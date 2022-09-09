HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — A parent is in custody after he showed up at his child's school, filmed students, then swung nunchucks at police when confronted, officers said. A little after noon on Wednesday, a staff member at Northwestern High School notified police of a man on the property of the school who appeared to be recording students on a phone near the football field. A Hyattsville police officer assigned to the school as an SRO, along with school security, approached the man.

