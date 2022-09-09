Read full article on original website
The top 50 features in iOS 16 that will make your iPhone better
Apple's annual update to its operating system brings new features and much-needed changes. Here are the stand-out features iniOS 16.
5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately
Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
The best third-party widgets for your iOS 16 Lock Screen
Many features within iOS 16 are user-facing, while others unlock additional functionality for developers. The new Lock Screen widgets are a bit of both. A bevy of Apple stock apps have them, and Apple has created a developer API for third-party applications to tie in.
Secret iOS 16 Features That'll Change How You Use Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The new iPhone 14 is great, but your current iPhone is about to get an update too. Apple's iOS 16 is coming really soon. The official version of the new iPhone operating system will be released to compatible devices on Monday, Sept. 12.
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
iOS 16: What to do when you download new iPhone software update
iOS 16, the biggest update to the iPhone in a year, is finally here.With a focus on personalisation, it changes the way you will use your iPhone, whether it is new or old. And it is available as a free download, now.This year, the changes are relatively minor – and some of the biggest of them haven’t even arrived yet, or require the new iPhone 14. But there are still a number of things to delve into once you have downloaded the new software.Here are all the important changes to try out when the new software is downloaded and installed.Change your...
All the changes & new features in Apple's iOS 16.1 beta
Following the release of its massiveiOS 16 update, Apple has already moving on. Here's what we've found hiding in the iOS 16.1 developer beta.
'Significantly lower than expected' iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders suggest Apple's strategy of ditching the 'mini' for a larger version of the new phone is a failure, says renowned Apple analyst
The iPhone 14 Plus, which is a replacement of the iPhone 13 mini, is expected to be in stock when it launches, "reflecting lackluster demand."
How Apple Watch low power mode works, and what it turns off
Low Power Mode is inwatchOS 9, extending the battery life of the Apple Watch by reducing overall power usage. Here's how to activate it, and what it turns off.
Battery percentage won't show on all iPhones running iOS 16
Although Apple brought back the option for a battery percentage icon iniOS 16, it has now confirmed that several iPhones will not be able to display it.
Apple Website Briefly Look Like 'Craigslist' As It Suffers Peculiar Glitch
Apple Inc AAPL website and Store appeared to be suffering from technical glitches at 12:39 a.m. EDT Thursday. The website’s home page was noted as loading but it did not feature any images and there was no clarity on the nature of the technical issue that affected it. Screenshot...
Apple's Dr. Sumbul Desai to speak at Web Summit 2022
Apple's vice president of health, Dr. Sumbul Desai, is heading to Lisbon, Portugal to speak at Web Summit 2022. Dr. Desai will attend the conference to speak on "Apple's bold vision for healthcare." Her presentation will focus on how the company uses the Apple Watch, iPhone, and iOS to "revolutionize...
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
Apple's iPhone 14 battery capacities revealed in filing
Apple only ever talks about battery life in hours of use, but now specific details have been revealed -- and two of the four iPhone 14 models have increased battery capacities. Apple's listing of battery capacity in terms of hours is practical in the sense that it is what most...
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Investors have flocked to stock splits as a bright spot during a challenging year for Wall Street. One widely-held company that recently underwent a stock split is cheaper than ever and begging to be bought. Meanwhile, another highly popular stock-split stock should have investors hitting the brakes. You’re reading a...
iOS 16 adoption slightly ahead of iOS 15 after 24 hours
Early adoption rates for iOS 16 have been revealed in a new report, with the new update slightly ahead of iOS 15 after 24 hours. After 24 hours upon release on September 12, iOS 16 has been downloaded by 6.71% of users so far, according to Mixpanel. This is an increase over iOS 15 at 6.48% by the first day. However, iOS 14 numbers beat both of them with 9.22% of users downloading it on day one.
Google also has iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets - here's what they look like
As Apple rolls out iOS 16, Google has revealed widgets for Search, Maps, and more -- although some of them won't arrive for weeks. "In the coming weeks," Google will release a series of widgets to be added to the new Lock Screen in iOS 16. While it's given no more precise detail of when they will be available, it has given a sneak peek at half a dozen of them.
Mad at iPhone's New Search Button in iOS 16? Here's How to Get Rid of It
You can now download iOS 16, and much like every new major software update to the iPhone, there are features and settings that you'll absolutely love -- and others that you might not be so fond of. If you've getting the new iPhone 14, this will apply to you too.
Supply chain gearing up to ship new MacBook Pro
Apple is expected to hold a second special fall event in October, one that will likely feature the Mac and iPad segments of the company's product catalog. According to one report, the Mac side is just about ready to go, and mass assembly has begun. According to a report on...
