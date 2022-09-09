ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

WUSA

1 shot behind Oxon Hill High School

OXON HILL, Md. — One person has been shot behind Oxon Hill High School in Prince George's County, according to the Maryland National Park Police. Police went to the scene around 3:50 p.m. to find the victim. They experienced non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital. Police...
OXON HILL, MD
WTOP

Vehicle sought in Northwest DC shooting that injured 2

D.C. police are looking for a vehicle linked to a shooting Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 3600 block of New Hampshire Avenue Northwest in the Petworth area. A red Kia Soul was seen fleeing the scene. Police said two men were shot near the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro Station. Police...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said someone pointed a gun at a mail carrier’s neck and ribs and robbed him Monday. The incident report on file with MPD said it happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of K St. SE. The postal worker was delivering mail in an […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Hyattsville parent films students at child's school, threatens SRO with nunchucks: police

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — A parent is in custody after he showed up at his child's school, filmed students, then swung nunchucks at police when confronted, officers said. A little after noon on Wednesday, a staff member at Northwestern High School notified police of a man on the property of the school who appeared to be recording students on a phone near the football field. A Hyattsville police officer assigned to the school as an SRO, along with school security, approached the man.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Police identify man in deadly shooting in Prince George's Co.

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting in Prince George's County Tuesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Iverson Street in Temple Hills just around 8:40 p.m. When officers...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
13 WHAM

Lockdown lifted at high school in Maryland after no gun found, police say

BETHESDA, Md. (WJLA) — A high school in Maryland was temporarily on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student reported a possible gun on campus, authorities said. According to the Montgomery County Police Department and school officials, Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School entered a lockdown at 10 a.m. EDT. But after...
BETHESDA, MD
NBC Washington

Lawsuit Alleges DC Apartment Building Changed Locks on Shooting Victim

A Howard University graduate claims he was forced out of his luxury apartment building on 14th Street after becoming the victim of a violent crime there, and now a D.C. judge has ruled portions of the man's lawsuit that allege racial discrimination and other offenses by the building’s management can go forward.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Prince George's Co. Police find man shot in car

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in a car in Prince George's County Tuesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers responding to reports of a shooting near Lanham-Severn Road and Cipriano Road around 10 p.m. When...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Man charged with trying to rape woman in bathroom of Langston Blvd business

A former county employee arrested and convicted for assaulting a police officer after being fired is back behind bars. Vincent Moody, a 57-year-old Arlington resident, is now accused of trying to rape a woman in the restroom of a business on the 4800 block of Langston Blvd. The name of the business was not given, but that block includes a McDonald’s, a body piercing business, a tattoo parlor, and an Indian grocery store.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

