I Didn’t Realize How Much I Missed Local Football
If you listen to this segment with any regularity then you are likely aware that I love summer…I mean I really love summer. In a normal year I would get to the beach every Saturday & Sunday and save most of my vacation days so I could spend a week or two there. However due to my back and foot issues I only made it 7 times to the North Avenue beach in Seaside Park.
Final Round: Vote Now Best Ocean County High School Mascot 2022
We had thousands of votes come in during Round 1 of Mascot Mayhem 2022 and now we are down to the Final Round and the Top 10 schools that made it into our finals for best Ocean County High School Mascot. It's truly Mascot Mayhem with Shawn & Sue!. Now...
Perfect for Fall The Best Pumpkin Pie at the Jersey Shore
Just in time for fall, the flavors of pumpkin are here once again. Like lemonade in the summertime, pumpkin has become the taste of fall. Of course, pumpkin spice has a huge following all by itself, but this article looks to shine a light on the best pumpkin pie here at the Jersey Shore.
Ramp from Route 29 to Route 1 to close for night work in Trenton, NJ
A key exit ramp will be closed for three nights starting Tuesday night. The ramp from Route 29 south to Route 1 south is scheduled to close Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday starting at 8 p.m. and lasting until 4 a.m. for the installation of new light poles on the parapet wall, according to the NJ Department of Transportation.
NJ Jackals will play ball in Paterson at historic Hinchliffe Stadium
PATERSON — The city has officially become the new home for a minor league baseball team as the New Jersey Jackals will play their 2023 season at historic Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, as announced on Wednesday. The team's owner and operator, Al Durso, a Paterson native, joined Paterson Mayor...
Fantastic Community Event To Benefit Local Police In Toms River, NJ
Even if summer is winding down at the Jersey Shore, there is no shortage of things for you to do as we head towards the fall season. Between Oktoberfests, haunted houses, 5k's, BBQ festivals, and concerts it's going to be a busy fall. Get ready to mark your calendar for...
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam coming to New Jersey as guest at 420 Expo
There are three words that can fill an entire arena: Rob! Van! Dam!. How much fun was it to watch this WWE Hall of Famer and ECW Legend over the years?!. He knew how to put on a great show and performance and always keep it interesting inside the ring.
Here is a fantastic way to close out summer with concerts, food, and more in Ocean Gate, NJ
On a scale of 10, did you have an 11 worth of fun last year at the first annual 'Farewell to Summer' in Ocean Gate?. Rich Bazzanella, the owner of Hot Rod Inkin in Ocean Gate who organized last summer's event, tells Townsquare Media that A Farewell To Summer II will take place on September 24 and it will be jam-packed with events, concerts, and more.
Amazing Concert With A Good Cause Coming To Seaside Heights, NJ
I can't remember the last time I was at a concert. Granted, living near the Jersey Shore there is always a ton of fun cover bands to see. Just the other night I heard some awesome tunes coming from the Belmar-based group Los Gringos and they were great. I've recently...
The 44th Annual Festival Of The Sea Is Calling In Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey
The Jersey Shore is so much more than a vision or a day of body surfing. It may very well feed our souls but it literally feeds us too. Get ready for a seafood feast like no other because it is time for the 44th Festival Of The Sea in beautiful Point Pleasant Beach.
Auntie Anne’s Pretzels Puts an Interesting Twist on Beer in New Jersey
Reading this will make you thirsty...and hungry. How many times have you done this? You're shopping at the Ocean County Mall when you have a craving for a buttery, salty, Auntie Anne's pretzel. It's the ultimate feeling of nostalgia for me, and many people. Auntie Anne's was actually founded not...
The Most Epic Chicken Sandwich In New Jersey, NYC and Philly Revealed
Sometimes you just need a hot, crispy, juicy, spicy chicken sandwich but when you're already in the mood for one, that is not the time to start researching the best bite. If you are hangry for a chicken sandwich, I got your back. These are the best chicken sandwich spots in New Jersey, New York and Philly. You’re welcome.
Unlicensed driver with warrant nearly kills pedestrian in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — A pedestrian who was struck by an unlicensed driver who was wanted by the law is fighting for her life. Jessica Descafano, 33, of the Forked River section of Lacey, was struck by Roseann Macchiarelli, 52, of Seaside Heights at 2:20 p.m. Monday as Descafano crossed Hooper Avenue, according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.
Get Ready For A Delicious New Lobster Roll Restaurant In New Jersey
Seafood is a must-have when you live near the Jersey Shore, there are just so many options!. Stuffed flounder, crab legs, lobster, shrimp, fried shrimp, striper, tuna steaks, Mahi Mahi, calamari, the list could go on and on. Personally, I only get seafood when I'm out for dinner because my...
Can you Believe It? The TV Show Jersey Shore is Celebrating 13 Years
It's been 13 years since our pleasant little shore town became a national topic of conversation. Love it or hate it, Jersey Shore has become a big part of pop culture. Who could have ever imagined that a group of people partying in Seaside Heights would get so much attention?
Join 5K Run In Sea Girt, NJ To Support The Fight Against Cancer
This killer disease can bite the big one as far as I am concerned. But there is a way to fight back: to show up for an annual fundraiser hosted by the nonprofit organization known as Just Us Girls ! (More on this event in a second...) According to their...
Stages, Bathrooms, Wristbands: Key Things to Know Ahead of ‘Sea Hear Now’ Festival in Asbury Park, NJ
With this year's 'Sea.Here.Now' music festival in Asbury Park just days away, here are some important things to know before you get there. Want to know where the main and side stages are? How about where to locate a restroom or water station? We're breaking down festival details below. There...
Kelsey Grammer served me beer at a Brick, NJ bar and it was epic!
BRICK — If you remember the iconic TV sitcom, “Cheers,” whenever the character Norm played by George Wendt walked into the bar, everyone shouted, “NORM!!” and of course one of the most famous lines from the opening theme song was, “where everybody knows your name.”
Bridgewater-Raritan, NJ graduate dies in New York car crash
An Ithaca College sophomore from Bridgewater was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning in New York. Shea Colbert, 20, a member of the Bridgewater-Raritan High School Class of 2021, was killed when his car went off Coddington Road in Ithaca around 8 a.m. and into a wooded area hitting several trees, according to New York State Police. Colbert was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
This Is How To Attend The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade In Style
It's a huge bucket list item to attend the world-famous Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. If you're thinking this is your year to make it happen, I've got some ideas to make it cozy, comfy, and actually possible. Al Roker is a personal hero of mine! I'm simply dying to see...
