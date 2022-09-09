Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
New principal hired at Columbus High School
Students and parents of Columbus High School will soon be seeing a familiar face around the halls as Dexter Peterson takes over as principal. For the last three years, Peterson served as an assistant principal at Columbus Middle School, and he told The Dispatch he is excited to begin his new role as CHS principal.
Commercial Dispatch
Judge splits Sheriff’s Ranch between county, Palmer Home
A chancery judge’s order issued Monday effectively divides property at the Mississippi Sheriff’s Boys and Girls Ranch between Lowndes County and Palmer Home for Children. The order settles a legal dispute between the two parties that arose last year when the county claimed the foster care nonprofit’s lease on the property was void.
Commercial Dispatch
Contact Helpline fundraiser set for Saturday
A few years ago, Evie Vidrine and a friend of hers both dealt with people close to them committing suicide. That spurred them to look for ways to help prevent it, and they learned Contact Helpline — an area crisis intervention service — did not have a dedicated fundraising event. So they started Tapas and Taps in 2019.
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: Fundraiser is opportunity to aid crisis hotline
High blood pressure has long been described as “The Silent Killer.” Yet there is another deadly threat to public health in which silence can be a key factor. Each day in America, 123 people take their own lives. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., the second leading cause of death for people ages 25-34 and the third leading cause of death for those ages 15-24.
Commercial Dispatch
Kathy Williamson
WEST POINT — Kathy Williamson, 68, died Sept. 12, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Calvert Funeral Home, with James Towery officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Mary McClendon
BEAVERTON, Ala. — Mary Weeks McClendon, 89, died Sept. 10, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Beaverton United Methodist Church, with Frankie Jones and David Sullivan officiating. Burial will follow in Beaverton Cemetery. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Otts Funeral Home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Education Brief: Local students receive ICC scholarships
The Itawamba Community College Foundation announced their scholarship recipients for the 2022-23 school year, and three students from the Golden Triangle have been named. Lucas Williams from Caledonia is the recipient of the JT Crabb Memorial Annual Scholarship. Kinnedy Johnson from Columbus and Andrea Brown from West Point are two of the recipients of the Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship.
Commercial Dispatch
Billie Clifton
SULLIGENT, Ala. — Billie Joyce Clifton, 77, died Sept. 10, 2022, at Generations of Vernon in Vernon, Alabama. Funeral services are at 4 p.m. today, at Otts Funeral Home, with Jason Clifton officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Springs Cemetery. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Former Mississippi State sorority treasurer pleads guilty to embezzlement
OXFORD — An Oxford woman accused of stealing nearly $3 million from a Starkville sorority has pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud. Betty Jane Cadle, 75, served as the treasurer for the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University. When she is sentenced next week in U.S. District Court by Senior Judge Glen Davidson, she could face up to 20 years in a federal prison, a $250,000 fine and restitution.
Commercial Dispatch
Oktibbeha approves budget with no tax increase
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — Taxes are staying level in Oktibbeha County. The Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 to approve a Fiscal Year 2023 budget with no change in ad valorem taxation during a Monday night special meeting. Board president Bricklee Miller was not present as she is dealing with a medical issue with a family member.
Commercial Dispatch
Debra Heart
COLUMBUS — Debra Ruth Heart, 62, died Sept. 12, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Wants new candidates after council votes itself a raise
Roses to those on the city council who refused the raise that the majority of the council gave themselves. Thanks for setting an excellent stewardship example. Excellent example of leadership as well by our Mayor who refused the raise. Thorns to those who voted to give themselves a raise. Do...
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog stats breakdown: Mississippi State wide receiver Caleb Ducking making catches count
Of Caleb Ducking’s 10 catches so far this season, three have been touchdowns. The Mississippi State wide receiver — a towering target at 6-foot-5 — has made use of his frame so far. Ducking reached out for a touchdown catch from Will Rogers against Memphis before scoring twice from inside the 10-yard line Saturday at Arizona.
Commercial Dispatch
Marc Fleming
CALEDONIA — Marc Stewart Fleming, 66, died Sept. 12, 2022, at his residence. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at New Salem Baptist Church, with the Rev. Mel Howton officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Reflections of a teacher
This thank-you goes to Caledonia High School students—years 1980-84, some of the best ones in my career, and not because of courses I taught. In 1980-84 CHS was small, not the 620 or so students there now, and we’re not the same people we were then. And since those days, some of you have told me things you experienced that I was barely aware of at the time—you were teenagers; teenagers try not to show vulnerability.
Commercial Dispatch
Jean Slater
STARKVILLE — Jean Anita Slater died Sept. 9, 2022, at Oktibbeha County Hospital. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Welch Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jim Genesse officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Education: SHS names 2022 homecoming court
Students at Starkville High School celebrated their homecoming all last week, and ended the week before the game with the naming of the homecoming court including naming the king and queen. Indya Sparks was named the SHS homecoming queen, and Chris Hayes was named the SHS homecoming king on Friday at the Greensboro Center.
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: Before a massive October, LSU game could be sneak peek for Mississippi State football in SEC
STARKVILLE — It’s a little early in the season to be throwing around phrases like “must win,” so I’ll refrain from that as it relates to Mississippi State’s Saturday visit to Baton Rouge. Mathematically, major goals remain on the table even if the Bulldogs...
Commercial Dispatch
Time, TV channel released for Mississippi State football game against Bowling Green
Mississippi State’s string of late games will end soon. The Bulldogs (2-0) will kick off against Bowling Green (0-2) at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 from Davis Wade Stadium, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network. MSU first takes on LSU at 5...
Commercial Dispatch
Tuesday Replay: Mississippi State intercepts Arizona’s Jayden de Laura three times in victory
Nathaniel Watson and the rest of the Mississippi State defense knew what to do. All week, they’d seen a vulnerability in Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura on game tape. MSU coach Mike Leach “harped on it” all week, Watson said, trying to make sure the Bulldogs were well prepared.
