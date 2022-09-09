ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: MLB Rule Changes Ruin Stadium, Jackson Retires, Injuries, Reddick the Cheater and More

As we enter week three in September, the Dodgers have far and away run away with things in baseball. After Sunday afternoon’s win, LA leads all of baseball in some impressive categories including wins with 96 on the season, and perhaps the most eye opening number, run differential with +301. Heading into play on Sunday, that was 135 runs better than the next best team (the Astros).
The Associated Press

Kershaw, Dodgers win another NL West title, blank D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — Last year, the Los Angeles Dodgers went all the way to the last day of the regular season, won a whopping 106 games, and still lost the NL West title to the San Francisco Giants. This time, Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers left no doubt. Kershaw pitched seven dominant innings and the Dodgers won the NL West for the ninth time in 10 seasons, blanking the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 Tuesday night. The Dodgers walked from the dugout when it was over to congratulate each other, much like they did after most of their wins in a runaway season, and posed for a team photo on the field.
ClutchPoints

Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched an MLB playoff spot on Monday. Star outfielder Mookie Betts has been a key piece to the puzzle all season long. He took some time to discuss Cody Bellinger, a former MVP who has struggled throughout the 2022 campaign, per Sports Illustrated. “Belly (Bellinger) will be Belly, he’ll be […] The post Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols hits insane milestone as he continues march to home run no. 700

On the night that two of his teammates made history, St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols decided to join in on the fun. No, Pujols was not able to add to his career home run total to move closer to homer no. 700, but he did reach a new career milestone that only two others […] The post Albert Pujols hits insane milestone as he continues march to home run no. 700 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Evan Phillips
ClutchPoints

Angels' loss to Guardians places them in rare territory, adds fuel to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani trade rumors

The Los Angeles Angels clinched their seventh consecutive losing season following their 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. Angels reporter Taylor Blake Ward revealed that the Halos entered unfortunate and rare company as a result of the loss. “Angels clinched their seventh consecutive losing season today, it is tied with […] The post Angels’ loss to Guardians places them in rare territory, adds fuel to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Dodgers' Dave Roberts reveals encouraging Blake Treinen and Gavin Lux injury updates

The Los Angeles Dodgers receive some positive updates on the statuses of Blake Treinen and Gavin Lux. Both players have not seen action since early September due to injuries, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts believes that Treinen and Lux will be back in action before the end of the week and end of the month, […] The post Dodgers’ Dave Roberts reveals encouraging Blake Treinen and Gavin Lux injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Bo Bichette duplicates Lou Gehrig feat not seen in MLB in 92 years

As the Toronto Blue Jays settle into a playoff-impacting series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Bo Bichette has continued to put on a show. As the Blue Jays took down the Rays by a score of 3-2, Bichette recorded two hits, three RBI, and one run. This stat line put Bichette into elite company, becoming […] The post Bo Bichette duplicates Lou Gehrig feat not seen in MLB in 92 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

The major Ronald Acuna Jr effect on Braves' William Contreras, revealed

Ronald Acuna Jr’s injury is reportedly playing a role in William Contreras’ playing time for the Atlanta Braves. A twitter user asked why Contreras, who’s only had 3 starts during the month of September, is not receiving adequate playing time. CBS fantasy baseball writer and podcaster Scott White shared an interesting response to the question. […] The post The major Ronald Acuna Jr effect on Braves’ William Contreras, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Ozzie Guillen doesn't hold back with strong take on Tony La Russa situation

The Chicago White Sox have had one of the most tumultuous seasons in recent history in 2022. They have dealt with a number of injuries to key players, making it hard for there to be any consistency in the lineup or rotation. But most recently, they lost their manager to health issues as well. Tony […] The post Ozzie Guillen doesn’t hold back with strong take on Tony La Russa situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

