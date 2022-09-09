This thank-you goes to Caledonia High School students—years 1980-84, some of the best ones in my career, and not because of courses I taught. In 1980-84 CHS was small, not the 620 or so students there now, and we’re not the same people we were then. And since those days, some of you have told me things you experienced that I was barely aware of at the time—you were teenagers; teenagers try not to show vulnerability.

CALEDONIA, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO