Coosa County, AL

Clanton Advertiser

Jackson’s hot start leading Maplesville in 2022

Jakavion Jackson is this week’s athlete of the week for his performance against Notasulga High School on Sept. 9. Jackson ran for 263 yards on 11 carries, that is a 23.9 yards per carry average. He was able to break the pylon four times in the game to help Maplesville High School to a 54-6 win.
MAPLESVILLE, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Villeda bringing the energy to Jemison

Senior running back Efrain Villeda has one thing in mind going into his senior football season for Jemison High School. “I want to be dominant, and I want everyone else to be dominant with me,” Villeda said. The vocal leader of the Panthers, energy for the team and being...
JEMISON, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Homecoming games upcoming for some county schools

The following are the football schedules for each Chilton County area team for the week of Sept. 15-21. Sept. 16: @ Calera at 7 p.m. Sept. 16: vs. Central of Coosa County at 7 p.m. (Homecoming) Isabella High School. Sept. 16: vs. Fayetteville at 7 p.m. Maplesville High School. Sept....
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Hints At Why Alabama Star Didn't Play Saturday

One of the biggest surprises from Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas was the fact that cornerback Eli Ricks didn't get a chance to showcase his skillset. Ricks, a former All-SEC performer, transferred to Alabama after spending two years at LSU. In two seasons at LSU, he had 31 total tackles, six pass deflections and five interceptions.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

County volleyball winding down for the season

The following are the volleyball schedules for each Chilton County area team for the week of Sept. 15-21. Sept. 15: @ Calera at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19: @ West Blocton at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20: @ Benjamin Russell at 5:30 p.m. Jemison High School. Sept. 15: @ Sylacauga at 5:30...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Church of the Highlands opens Woodlawn branch campus

The Church of the Highlands, Alabama’s largest church with more than 20 branch campuses throughout the state, will open its newest campus in Woodlawn on Sunday, founding Pastor Chris Hodges announced this week. “Next Sunday, Sept. 11, after 10 years of being portable, at Woodlawn High School and the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Haley Barnett to marry Adam Johnston

Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Barnett of Thorsby announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Haley, to Adam Johnston, son of Mr. and Mrs. Darrell Johnston of Eclectic. Haley and Adam met while attending the University of South Alabama’s Physical Therapy Program in Mobile. They graduated there in 2020....
THORSBY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Fun for a cause

The Eli Jackson Foundation hosted “Be Bold, Go Gold” in Thorsby’s Richard Wood Park on Sept. 10. The event raised awareness of childhood cancer, recognized survivors and those who had passed away with a butterfly release while raising funds for the foundation to establish an annual scholarship and to donate to Children’s of Alabama. The Clanton Lions Club also donated to the foundation at the event. In total, the event raised more than $20,000.
THORSBY, AL
CBS 42

Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Police: Fight led to shooting at Alabama plant

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is being treated at UAB Hospital after being shot at an air filter plant in Talladega Thursday morning. According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were called to FilterBuy on Pope Street in Talladega regarding a report of a shooting. Police found a 21-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds. […]
alabamanews.net

Lightning Hits Water Pumping Station in Macon County

Lightning from a passing thunderstorm has hit a water pumping station in Macon County. Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee says the water pumping station in the Shorter area was hit Sunday morning, causing nearby residents to be without water service. Lee says the impacted areas are around...
MACON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Maplesville commits to fund 911 contract

The Maplesville Town Council unanimously approved moving forward with a new contract with Chilton County E911 during a meeting on Sept. 12. Some contract details are still being worked out as Chilton County E911 has yet to receive a final answer from the Chilton County Board of Education on whether it will be contributing.
MAPLESVILLE, AL
WSFA

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-65 SB

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash has been cleared on I-65 in Lowndes County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65 near the 154 mile marker. That’s between Letohatchee and Hope Hull. The crash brought on major delays for nearly four hours.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Teen dies after Lowndes County interstate crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Friday afternoon crash in Lowndes County has claimed the life of a teen, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Sunday. ALEA said the 18-year-old was driving a car that was stopped on Interstate 65, about 10 miles south of Hope Hull, when the vehicle was struck by an SUV. The teen was transported to a local hospital and later died, troopers said.
CBS 42

1 dead in overnight Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday night. According to BPD, the shooting occurred around 9:30 pm at 3rd Avenue North near 12th street north. A man was shot and transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. No suspect is in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

