of Langston Blvd. The name of the business was not given, but that block includes a McDonald’s, a body piercing business, a tattoo parlor, and an Indian grocery store.
Sisters Reported Missing For Two Years Could Be In Maryland, DC Area: Reports
More than two years after a pair of sisters went missing with their mother, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is advising that they may be in the Maryland-Washington, DC area. Hanna Lee and Skye Rex, now 9 and 7 years old, were reported missing in March...
NBC Washington
‘Didn't Mean to Kill Him': Trial Begins in Killing of DoorDash Driver at Virginia Denny's
Jurors in Prince William County, Virginia, watched a video Monday of the more than four hour-long police interview of a man accused of shooting and killing a father of two who was working as a food delivery driver the night after Christmas in 2019. Yusuf Ozgur, 56, walked into a...
