The Eli Jackson Foundation hosted “Be Bold, Go Gold” in Thorsby’s Richard Wood Park on Sept. 10. The event raised awareness of childhood cancer, recognized survivors and those who had passed away with a butterfly release while raising funds for the foundation to establish an annual scholarship and to donate to Children’s of Alabama. The Clanton Lions Club also donated to the foundation at the event. In total, the event raised more than $20,000.

THORSBY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO