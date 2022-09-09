Read full article on original website
Fox40
Separate collisions backing up traffic into Sacramento on I-80
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Two incidents in separate counties on opposite sides of Sacramento on Interstate 80 are slowing traffic flowing into the city Monday morning, according to authorities. In Solano County near Air Base Parkway, a big rig’s trailer became disconnected and 2 westbound I-80 lanes are blocked, the...
PHOTOS: Scenes from the nighttime Mosquito Fire battle
More than 3,000 firefighters are battling the Mosquito Fire that was discovered Sept. 6 in rugged mountains east of Sacramento and has charred more than 91 square miles (236 square kilometers) in the Tahoe and Eldorado National Forests in Placer and El Dorado counties.
San Francisco Examiner
'Aggressive' Mosquito wildfire damages more buildings
The Mosquito fire roaring through the dry Sierra Nevada foothills northeast of Sacramento, California, made an unexpected surge Tuesday afternoon, hours after firefighters expressed cautious optimism that they were gaining control over the blaze. An offshoot of the fire raced up from the bottom of a steep canyon next to...
Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
mymotherlode.com
Mosquito Fire In Sierra Nevada Continues To Grow In Size
Foresthill, CA — Strong southwest winds yesterday contributed to more growth on the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties. The fire is now 58,544 acres and 20 percent contained. Noting the challenges faced yesterday, CAL Fire reports, “The Mosquito Fire spotted across the Middle Fork of...
Cooler temperatures bolstering fight against Mosquito Fire | Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cooler temperatures and higher humidity is bolstering the firefight against the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire is burning in both El Dorado and Placer counties, growing to more than 63,000 acres, officials said Wednesday. Containment on the blaze is at 20%. Firefighters spent time securing their...
Why is the fast lane labeled #1 on highways? | Why Guy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week's Why Guy question comes from Erin Yee on Facebook: "Why is the slow lane on our highways the higher number? Fast lane is labeled #1." All U.S. Highways have the fast lane (the left lane) marked number one, followed by the next lane to the right as #2, and so on. The slowest lane will have the highest number.
Nearly 300 fish die around North Natomas Regional Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento's Department of Utilities said that about 300 fish died at North Natomas Regional Park on Sept. 12. The fish, a majority of which were carp as well as other species, died in a storm water retention basin at North Natomas Regional Park, also known as Basin 1.
WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City
The time-lapse shows a giant wall of smoke crash into Reno.
capradio.org
Sacramento Record Homeless Deaths | Investigation into Legal Cannabis Market | Cleaning Up Lake Tahoe
A new report shows a record number of homeless people died in Sacramento County in 2021. An investigative reporter reveals the failures of California’s legal cannabis market since marijuana became legal in the state in 2016. A volunteer group shares how much trash they’re moving from Lake Tahoe and surrounding lakes to help restore their natural beauty.
California Fire Map Update: Mosquito Wildfire Torches Nearly 50K Acres
Last week, the Mosquito Fire was just over 1,000 acres in size but has continued to grow over the past several days.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Revel Opens Independent Living Community in Folsom, California
FOLSOM, Calif. — Revel Communities, a division of The Wolff Company representing a portfolio of independent living communities, has opened its newest community, Revel Folsom. Revel Folsom is the latest expansion for Revel across the Western U.S. and will join Revel Palm Desert and Revel Lodi as the brand’s...
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned nearly 47,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Foresthill is about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
Roseville man believed to have assaulted women in Placer and Sacramento counties
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man is suspected of conducting a series of violent attacks against women in Roseville and possibly Sacramento County, according to the Roseville Police Department. Richard King, 33 was arrested in the 300 block of Washington Boulevard following a search of a residence by...
Map shows where the Mosquito Fire is in relation to the Dutch Fire
Two fires were burning in California's Placer County on Tuesday afternoon: the Mosquito Fire and the Dutch Fire.
Rain possible in Sacramento over the weekend
(KTXL) — With fall around the corner, the weather is expected to cool down and possibly rain in the Sacramento area over the weekend. According to the FOX40 Weather Center, on Wednesday the high is expected to be is 79 degrees with a low of 59 degrees. Thursday the high will reach 80 degrees with […]
Evacuation orders lifted near Dutch Fire in Placer County | Evacuations, Maps and Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — 10:30 p.m. Update:. Both eastbound I-80 lanes are open now between Gold Run and the SR-20 connector. Westbound I-80 remains reduced to one lane for clean up from the Dutch Fire, according to Caltrans. 7:30 p.m. Update:. The Dutch Fire near I-80 and Ridge Road...
goldcountrymedia.com
Public asks for continued Placer involvement at Bear River Campground
Placer County hosted a town hall Monday to receive feedback from the community regarding the future of the Bear River Campground. The Bear River Campground is 260 acres, with 55 acres residing in Nevada County. According to Steve Gayfield, director of Placer County Parks and Open Spaces, the county has been managing the campground since 1968 under a contract with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and agreement has been extended twice, for a 20-year period each time.
Stretch of Highway 99 HOV lane in Sacramento to be under ‘maximum enforcement’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans have partnered together to launch a “maximum enforcement period” on a 12-mile stretch of State Highway 99 to help reduce carpool lane violators between Sacramento and Elk Grove, according to Caltrans. According to a news release from Caltrans, this campaign will begin on Sept. 19 […]
Caltrans and CHP issue tickets during “Maximum Enforcement” in construction zone along I-80
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans will be holding a “Maximum Enforcement” period along an 18-mile stretch of I-80 between Fairfield and Vacaville from Monday, Sept. 12 to Friday, Sept 16. Since the “Maximum Enforcement Period” started on Monday, the CHP has issued 39 tickets for drivers going over the […]
Sacramento local news
